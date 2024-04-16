I started by writing a a bit about Ed Wackerman, charged with setting the Oak Fire in California. A core point: he’s manifestly innocent - he’s slow-moving from serious injuries; it would have taken an Olympic sprinter to outrun a fire he is supposed to have set. On top of that, the fire was unnatural, which means no person could have set it.

Then I posted the letter I sent to his court-appointed lawyer, Ric Squalglia, mailed over a month ago, on March 12. It gives proof of the unnatural nature of the fire, and requests that he set up a time for this evidence to be deposed. No response.

Today Ed Wackerman in his own words - so utterly not a fire-setter. Read of his experience of seeing 4 dead firefighters, and then another dead firefighter, smelling the burnt flesh. This is someone caring about people and nature and afraid of the power of fire. At the end, once again, photos of Ed, his home, and Bella his much-loved dog.

(Note: published with permission. I asked Ed if I could share this, and he said yes.)

Who is this man, Ed Wackerman?

With another unnatural fire, the person charged was a homeless man, in still another a shaman who was off the trail and a bit confused.

One morning, thinking about Ed Wakerman, I came to think of an old Jimmy Cliff song - The Bigger They Come, the Harder They Fall. And I came to a song - a chant - for Ed Wackerman. FREE ED WACKERMAN. I’ll post it tomorrow.

_____________________________

In case you’d like to write, but can’t think of anything to say, it’s Ed’s birthday on May 5th. A suggestion: send Happy Birthday good wishes.

ED WACKERMAN’S PRISON ADDRESS

Ed Wackerman

#12511

c/o Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727

Mariposa, CA 95338

The rules are very similar to those at Reiner’s prison:

- no stamps or money,

- postcards and cards permitted, but NO GLITTER.

Ed is given, weekly, stamps to send 2 letters. That has never been a problem as no one was writing to him. I hope it will soon be a problem!

_____________________________

PHOTOS OF ED, HIS DOG BELLA AND HIS HOME



April 16, 2024