I started by writing a a bit about Ed Wackerman, charged with setting the Oak Fire in California. A core point: he’s manifestly innocent - he’s slow-moving from serious injuries; it would have taken an Olympic sprinter to outrun a fire he is supposed to have set. On top of that, the fire was unnatural, which means no person could have set it.
Then I posted the letter I sent to his court-appointed lawyer, Ric Squalglia, mailed over a month ago, on March 12. It gives proof of the unnatural nature of the fire, and requests that he set up a time for this evidence to be deposed. No response.
Today Ed Wackerman in his own words - so utterly not a fire-setter. Read of his experience of seeing 4 dead firefighters, and then another dead firefighter, smelling the burnt flesh. This is someone caring about people and nature and afraid of the power of fire. At the end, once again, photos of Ed, his home, and Bella his much-loved dog.
(Note: published with permission. I asked Ed if I could share this, and he said yes.)
Who is this man, Ed Wackerman?
With another unnatural fire, the person charged was a homeless man, in still another a shaman who was off the trail and a bit confused.
One morning, thinking about Ed Wakerman, I came to think of an old Jimmy Cliff song - The Bigger They Come, the Harder They Fall. And I came to a song - a chant - for Ed Wackerman. FREE ED WACKERMAN. I’ll post it tomorrow.
_____________________________
In case you’d like to write, but can’t think of anything to say, it’s Ed’s birthday on May 5th. A suggestion: send Happy Birthday good wishes.
ED WACKERMAN’S PRISON ADDRESS
Ed Wackerman
#12511
c/o Mariposa County Detention Center
P.O. Box 727
Mariposa, CA 95338
The rules are very similar to those at Reiner’s prison:
- no stamps or money,
- postcards and cards permitted, but NO GLITTER.
Ed is given, weekly, stamps to send 2 letters. That has never been a problem as no one was writing to him. I hope it will soon be a problem!
_____________________________
PHOTOS OF ED, HIS DOG BELLA AND HIS HOME
April 16, 2024
This is heartbreaking. I'm so pleased that you have brought Mr. Wackerman to our attention. Thank you.
Thank you for sharing his hand written letters. It makes everything authentic and true. I'm still trying to figure out how authorities concluded that he was responsible for setting that fire.