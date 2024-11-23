People have let me know of the many people and organizations they’ve contacted about Reiner, including Amnesty International which answered one person that they are not dealing with first world cases. Then, someone has let me know of a possibly brilliant strategy for helping Ed.

And just now I’ve decided that I will let you know of some of what’s going on.

Also, please let me know of more efforts, and I will see about posting those as well.

Plus along the way, you’ll find a couple of calls for help - if this is something that is right for you to do.

REINER

Several people are doing their best to reach RFK Jr, for example through groups they’re involved with.

Then, I’ve just been sent, by Pascal:

a video from a Swiss medical YouTube channel hosted by Jean-Dominique Michel who informs on Reiner's case: At 1min50 till 2min25 in the video, he mentions one association and one syndicate (both Swiss) which sent a letter on Reiner's case to the UN Officer in charge of Torture who did answer and transfer the letter to 2 other offices. Good to follow-up. Here is the syndicate link.

https://www.genevebenevolat.ch/organisation/adetra_276 More water to our freedom streams turning river and soon ocean. As the line in the Cloud Atlas movie goes, "What is an ocean but a multitude of drops." ELSA: WOULD ANYONE FEEL LIKE TAKING THIS ON. THAT IS, IS THIS RIGHT FOR YOU, GIVEN YOUR BACKGROUND AND INCLINATION?

Pascal, by the way, has also done much more - such as the letters to the faculty of the law department and law students at the university where Reiner has taught. Many drops in the ocean!

In a few days, I believe on the 29th of November, there will be a demonstration for FREEDOM FOR REINER in Geneva, outside the UN.

ED

As for Ed, someone - Dawn - has suggested for Ed, the use of public servants’ bonds:

Going after Public Servants’ Bonds, is one of 'their' (govts) best kept secrets! Very few (as far as the WHOLE country goes) know about this. Neither do lawyers; and they SHOULD! This is something that they do not teach in 'law SKOOL' (spelled on purpose). I would suggest writing ALL of the Public Servants involved, with Ed's case, and inform them that Ed, and his family, will be making Claims against their Bonds. Send them a 'Letter of Intent' (or email) informing them of this. In the letters/emails, tell them that the Claim against their Bond will be for 5 MILLION $$ for 'MALFEASANCE, and a host of others'. NOT naming the 'others', to keep them guessing. Maybe just the THREAT of Ed, and his family (Claims should be made by EACH family member, along with Ed), will make them back off. It's quite likely that just the THREAT of the Claims, which would be a THREAT against their cushy, TAX-PAYER-PAID job, will scare the SHIT out of them, and they won't pursue this further. … ELSA: WOULD ANYONE FEEL LIKE TAKING THIS ON. THAT IS, IS THIS RIGHT FOR YOU, GIVEN YOUR BACKGROUND AND INCLINATION? MORE INFO FURTHER DOWN.

Dawn gives more info:

Whatever state that this lawfare is going on in, just look up the State Code. I tried looking it up in my own state, once......but it was maddening, trying to find it. But that was before 'AI' came along, in search engines.… It may take people a few tries to get exactly what they are looking for; just play around with the wording, in the AI Search. Clif High explains a bit more on Public Servants’ Bonds (15 mins vid):

ONE POINT WOO: NUCLEATION AND BONDS - EXPLORERS GUIDE TO SCIFI WORLD

https://old.bitchute.com/video/fFJguIO6nL1J/

I have gone and watched the video. The strategy sounds excellent. I don’t know if it works, but it sounds as if Clif knows what he’s talking about.

NEEDED: SOMEONE FOR WHOM THIS IS THE RIGHT THING TO TAKE ON, FOR WHOM THIS IS A PLEASURE - THE RIGHT KIND OF CHALLENGE.

SO, DOES ANYONE FEEL IT’S THE RIGHT PROJECT FOR YOU TO TAKE ON. IF YES, PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT, OR SEND A MESSAGE.

NOTE: IT SOUNDS AS IF THERE IS CONSIDERABLE MONEY IN THIS - SO THIS ASPECT OF THE PROJECT WOULD BE VITAL TO TAKE CARE OF RIGHT AT THE START.

I love the quote: "What is an ocean but a multitude of drops." There are so many of us, our many drops adding enormously to the mix.

Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.

Ed Wackerman in prison.

Below you will find, info first for Reiner, then for Ed.

REINER:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024

BELOW, INFO FOR ED:

- A PHOTO OF ED, FROM BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED,

- THE NEW ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO WRITE TO ED,

- THE ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOOKS,

- AN EVEN QUICKER RETELLING OF HIS STORY,

- and finally, EARLIER POSTS ON ED.

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

FOR WRITING TO ED

First, a big thank you to those of you who have written to Ed.

And then, detailed instructions on what you can and cannot do.

PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY

For example, Ed has just been informed that letters have been destroyed where the writer wrote on the back of a page. This is not in accord with the instructions given. The instructions are that, if one writes on the back, whatever is on the back is not scanned. Only one side is scanned. However, in this case, nothing was sent to Ed.

