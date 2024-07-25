The situation Reiner is facing, as he says in this update and as we all know, is patently utterly unjust. The prosecution has given space to its witnesses, and has denied space to those of the defense. And that is just one small part of the many injustices.

But this is beside the point, Reiner says in this u[date. The point, for Reiner, is that we just need the truth. Forget the legal system. We see what that system is like. It matters to get the truth out.

Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/E7FC7Y1GDT3A/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v58gvtx-update.-reiner-fuellmich.-july-24-2024.-all-we-need-is-the-truth.-spread-it.html

I am with Reiner in the high value he gives truth. Last year, I had 2 Truth Summits. And way back, from 2012-2014, I had my first Truth Summits.

Is truth all we need? We also need, among other things, the courage and integrity to tell the truth. Plus we often need to learn to speak skillfully and also not waste time on those without ears to hear.

Anyway I am with Reiner in his quest to get the truth out. So are you, almost certainly.

If there is one request I have, it is (if possible) that you take one step further than usual to tell a truth - not if you know there is no listening, but so often there are people ready to hear. They just don’t have the information.

And then I pause for a moment and hear an old song in my mind:

All you need is love

Love is all you need

The Beatles, July 1967. Their 15th single:

Yes, love matters. But too often those giving love priority leave out other priorities - like truth and courage and integrity and justice, like defending freedom and human rights. The love in the song is easy - lots of hippie good feeling.

Telling the truth - that’s often less easy. We may need strength of character and much more.

____________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Wednesday July 31, 2024

Tuesday August 6, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

--------------------------------------------------------------

8 trial days so far on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)



Posted July 25, 2024