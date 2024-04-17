FREE ED WACKERMAN! A FREEDOM CHANT. I hear many voices. Music: like Jimmy Cliff's The Bigger They Come, The Harder They Fall
I came to learn about, and then to know, Ed Wackerman. A caring man. One of his most powerful experiences: coming across the bodies of 4 dead firefighters, then the body of another dead firefighter, and smelling the burnt flesh. Horrifying. He learned to deeply fear fire. When he built his home, he gave it the best possible fire-break - which may be what spared his home in the devastating California Oak Fire in 2022. Seven people took shelter in his home.
He is the last person who would ever set a fire. And yet he has been charged - 6 counts of arson, upped to 16 counts. Not only has he been charged, he has been in jail without bail, his health deteriorating tremendously, since June 2023, not even a preliminary hearing until July 2024.
On top of everything, he was identified to the media as the person who set the fire.
The more I learned about Ed, the more I wanted to do what I could to free Ed Wackerman. One recent morning, I came to the words, FREE ED WACKERMAN. Soon I was writing a freedom chant. I hear music like from Jimmy Cliff’s The Bigger They Come, The Harder They Fall.. Here it is:
FREE ED WACKERMAN
Free Ed Wackerman
an innocent man
Time to take it down
the criminal conspiracy
the criminal plan
criminal since time began
Free Ed Wackerman
an innocent man
good and true since time began
Time to take it down
the criminal conspiracy
the criminal plan
criminal since time began
The plan
pin the crime on an innocent man
this time, on Ed Wackerman
The plan
pin their crime
criminal since time began
on an innocent man
this time, on Ed Wackerman
this time, on this good man
innocent since time began
They set the fire
unnatural like they are
They set the fire
10 times unnatural
They know it
and know
easy to pin it on an innocent man
this time, Ed Wackerman
innocent since time began
good and true since time began
Time to end
the criminal conspiracy
the criminal plan
criminal since time began
This time
they picked the wrong man
This time
no win for their evil plan
their criminal plan
This time
free Ed Wackerman
This time
our time your time my time
Ed’s time
This time
they picked the wrong man
This time
free Ed Wackerman
It’s not the time for Ed to do time
like in their criminal plan
This time
our time your time my time
Ed’s time
Free Ed Wackerman
Their time is running out
Their time has run out
Free Ed Wackerman
Elsa
April 11, 2024, 5:45 am, 8:35 am
By the way, if you’re a musician, I’d love you to do a music track for the words. Get in touch with me: truthsummit@substack.com
With another unnatural fire, the person charged was a homeless man, in still another a shaman who was off the trail and a bit confused.
In the meantime, is there anything you can do? A very quick and easy action: send him a birthday card. His birthday, May 5 - the same day as Reiner. Also, send healing energy and prayers - not only is he in pain 24/7, he received bad test results last week. Finally, please share information about him and the treatment he has received: locked up, increasingly in pain and sick, no bail, and manifestly innocent.
_____________________________
ED WACKERMAN’S PRISON ADDRESS
Ed Wackerman
#12511
c/o Mariposa County Detention Center
P.O. Box 727
Mariposa, CA 95338
The rules are very similar to those at Reiner’s prison:
- no stamps or money,
- postcards and cards permitted, but NO GLITTER.
Ed is given, weekly, stamps to send 2 letters. That has never been a problem as no one was writing to him. I hope it will soon be a problem!
_____________________________
PHOTOS OF ED, HIS DOG BELLA AND HIS HOME
April 17, 2024
Excellent lyrics!
What is being done to this innocent man is atrocious!