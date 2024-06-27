I have stayed in touch with Ed Wackerman, imprisoned for setting a fire he could not possibly have set as it was an unnatural fire. But I have not posted about his case for several weeks. So much else has been pressing, plus I was trying to find information.

Now back to Ed. His legal team recently scared him, telling him he was having a Grand Jury instead of an indictment, so he would not be able to face his accusers. It would be behind closed doors.

He texted me about it as soon as it happened, though he was told not to talk to me.

I was glad he chose to tell me, though I didn’t know what I could do.

It sounded terrible to me too - plus incredible. I thought you had the right, in the States, to face your accusers. At the same time, nothing made sense to me. There had not even been a preliminary hearing after a year in jail, since his arrest in June 2023 - now over a year ago. How could there be, suddenly, a Grand Jury?

I tried, for several weeks, to find someone who had access to an American lawyer, plus I emailed and phoned a couple of lawyers connected to pro bono work. I wanted answers. I was not successful.

So finally I hit upon doing what I should have done all along: I looked online. Eureka. There was no reason for Ed to be frightened by his case being brought before a Grand Jury.

As I wrote to Ed:

Hi Ed, I have just read up on Grand Juries. “The grand jury’s job is just to determine whether there is probable cause to believe that you may have committed the crime.” They do not decide if you are guilty. INFORMATION ON GRAND JURIES Grand juries are different from the jury (technically known as the “petit jury”) at a criminal jury trial. Whereas the petit jury decides whether you are guilty or innocent—the grand jury’s job is just to determine whether there is probable cause to believe that you may have committed the crime. District attorneys are more likely to use the grand jury indictment process if … the case against you seems weak—and the prosecutor wants a chance to “test” it out before jurors ,,, In theory, grand juries are supposed to make an objective determination of whether there is enough evidence to try you for a crime. They are supposed to be not just a “sword” to help the government prosecute criminals—but also a “shield” protecting you from unjustified criminal charges. In reality, it does not always work this way. The jury hears only one side of the story—the prosecutor’s side. Under these circumstances, there is a real danger that it will function only as a sword, not as a shield—and will vote to bring criminal charges that never should have been brought. Here is the web site: https://www.shouselaw.com/ca/defense/process/grand-jury/

Very telling that, instead of reassuring Ed that having a Grand Jury was no reason to be worried, his court-appointed legal team had frightened him. That tells us a lot about “his” legal team.

Such an obvious lack of caring, of empathy, for this clearly innocent man. (If you haven’t followed his case, or have forgotten, there are links at the end to his story.)

Lack of empathy - a primary characteristic of psychopaths.

So much that needs to change.

It is now the end of June. July 15 - that is when there is supposed to be . . . I’m not sure what. I believe it is a preliminary hearing.

________________________

THERE WILL BE ANOTHER POST SOON - ON ED’S BECOMING DISABLED, AND THE MASSIVE FURTHER TRAUMATIZATION OF THIS DISABLED MAN THIS PAST YEAR.

_______________________

NEXT:

- THE NEW ADDRESS TO WRITE TO ED,

- A PHOTO OF ED WACKERMAN BEFORE THIS HAPPENED,

- A VERY QUICK RETELLING OF HIS STORY,

- PREVIOUS POSTS ON ED,

- AND FINALLY, GRAND JURIES - MUCH MORE INFORMATION.

____________________________

____________________________

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1):

All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

_______________________________

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

________________________

THE STORY, IN BRIEF. Ed Wackerman, an innocent man. He’s been in jail for almost a year, since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary until July 2024. You might wonder: He must have done something. In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing. He’s been charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. Only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because a friend asked me to (January 2024) and when I did nothing, asked me again (the beginning of March 2024). So I got in touch with Ed, wrote a letter to his lawyer, and more - like I’ve written about half a dozen posts on him, posting the letters he’s written to me.

Posts on Ed Wackerman:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN's LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER: incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE ARREST. ED WACKERMAN TRICKED FOR A MAJOR PUBLIC DISPLAY. AT LEAST 6 POLICE CARS. POLICE WITH GUNS DRAWN ARRESTING AN INNOCENT DISABLED MAN, CAN HARDLY WALK

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

Also . . .

FREE ED WACKERMAN! A FREEDOM CHANT. I hear many voices. Music: like Jimmy Cliff's The Bigger They Come, The Harder They Fall

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/free-ed-wackerman-a-freedom-chant

________________________

Here, in case you are interested, is much more information on Grand Juries:

I still don’t know how to get the evidence to the prosecutors. It is now the end of June.

As I’ve already said, July 15 - that is when there is supposed to be . . . I’m not sure what. I believe it is a preliminary hearing.



Posted June 27, 2024