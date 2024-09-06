As I’ve already written, as his mother lay dying, Reiner’s treatment by the State fell to a new low. At the same time, there is an outpouring of support. Yesterday I posted 2 excellent pieces in support of Reiner, detailing his innocence and the treatment he has endured, which includes 4 months to date in solitary confinement. Here are 2 more pieces, including one by Peter Koenig, one of the last people Reiner interviewed before his arrest, the other by Wolfgang Jeschke.

The Case of Reiner Fuellmich Is Representative for a New Nazi Germany

By Peter Koenig

For 11 months, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, German Civil Rights lawyer, has been unjustly detained in prison, in pre-trial detention. Like a criminal, he may leave prison only in handcuffs and foot shackles and accompanied by two armed guards. He has committed no crime, has not been judged, but is a political prisoner, waiting for a political trial. If it were in what the West arrogantly calls a developing country, it would be named a “Kangaroo Court with a Kangaroo Trial”. Last night, Reiner’s mother passed away. She was sick and in her last days. Reiner asked the Court for permission to spend the last hours with his mother to say goodbye. He got permission only under the condition that he be handcuffed, shackled and accompanied by two armed guards. Reiner refused. He did not want his mom to suffer in her last moments of life, seeing her son in these inhumane conditions. So, he refused. That just tells about everything what Germany has become again… a full-fledged Nazi Tyranny. Click for the full article: https://www.globalresearch.ca/case-fuellmich-new-nazi-germany/5867144

Judicial Scandal in Germany: The Reiner Fullmich Case

By Wolfgang Jeschke

The political trial against civil rights activist Dr Reiner Fullmich reveals the motives and behaviour of a compromised constitutional state. Open violation of the law and legal trickery are intended to secure the conviction of Dr Füllmich. The misconduct of the public prosecutor’s office and judges is documented. So is the involvement of malicious third parties. They are part of the conspiracy against the investigator, who has already been illegally deprived of his freedom for over six months.

The history of the proceedings against civil rights activist Dr Reiner Füllmich is impressive evidence of the erosion of the rule of law in the Federal Republic of Germany. From the preparations for Füllmich’s arrest to the final statement by the Göttingen district court presided over by judge Carsten Schindler at the end of April, a common thread runs through the trial. At every turn, the proceedings ooze the intention to bring about a conviction of the persecuted man at all costs. Right from the start. While the conspiracy against the civil rights activist initially appeared to be the work of the public prosecutor’s office, the Federal Criminal Police Office and Füllmich’s former co-partners, it is now clear that the court also wants – or needs – to ensure the persecuted man’s unconditional conviction. During the trial, some observers still hoped that the court was actually interested in establishing the facts and would soon realise that it had been deliberately misled by the prosecution and the complainants. However, the court’s statement of 26 April 2024 destroyed the last hope of a constitutional trial, even for the greatest optimists. Once again, Schindler and his accomplices fabricated new accusations against the civil rights activist. The contrived trial is now turning into a legal farce. Click for the full article: https://www.globalresearch.ca/judicial-scandal-germany-fuellmich-case/5866924

Please share.

May the truth - and all the support - set Reiner free!

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:

Day 29 Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

