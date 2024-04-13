May 5th. The birthday of Ed Wackerman and Reiner Fuellmich, both warm and caring.

Ed and Reiner: imprisoned and innocent:

- Ed since June 2023, not even a preliminary hearing until mid-July 2024, as I have been informed;

- Reiner since Oct 15 2023, trial in process, bombshell whistleblower revelations in court a week ago, while Ed’s lawyer has not even given crucial evidence the chance to be deposed with himself.

I’ve heard it said about Reiner: they picked the wrong guy when they set out to trap him. I believe that.

I am sure the people who charged Ed, thought he was exactly the right guy for their purposes - a “nobody,” no education, no connections, widower, kids living far off, hard of hearing.

What’s the case, what’s the evidence? The case: the Oak Fire, California, 2022. Almost a year later, June 2023, Ed was charged with setting it. Further, when he was arrested, it was announced to the media that the person responsible for setting the fire had been found - Ed Wackerman. Innocent until proven guilty? Not in this case. The community was turned against him

Why am I claiming Ed is innocent? There is 100% proof that the fire was unnatural, something no one could have set without advanced technology. The Oak Fire scores 10 out of 10 as having the characteristics of an unnatural fire - such as, that needles on trees didn’t burn but nearby homes were turned to ash.

I’ll be sending you the proof.

On March 12, this proof was mailed to his court-appointed lawyer, Ric Squalglia. Note: I have been unable to reach Ric Squalglia by phone - I gave up after perhaps 20 tries. Emails bounced back. Texts reached him, but he has not answered. No answer either regarding the letter.

But today, something other than the proof.

Today I want to introduce you to Ed Wackerman: 71, hard of hearing, retired volunteer firefighter, nature lover, in pain 24/7 from major injuries with no access to his excellent doctor and the medications that kept him pain-free until his arrest; now often at his limit physically and mentally. He’s a widower after a 44-year marriage. His wife died of cancer in 2017. His 3 children live far away, 2 of them n Alaska. He loves his dog Bella; they would go everywhere together.

I will be letting him tell you about his life in his own words. I asked him to tell me about himself, so he did.

But first, a few photos to introduce you to Ed.

- Ed with Bella, his beloved dog,

- Bella,

- Ed’s home,

- his home with the trees around it,

- Ed with his “volunteer fire truck.”

By the way, Ed built his home himself, over 4 years. He started when he was in a wheelchair from a major accident. One of his sons would come for a month every summer to help him.

How did I get involved with this Ed Wackerman case? A friend asked me to become involved, and when I didn’t, asked again. So I looked and dug a little - the blatant immorality and also illegality of everything got to me.

To be continued …

PS. If you should want to write to Ed, to send some words of support, here is the address. It’s very discouraging being locked up, in pain 24/7, spending many days lying on his cot to minimize the pain, with only one visit a week, for one hour. Ed is fortunate in one way: a good friend visits every week. And now, a friend of mine has written 3 letters and sent a number of postcards, and will keep writing. But please, join in.

ED WACKERMAN’S PRISON ADDRESS

Ed Wackerman

#12511

c/o Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727

Mariposa, CA 95338

The rules are very similar to those at Reiner’s prison:

- no stamps or money,

- postcards and cards permitted, but no NO GLITTER.

Ed is given, weekly, stamps to send 2 letters. That has never been a problem as no one was writing to him. I hope it will soon be a problem!



April 13, 2024