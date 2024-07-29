Bullies pick on weaker people. The head nurse who has withheld pain medication from Ed Wackerman from the time he arrived at the Mariposa Detention Center (June 2023) seems to fit in the category of bully, from all I hear. Her position, over and over, though Ed can barely stand due to the pain, as he has been denied both his pain mediation and his special inlays: “I provide everything you need.” Tylenol for his pain! Though he had lived pain-free for 18 years before that, with pain medication and special inlays prescribed by his doctor.

Now he needs to stand for at least a minute after standing up, to be able to move, so he can endure the pain.

Is someone intent on Ed’s having as much pain as possible? I don’t know.

Here’s what Ed has told me. More than 13 months after his arrest, finally someone went to check his personal belongings that were taken from him on his arrest. His shoes with the special inlays were not there.

Who took them? And why?

Now Ed has been told to get in touch with his lawyer - his lawyer might have them. (This lawyer, court appointed, has not answered an important letter I sent him.)

_______________

I don’t know the nurse.

Likewise I don’t know Ken Russell, the man who staged Ed’s spectacular arrest - 6 police officers with guns out, pointed at a seriously disabled senior and his little dog. (You can read about the arrest here.)

Nor do I know the district attorney handling the case. The one thing I have been informed is that, as far as Ed knows, he is the nurse’s husband.

_______________

There is one thing else important to know: anyone who knows Ed knows he did not set the Oak Fire. That means that the person who arrested Ed, Ken Russell, who was with him even the day before the arrest, knows Ed is innocent. Presumably the DA then also knows, unless Ken Russell has kept him uninformed.

Or are the DA and Ken Russell in collusion. Of course I don’t know.

Is the DA in collusion with the nurse, to make his pain level as high as possible? Once again, of course I don’t know.

_______________

What I know for sure:

1. Ed sometimes wakes up crying from the pain. The pain never stops.

2. The nurse knows, from Ed, the amount of pain Ed is in.

_______________

The word that comes to mind is, actually, not bully, but sadist - someone who takes pleasure in the pain of another.

But as I’ve said, I don’t know the nurse whatsoever, only from Ed’s words.

Plus what matters is not if there is sadism. What matters is that it is cruelty - deliberate cruelty. And that is not permitted.

I would say that the evidence indicates that the nurse should be removed from any position of authority over Ed, even from any contact with him, and that an investigation should be carried out into her behavior, which does not seem, from all I have heard, as competent.

Instead, the handling Ed has received, month after month, fits in the category of abuse, from everything I have heard from Ed.

The horrible nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest comes to mind. Nurse Ratchet.

What has that meant for Ed, to be arrested in a spectacularly staged arrest by Ken Russell, and then given the treatment he has been given by the nurse?

Here is Ed in prison garb.

And here is Ed, from before the arrest.

._______________________

FOR WRITING TO ED

First, a big thank you to those of you who have written to Ed.

And then, detailed instructions on what you can and cannot do.

PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY

For example, Ed has just been informed that letters have been destroyed where the writer wrote on the back of a page. This is not in accord with the instructions given. The instructions are that, if one writes on the back, whatever is on the back is not scanned. Only one side is scanned. However, in this case, nothing was sent to Ed.

Then, someone sent 2 books and had them returned. It took me half an hour to get the instructions about books. I was told the instructions are on the site. I kept the operator on the phone, to make sure that, with her help, I could find them. It turned out that the instructions are not on the site. However, she had them:

One. Books are to be mailed to the actual detention center (address below).

Two. They must be new soft cover books, mailed either from Amazon or a publisher. Nothing else gets to a prisoner.

_______________________

BELOW:

- THE NEW ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO WRITE TO ED,

- THE ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOOKS,

- A PHOTO OF ED WACKERMAN BEFORE THIS HAPPENED,

- A VERY QUICK RETELLING OF HIS STORY,

- PREVIOUS POSTS ON ED.

____________________________

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1):

All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

INSTRUCTIONS - PLEASE READY CAREFULLY.

For all non-legal mail and non-books:

https://www.mariposacounty.org/2337/64301/Incarcerated-Persons-Mail

All envelopes and mail must include the incarcerated person’s name and Sheriff’s Office “Incarcerated person Number” as well as a return address. Only mail that is within 8.5 inches wide x 11 inches tall will be accepted.

Mail sent to incarcerated persons must contain NO MORE THAN 5 PAGES . Anything that is over 5 pages will NOT be sent to the incarcerated person and will be returned to the sender.

All mail that is entered into the system will be entered front side only. Do not write on the back of pages because only the front will be sent to the incarcerated person.

Incarcerated persons may receive a maximum of 1 photo per mailing . If more than 1 photo is mailed, the entire letter and all its contents will all be Returned to Sender and nothing will be scanned in or delivered to the incarcerated person.

No legal or medical mail will be accepted. Legal and medical mail must be sent to the facility (see address above) where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Detention Center Mail Guidelines.

No magazines, bulk mailing, newspapers or books will be accepted at PO Box 591, Longview, Texas 75606 and will be returned to sender. These items must be sent to the facility where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Mail Guidelines.

Once the mail is received for processing it will be scanned in at the central processing location and then will be sent to the incarcerated person electronically via the same messaging system referenced above and the incarcerated person can then view it on the kiosks or tablets.

There will be no exceptions for receiving mail that does follow the above guidelines.

NOTE: YOU CAN SEND SCANS YOURSELF BY PURCHASING CREDITS AT:

https://videovisit.ncic.com/login

There is a 3.50 service charge. After that, every scan or photo or PDF you send is .35

If you send yourself, you can send as many photos as you like!

Ed can also answer. You will need to pay (.25 per 200 characters).

__________________________

FOR MAILING A BOOK,

You can only send new soft cover books.

They must be mailed directly to the facility.

They must be from Amazon or a publisher.

HERE IS THE ADDRESS FOR BOOKS.

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727,

Mariposa, CA95338

USA

_______________________________

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

________________________

THE STORY, IN BRIEF. Ed Wackerman, an innocent man. He’s been in jail for almost a year, since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary until July 2024. You might wonder: He must have done something. In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing. He’s been charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. Only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because a friend asked me to (January 2024) and when I did nothing, asked me again (the beginning of March 2024). So I got in touch with Ed, wrote a letter to his lawyer, and more - like I’ve written about half a dozen posts on him, posting the letters he’s written to me.

Posts on Ed Wackerman:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN's LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER: incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE ARREST. ED WACKERMAN TRICKED FOR A MAJOR PUBLIC DISPLAY. AT LEAST 6 POLICE CARS. POLICE WITH GUNS DRAWN ARRESTING AN INNOCENT DISABLED MAN, CAN HARDLY WALK

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

Also . . .

FREE ED WACKERMAN! A FREEDOM CHANT. I hear many voices. Music: like Jimmy Cliff's The Bigger They Come, The Harder They Fall

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/free-ed-wackerman-a-freedom-chant

SCARING AN INNOCENT MAN WITH THE TERM, GRAND JURY

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-threat-of-a-grand-jury

ED WACKERMAN. FROM ABLE-BODIED TO DISABLED THROUGH THE SLOW TREATMENT OF A WORK INJURY, AND NOW THE FURTHER TRAUMATIZATION OF THIS DISABLED MAN

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-able-bodied-to-disabled

Also . . .

FREE ED WACKERMAN! A FREEDOM CHANT. I hear many voices. Music: like Jimmy Cliff's The Bigger They Come, The Harder They Fall

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/free-ed-wackerman-a-freedom-chant

________________________



Posted July 29, 2024