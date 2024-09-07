There is currently an outpouring of support for Reiner. Two days ago I posted 2 excellent pieces, detailing his innocence and the treatment he has endured, which includes 4 months to date in solitary confinement. Yesterday I posted 2 more excellent pieces.

Today, I have Just Call Me Jack’s THE TOTALITY OF EVIDENCE, a timeline regarding Reiner, starting in 2020, coming to the present. “A collection of pandemic data points, building the big picture, making it easier for you to do your own research”:

https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich/

Just Call Me Jack starts with:

Dr Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. Since 1993, he has been an attorney in Germany and was also admitted to the Bar in California in 1994. In July 2020 he co-founded the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee, investigating the legitimacy and global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have collected undeniable evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is in fact a planned criminal operation. According to Dr. Fuellmich, a second Nuremberg trial may be needed, to prosecute all who are complicit in this unprecedented crime against humanity.

It’s no wonder a dossier has been built to stop Reiner!

Then, Sissi has moved from doing English subtitles and some voice-overs, to a much more ambitious project (under construction) on Reiner. The trial days, one by one. Also articles.

https://sites.google.com/view/reinerfuellmichtrial/home

And just now a call from Dr Mark Trozzi, one of the Canadian doctors at the forefront of the effort to bring out the truth about the plandemic and the injections:

Help Free Dr Reiner Fuelmich Our Covid Era Hero and the World’s Greatest Class Action Lawyer is illegally imprisoned and being tortured by Germany’s current war criminals. One of the greatest leaders in the movement to end the crimes of the medical-military-industrial complex, and restore justice to our world is Dr Reiner Fuelmich. This excellent man leads the fight against the covid-crimes-against-humanity in Germany and around the world. He is literally shackled, unlawfully imprisoned, and tortured by the very criminals whom he has been exposing and leading to justice.

While facing huge legal bills himself, Mark Trozzi ends by calling on his readers to donate to support Reiner.

And then there are all of us, each contributing in many ways.

_________________

May the truth - and all the support - set Reiner free!

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

MOST RECENT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:

Day 29 Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

Day 29 Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

___________________

Previous trial days:

Posted Sept 7, 2024