Ed is living in pain 24/7, cut off from the excellent doctor he has had for 18 years, who kept him pain free.

Ed keeps telling himself to stay strong and positive.

How did he become disabled in the first place? Slow treatment for a work accident, no doctor looking at the injury for 10 days, until his foot was so infected it took 4 months to clear the infection and then it was too late to undo the damage to his foot.

After that, with the excellent care of his doctor, Dr Huish, Ed lived pain-free for 18 years.

There was, however, a 10-year legal struggle, with Ed winning each battle. He is not a quitter.

Now, what he needs has been taken from Ed. His pain medication, his orthopaedic shoes, his cane. Instead the prison nurse says she is giving him all he needs.

The result. Non-stop pain. He spends many days lying on his cot to somewhat control the pain.

I am telling Ed’s story. I am also in touch with him.

I am very frustrated by all that has happened to Ed, all that is happening to him - the scapegoating of this innocent man, the many injustices. I’m also frustrated by my distance.

May Ed once again win every battle!!! - this time against the intentional scapegoating by powerful forces.

Help is needed. Boots on the ground. Especially a good lawyer.

In the meantime, here are Ed’s words.

- THE NEW ADDRESS TO WRITE TO ED,

- A PHOTO OF ED WACKERMAN BEFORE THIS HAPPENED,

- A VERY QUICK RETELLING OF HIS STORY,

- PREVIOUS POSTS ON ED.

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1):

All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

THE STORY, IN BRIEF. Ed Wackerman, an innocent man. He’s been in jail for almost a year, since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary until July 2024. You might wonder: He must have done something. In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing. He’s been charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. Only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because a friend asked me to (January 2024) and when I did nothing, asked me again (the beginning of March 2024). So I got in touch with Ed, wrote a letter to his lawyer, and more - like I’ve written about half a dozen posts on him, posting the letters he’s written to me.

Posts on Ed Wackerman:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN's LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER: incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE ARREST. ED WACKERMAN TRICKED FOR A MAJOR PUBLIC DISPLAY. AT LEAST 6 POLICE CARS. POLICE WITH GUNS DRAWN ARRESTING AN INNOCENT DISABLED MAN, CAN HARDLY WALK

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

Also . . .

FREE ED WACKERMAN! A FREEDOM CHANT. I hear many voices. Music: like Jimmy Cliff's The Bigger They Come, The Harder They Fall

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/free-ed-wackerman-a-freedom-chant

SCARING AN INNOCENT MAN WITH THE TERM, GRAND JURY

Posted June 28, 2024