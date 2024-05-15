There it was. A new envelop from Ed. He had told me that he wanted me to know more about his life. I don’t know what I expected, but it wasn’t this - one of the biggest lessons of his life. It happened when he was 7.

This is the man charged with setting a huge fire, and then lying, denying he had done it.

It is also the man who helped his neighbor in the morning, to pull his car back onto the road where it had slipped off and was in danger of sliding down an embankment - and then supposedly went off to start the fire that burned many homes, including his neighbor’s.

According to those making the charge, about 150 people saw Ed running from the fire he had set. However, here are Ed’s words about the day of the fire:

I could not run at all, I struggled just to walk very far 50 feet.

In the court when he was being charged, he was told to stay where he was, not to move, because it was so hard for him to walk.

Clearly the people who charged Ed never learned the lesson he learned, age 7. NEVER LIE.

They clearly also utterly lack empathy for this man, so clearly innocent.

Lack of empathy - a primary characteristic of psychopaths.

His lawyer is court-appointed.

That needs to change.

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house.

Here is the address to write to Ed:

Ed Wackerman

#12511

c/o Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727

Mariposa, CA 95338

Posted May 15, 2024