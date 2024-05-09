I’ve written about Ed Wackerman a number of times. Ed - charged with setting the Oak Fire though manifestly innocent, in prison without bail since June 2023, not even a preliminary hearing until July (13 months later). I’ve written a bit about Ed, posted the letter I sent to his court-appointed lawyer in March (no answer), and have given Ed’s own words about himself. There are links to those posts below.

Today, again Ed’s own words, about that terrible day, the day of the fire. If there’s just one thing for you to take away, it’s that Ed spent time earlier in the day using his tractor to pull a neighbor’s car that had gone off the road and was in danger of falling down a 500-foot drop.

Then he is supposed to have gone home with his tractor and set out to start the fires - where the nieghboring homes burned.

His home is the only one in the neighborhood that survived. First, he has made a major fire brake. Also, his home caught fire twice, but 7 people were taking shelter, and both times they managed to put the fire out.

There is something else important thing for you to take into account: Ed has had major injuries to his back (broken twice) and feet - he is slow-moving. He was supposedly seen running on the day of the fire. According to what he was told, many people saw him running.

But I will start with something else. Ed’s birthday, like Reiner’s is May 5th. His birthday was far better than Reiner’s. He was so happy on his birthday. He has already been receiving cards and letters, and sending thank you’s (as many as he is allowed to send by the prison). On his birthday:

I'm overwhelmed Elsa, I have letters an cards from Leicestershire England, Munich Germany, and Florida today.

Now, here is that terrible day in Ed’s own words, and below, links to the previous pieces on Ed. At the end photos of Ed and his dog, Bella, and his home. Plus the address where you can write to hm.

(Note: all published with permission. I asked Ed if I could share this, and he said yes.)

There is more. When I texted Ed that I had received his letter about that terrible day, he texted me (prisoners can send texts, 200 characters max per text, 25 cents each, paid for by the recipient).

Now you know about that day.

This is Ed Wackerman, the man arrested for the Oak Fire, an unnatural fire. It has all the 10 anomalies establishing it was not a natural fire - as shown in the letter sent to his lawyer on March 12, the evidence coming from California’s top expert on unnatural fires, who has gone to every California fire these past 8 years, recording meticulously.

In case you’d like to write:

ED WACKERMAN’S PRISON ADDRESS

Ed Wackerman

#12511

c/o Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727

Mariposa, CA 95338

The rules are very similar to those at Reiner’s prison:

- no stamps or money,

- postcards and cards permitted, but NO GLITTE,

- books allowed from Amazon direct, SOFT COVER ONLY.

Ed is given, weekly, stamps to send 2 letters. That has never been a problem as no one was writing to him. Now it is a problem.

PHOTOS OF ED, HIS DOG BELLA AND HIS HOME



May 9, 2024