Then, someone sent 2 books and had them returned. It took me half an hour to get the instructions about books. I was told the instructions are on the site. I kept the operator on the phone, to make sure that, with her help, I could find them. It turned out that the instructions are not on the site. However, she had them:

One. Books are to be mailed to the actual detention center (address below).

Two. They must be new soft cover books, mailed either from Amazon or a publisher. Nothing else gets to a prisoner.

____________________________

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1):

All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

INSTRUCTIONS - PLEASE READY CAREFULLY.

For all non-legal mail and non-books:

https://www.mariposacounty.org/2337/64301/Incarcerated-Persons-Mail

All envelopes and mail must include the incarcerated person’s name and Sheriff’s Office “Incarcerated person Number” as well as a return address. Only mail that is within 8.5 inches wide x 11 inches tall will be accepted.

Mail sent to incarcerated persons must contain NO MORE THAN 5 PAGES . Anything that is over 5 pages will NOT be sent to the incarcerated person and will be returned to the sender.

All mail that is entered into the system will be entered front side only. Do not write on the back of pages because only the front will be sent to the incarcerated person.

Incarcerated persons may receive a maximum of 1 photo per mailing . If more than 1 photo is mailed, the entire letter and all its contents will all be Returned to Sender and nothing will be scanned in or delivered to the incarcerated person.

No legal or medical mail will be accepted. Legal and medical mail must be sent to the facility (see address above) where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Detention Center Mail Guidelines.

No magazines, bulk mailing, newspapers or books will be accepted at PO Box 591, Longview, Texas 75606 and will be returned to sender. These items must be sent to the facility where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Mail Guidelines.

Once the mail is received for processing it will be scanned in at the central processing location and then will be sent to the incarcerated person electronically via the same messaging system referenced above and the incarcerated person can then view it on the kiosks or tablets.

There will be no exceptions for receiving mail that does follow the above guidelines.

NOTE: YOU CAN SEND SCANS YOURSELF BY PURCHASING CREDITS AT:

https://videovisit.ncic.com/login

There is a 3.50 service charge. After that, every scan or photo or PDF you send is .35

If you send yourself, you can send as many photos as you like!

Ed can also answer. You will need to pay (.25 per 200 characters).

__________________________

FOR MAILING A BOOK,

You can only send new soft cover books.

They must be mailed directly to the facility.

They must be from Amazon or a publisher.

HERE IS THE ADDRESS FOR BOOKS.

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727,

Mariposa, CA95338

USA

THE STORY, IN BRIEF. Ed Wackerman, an innocent man. He’s been in jail for almost a year, since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary hearing until October 30. 2024. You might believe: He must have done something. In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing, difficulty walking. He’s been charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. (Proof available.) But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. I’ve been told that only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because a friend asked me to (January 2024) and when I did nothing, asked me again (the beginning of March 2024). So I got in touch with Ed, wrote a letter to his lawyer, and more - like I’ve written about half a dozen posts on him, posting the letters he’s written to me.

From the time of his arrest: tortured. Due to a badly injured foot, he needs a special inlay and brace to walk without agony. These were taken from him at the time of his arrest, never returned. When he stands, it takes him a minute to be able to endure the pain, and move. He also was taking pain medication, That was also taken from him. Instead he was given Tylenol by the prison nurse, who is married to the DA in charge of his case until recently. He spent much of the 15 months after his arrest bedridden to try to control the pain.

_______________________________

Posts on Ed Wackerman:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN's LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE ARREST. ED WACKERMAN TRICKED FOR A MAJOR PUBLIC DISPLAY. AT LEAST 6 POLICE CARS. POLICE WITH GUNS DRAWN ARRESTING AN INNOCENT DISABLED MAN, CAN HARDLY WALK

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

ANOTHER WORD FOR BULLY: SADIST. THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT, FRAMED, AND (I believe) BULLIED

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/another-word-for-bully-sadist-ed-wackerman-case

SCARING AN INNOCENT MAN WITH THE TERM, GRAND JURY

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-threat-of-a-grand-jury

ED WACKERMAN. FROM ABLE-BODIED TO DISABLED THROUGH THE SLOW TREATMENT OF A WORK INJURY, AND NOW THE FURTHER TRAUMATIZATION OF THIS DISABLED MAN

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-able-bodied-to-disabled

AFTER 14 MONTHS IN PRISON, ED WACKERMAN FINALLY GETS WHAT WAS HIS RIGHT TO HAVE ALL ALONG - HIS SPECIAL INLAY AND BRACE FOR A SEVERELY DAMAGED FOOT

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-gets-his-needed-brace-and-inlay

FREE ED WACKERMAN! A FREEDOM CHANT. I hear many voices. Music: like Jimmy Cliff's The Bigger They Come, The Harder They Fall

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/free-ed-wackerman-a-freedom-chant

Posted Nov 23, 2024