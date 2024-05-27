THE ARREST - IN ED WACKERMAN’S OWN WORDS. BELOW THAT, EVER SO MUCH MORE, including the letter sent to Ed’s court-appointed lawyer, a letter with incontrovertible evidence that the fire was unnatural. The lawyer never has even acknowledged receiving the letter.

By the way, there’s a new address to write to Ed. It’s included at the end.

NOW, THE ARREST - JUNE 16, 2022.

When I received Ed’s letter about his arrest, I texted him to make sure he was okay with me sharing this information. (By the way everyone can text him - 25 cents per 200 words plus service charge, and you pay for his texts to you. I will include this information at the end.)

His answer:

All people need to hear to truth, I wrote you a step by step of exactly what they did to me. All the gun's pointed at me scared me and Bella too. This was not a violent crime and they knew I was alone,100% disabled senior with Bella. First people need to hear the truth, then a lawyer need's to have gut's enough to take on big cases against people of power in big states like California, they seem to be afraid of this state. 10:03 AM

Edward Wackerman - 2024-05-26

___________________

MORE RELATING TO ED:



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN's LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER: incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE STORY, IN BRIEF. Ed Wackerman, an innocent man. He’s been in jail for almost a year, since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary until July 2024. You might wonder: He must have done something. In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing. He’s been charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. Only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because a friend asked me to, and when I did nothing, asked me again. So I got in touch with Ed, wrote a letter to his lawyer, and more.

Here, by the way:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words

___________________

NEVER LIE. The people who charged Ed never learned that lesson, whichhe learned, age 7.

They clearly also utterly lack empathy for this man, so clearly innocent.

Lack of empathy - a primary characteristic of psychopaths.

His lawyer is court-appointed.

That needs to change.

Now it’s our turn to help him. I have started creating, along with someone else, a givesendgo fundraising campaign. Today I am setting up a new bank account for it.

I will be writing to you about this, and more from Ed, who is living in pain 24/7, cut off from the excellent doctor he has had for 18 years, who kept him pain free.

Ed keeps telling himself to stay strong and positive.

But help is needed.

__________________________

Here, a photos of Ed, and below that, HIS NEW ADDRESS.

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house. Below, the NEW address to write to Ed:

_____________________________

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1):

All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

AS FOR TEXTING HIM:

You sign up at:

https://videovisit.ncic.com/scheduling

You put in his name.

You select Mariposa County Detention Center.

You pay.

Each text, 25 cents (max 200 char) plus service charge.

_____________________________

Unchanged. Address for books (softcover only - hardcover not permitted) and legal mail are still to be sent to:



Ed Wackerman

#12511

c/o Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727

Mariposa, CA 95338

NOTE: I will get it clarified, what qualifies as ‘legal mail’ - my guess is that it refers to mail from a lawyer.

_______________________________



Posted May 27, 2024