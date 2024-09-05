As his mother lay dying, Reiner’s treatment by the State fell to a new low. The treatment qualifies, at least according to me, as deliberately sadistic. He was informed that, should he be allowed to see his mother, he would have to go with wrists and ankles shackled, and with an armed guard present at all times. Reiner refused. He would not make his dying mother go through the trauma of seeing her son that way.

On the other hand, in the last couple of days, a number of excellent supportive pieces have appeared, from “big names” in the alternative media. Here are two.

The first one I saw was on Celia Farber’s Substack, a guest article by Joseph Molitoriszby, a former ICIC co-host with Reiner. It starts:

The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Reiner Fuellmich's work is most appropriately placed in the long and illustrious tradition of German Enlightenment thinking. The Enlightenment can be encapsulated in Immanuel Kant's famous motto “Sapere Aude” which can be translated as “Have courage to use your own reason.” Reiner Fuellmich is an exemplar of this, even if German Enlightenment thought has seemingly gone out of fashion in its place of birth. He is, in fact, living, breathing proof that Enlightenment thinking has not died, it has simply been suppressed.

Recently Celia Farber heard, in a dream, her mother tell her to do more for Reiner. She did not know how. My sense is that this piece is one way she is doing more.

_______________________

The second article I came across was on Robert Malone’s Substack, written by Cynthia Salatino and Seba Terribilini. It starts:

Well-known attorney Reiner Fuellmich is being detained under terrible conditions for reasons that have nothing to do with what he is accused of. He had the courage to speak out on the truth and he is now paying for that courage. He is, without any doubts, a political prisoner! We need to spread the word regarding this scandal in order to put pressure on the orchestrators of these events in Germany.

Here is the link to the full piece:

Just now I came across the same excellent piece again, this time through Celia Farber:

I also came upon a couple of other pieces, but can’t find them at the moment - so much goes through my inbox. If I find them, I will post them here.

May the truth - and all the support - set Reiner free!

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:

Day 29 Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, FridaY August 30, 2024



Posted Sept 5, 2024