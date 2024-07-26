I open my computer. One of the first emails I come to is from a friend. She sends a link - to a fire in what was a beautiful tourist town in Jasper, Alberta. In the Rockies. Spectacular scenery.

Now the town is gone - but some trees remain. An indication that the fire is from a DEW, a directed energy weapon. Take a look:

https://www.facebook.com/share/ZciaXV989DTE56RP/?mibextid=xfxF2i

That brings me to the Ed Wackerman case. He was charged with setting the Oak Fire. His case relates to much more than his case. Initially the authorities blamed the Oak Fire on climate change. Then a spectacular arrest was staged, almost a year after the fire - 6 police cars against one unarmed senior, seriously disabled - difficulty walking, hard of hearing even with hearing aids.

I’ve written a lot about Ed Wackerman. Here is an account of his spectacular arrest, followed by 4 photos - the mugshot, 2 shots of him in prison garb, and then a very different image.

THE SPECTACULAR ARREST OF ED WACKERMAN

OR

ED WACKERMAN, FRAMED On June 15th, 2023, Ed Wackerman got a call. He could come down to the fire prevention office the next morning at 9, and pick up all the stuff that had been taken 8 months earlier - computer, camera, and so on. Great. So the next morning Ed set out with his little dog, Bella. But things did not go as he expected. Barely a mile after he turned from his road onto the highway, 6 police cars pulled up behind him. I’ll let Ed tell the rest of the story. _______________ ED Now everybody knows I'm 100% disabled, can't walk very good at all. They all know me very well. My family has been here since 1916. Anyway, when I stopped at a turnout, they said, Get out with hands up and walk backwords to them. I struggled to do that, so I looked back at them to explain my condition. At least six police cars were all lined up with doors open, and the officers all had guns out pointed at me. They said, Stop. Then a Cal-Fire officer came up and grabbed me from behind and put handcuffs on me. He's the one who lied to me on the phone. He pushed me around and said, I have you now, your life is over, you’re in for life, and there is no bail, you're under arrest for lighting the Oak Fire – life sentence. _________________ To frame: to deliberately make someone seem guilty of a crime or wrongdoing when they are not guilty; to set someone up. The arrest of Ed Wackerman put him in a frame for viewers: dangerous horrible arsonist. You could see the arrest on the news. Online there’s mainly one shot of Ed. A mugshot. If you search a little, you can also find Ed in prison garb.

Now, here’s my very different shot of Ed, and the very different story that comes from the facts.

That brings to my next question: what will be the narrative around the Jasper fire? Will there be an “Ed Wackerman” who gets charged? Will the culprit be seen as climate change?

I’ve also been getting more news. That the culprit in this case, I have read, is the government, which since 2017 has refused to allow any changes to the environment, though warned over and over that the area is a tinderbox.

However, that does not explain why trees were left standing close to buildings that ended up ashes.

The biggest question: how to we get the truth to be explored and heard.

Reiner said, in his most recent update, that all we need is the truth. He asks us to spread the truth. The truth is the truth about Reiner. It’s also the truth about Ed Wackerman and the unnatural fires.

Please spread it far and wide.

Ask people to subscribe and to share.

Also, please write both to Reiner and to Ed. Ed loves nature and his little dog, Bella. If you have a shot of yourself and a beloved pet, I’m sure he’d love to receive it.

_______________________

BELOW:

- THE NEW ADDRESS TO WRITE TO ED,

- A PHOTO OF ED WACKERMAN BEFORE THIS HAPPENED,

- A VERY QUICK RETELLING OF HIS STORY,

- PREVIOUS POSTS ON ED.

____________________________

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1):

All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

_______________________________

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

________________________

THE STORY, IN BRIEF. Ed Wackerman, an innocent man. He’s been in jail for almost a year, since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary until July 2024. You might wonder: He must have done something. In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing. He’s been charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. Only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because a friend asked me to (January 2024) and when I did nothing, asked me again (the beginning of March 2024). So I got in touch with Ed, wrote a letter to his lawyer, and more - like I’ve written about half a dozen posts on him, posting the letters he’s written to me.

Posts on Ed Wackerman:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN's LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER: incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE ARREST. ED WACKERMAN TRICKED FOR A MAJOR PUBLIC DISPLAY. AT LEAST 6 POLICE CARS. POLICE WITH GUNS DRAWN ARRESTING AN INNOCENT DISABLED MAN, CAN HARDLY WALK

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

Also . . .

SCARING AN INNOCENT MAN WITH THE TERM, GRAND JURY

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-threat-of-a-grand-jury

ED WACKERMAN. FROM ABLE-BODIED TO DISABLED THROUGH THE SLOW TREATMENT OF A WORK INJURY, AND NOW THE FURTHER TRAUMATIZATION OF THIS DISABLED MAN

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-able-bodied-to-disabled

Also . . .

________________________



Posted July 26, 2024