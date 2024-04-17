I came to learn about, and then to know, Ed Wackerman. A caring man. One of his most powerful experiences: coming across the bodies of 4 dead firefighters, then the body of another dead firefighter, and smelling the burnt flesh. Horrifying. He learned to deeply fear fire. When he built his home, he gave it the best possible fire-break - which may be what spared his home in the devastating California Oak Fire in 2022. Seven people took shelter in his home.

He is the last person who would ever set a fire. And yet he has been charged - 6 counts of arson, upped to 16 counts. Not only has he been charged, he has been in jail without bail, his health deteriorating tremendously, since June 2023, not even a preliminary hearing until July 2024.

On top of everything, he was identified to the media as the person who set the fire.

The more I learned about Ed, the more I wanted to do what I could to free Ed Wackerman. One recent morning, I came to the words, FREE ED WACKERMAN. Soon I was writing a freedom chant. I hear music like from Jimmy Cliff’s The Bigger They Come, The Harder They Fall.. Here it is:

FREE ED WACKERMAN Free Ed Wackerman

an innocent man Time to take it down

the criminal conspiracy

the criminal plan

criminal since time began Free Ed Wackerman

an innocent man

good and true since time began Time to take it down

the criminal conspiracy

the criminal plan

criminal since time began The plan

pin the crime on an innocent man

this time, on Ed Wackerman The plan

pin their crime

criminal since time began

on an innocent man

this time, on Ed Wackerman

this time, on this good man

innocent since time began They set the fire

unnatural like they are They set the fire

10 times unnatural They know it

and know easy to pin it on an innocent man

this time, Ed Wackerman

innocent since time began

good and true since time began Time to end

the criminal conspiracy

the criminal plan

criminal since time began This time

they picked the wrong man This time

no win for their evil plan

their criminal plan This time

free Ed Wackerman This time

our time your time my time

Ed’s time This time

they picked the wrong man This time

free Ed Wackerman It’s not the time for Ed to do time

like in their criminal plan This time

our time your time my time

Ed’s time Free Ed Wackerman Their time is running out

Their time has run out Free Ed Wackerman

Elsa April 11, 2024, 5:45 am, 8:35 am © copyright Elsa Schieder, 2024, all rights reserved

By the way, if you’re a musician, I’d love you to do a music track for the words. Get in touch with me: truthsummit@substack.com

Here are the other recent posts on Ed Wackerman:

- a bit about Ed Wackerman,

- the letter I sent to his court-appointed lawyer, Ric Squalglia,

- and Ed Wackerman in his own words.

With another unnatural fire, the person charged was a homeless man, in still another a shaman who was off the trail and a bit confused.

In the meantime, is there anything you can do? A very quick and easy action: send him a birthday card. His birthday, May 5 - the same day as Reiner. Also, send healing energy and prayers - not only is he in pain 24/7, he received bad test results last week. Finally, please share information about him and the treatment he has received: locked up, increasingly in pain and sick, no bail, and manifestly innocent.

_____________________________

ED WACKERMAN’S PRISON ADDRESS

Ed Wackerman

#12511

c/o Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727

Mariposa, CA 95338

The rules are very similar to those at Reiner’s prison:

- no stamps or money,

- postcards and cards permitted, but NO GLITTER.

Ed is given, weekly, stamps to send 2 letters. That has never been a problem as no one was writing to him. I hope it will soon be a problem!

_____________________________

PHOTOS OF ED, HIS DOG BELLA AND HIS HOME



April 17, 2024