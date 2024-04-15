Last time I mainly wrote a bit about Ed Wackerman, charged with setting the Oak Fire in California. This time I’m sending the letter I sent to his court-appointed lawyer, Ric Squalglia, texted to hm on March 11, mailed on March 12. No response.

Why send such a letter? There was a scheduled hearing in January. Robert Brame attended that hearing, as a member of the public. He had been to the site of the Oak Fire and photographed the evidence, which shows that the fire was unnatural. It is Robert’s perception that, when he was seen in the audience, there was a quick discussion with the judge, the judge briefly left the room, and the hearing was postponed to March.

Before I became involved with the case (early March), a package of evidence was sent to the lawyer by Protect and Alert, but there had been no interest shown on his part in the evidence or in the deposition of the evidence.

As there was a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 15, Protect and Alert thought it was important for Robert Brame to depose the evidence. I agreed. So I wrote a letter to the lawyer:

- about the nature of the fire, namely that it was unnatural,

- including the evidence. for the claim,

- and calling for the evidence to be deposed.

The letter to the lawyer was especially important as Protect and Alert as well as myself have not found him easy to reach . As I’ve noted in my previous post, I have been unable to reach Ric Squalglia by phone - I gave up after perhaps 20 tries. Emails bounced back.

Instead of saying more, here’s the letter, plus the photo evidence, starting with a list of 10 signs that a fire is unnatural in origin.

But first, disturbing news.. On Saturday, Ed had a very bad day. Yesterday - Sunday - I asked if he was upset at something. This morning, on opening my computer, I heard from Ed:

Test results. I have unknown gray matter on my brain. Blood vessel below my brain in my neck could burst. Not good news for me at my age being in here. Told all this last week.

Next time: Ed’s life in his own words.

Now:

- the letter to the lawyer:,

- the list of anomalies;

- the photo evidence;

- and at the end, once again photos of Ed,

- plus contact information for Ed.

LETTER SENT TO ED WACKERMAN’S LAWYER

Ric Squalglia

7726 North First Street

Suite 351

Fresno CA.

phone # 559-351-5173

email: ricsqualglia@yahoo.com Monday, March 11, 2023 Dear Ric Squalglia, I am writing in regard to your client, Edward Wackerman. In late December 2023 or early January 2023, you spoke with Robert Brame, the forensic arborist with 33 years of professional experience, and 49 years of plant research and study. He has evidence establishing Mr Wackerman’s innocence. You requested that he send you links to this evidence proving that the forest fire Mr Wackerman has been accused of setting was not a natural fire, and therefore Mr Wackerman could not have set it. Mr Brame told you how to find the evidence. You subsequently spoke with Mr Wackerman’s daughter and told her you had watched one or more videos and you did not believe the evidence. Note: this is not a matter of belief, but of evidence. Similarly your belief about whether the earth is flat or round is not a matter of belief. Mr Brame has compiled a list of 10 anomalies establishing whether a fire is natural or unnatural. I am enclosing the list plus photographic proof that all 10 anomalies were present at the Oak fire. If they were present - and they were - this proves that the fire was unnatural, and Mr Wackerman could not have set it Note: Robert Brame will not be available for the pre-preliminary hearing on March 19. However the information is crucial to establish Mr Wackerman's innocence and needs to be deposed before then. Mr Brame is only available until Wednesday Mar 13, for a call as he is scheduled to be away after that time. It is extremely important that the evidence is entered and presented at the pre-preliminary hearing. Please inform me as to how this will be done, so that your client is given the protection offered by evidence proving his innocence. As I am certain you are aware, it is your obligation to act in the best interests of your client, including by disclosing all evidence, especially evidence crucial to the case. Sincerely, Elsa Schieder, PhD Included below:

- the list of anomalies,

- plus photo evidence from the Oak fire, definitely establishing this was an unnatural fire.

_____________________________

In case you’d like to write, but can’t think of anything to say, it’s Ed’s birthday on May 5th. A suggestion: send Happy Birthday good wishes.

ED WACKERMAN’S PRISON ADDRESS

Ed Wackerman

#12511

c/o Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727

Mariposa, CA 95338

The rules are very similar to those at Reiner’s prison:

- no stamps or money,

- postcards and cards permitted, but NO GLITTER.

Ed is given, weekly, stamps to send 2 letters. That has never been a problem as no one was writing to him. I hope it will soon be a problem!

_____________________________

PHOTOS OF ED, HIS DOG BELLA AND HIS HOME



April 15, 2024