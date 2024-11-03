Here are actions that one of you has been taking. Pascal. Recently he had the excellent idea of contacting both faculty and students at the Faculty of Law of the University of Gottingen - the Georg-August University - where Reiner taught for years.

It’s one step after another. This isn’t the first action Pascal has taken. He has, for instance, written to a professor involved with Assange’s case as well as to Assange. As for approaching anyone at the University of Gottingen, he first thought of the law faculty members, then checked and found there is a Student Office, so he also wrote to the representatives. After that, he thought of a Reiner Fuellmich Freedom Committee and has just created a logo for it, taking the image from the Law Faculty’s own logo.

What will the outcome be?

He doesn’t know. I don’t know. But we know the outcome of not taking action. Nothing.

Thank you, Pascal.

By the way, if you want to get in touch with him, please message me.

Also feel free to use the emails. Maybe someone would want to send to other law faculties , including in California where Reiner practiced law for 25 years.

By the way, a special thank you to all of you taking action, including talking to a neighbor, and perhaps sharing these letters.

I know there are many more actions.

Here are the letters, first the one to students, then the one to faculty members.

_______________________

THE LETTER TO LAW STUDENTS:

SUBJECT LINE:

This is a call for help. Your help for Reiner Fuellmich, political prisoner is Rosdorf.

EMAIL:

Dear students,

We are writing to you today as one of the most critical legal cases of our time is taking place in your town of Göttingen. A man has been blatantly forbidden to benefit from the Rule of Law which Germany enjoyed until recently.

Today, November 3rd 2024, we would like to bring to your attention a case of torture happening in your city, a case which can be compared to cases of people like Nelson Mandela and Julian Assange.

Today, it is Reiner Fuellmich, one of your very own People of Law, a Professor in your university a few years ago, who is tortured daily in the Rosdorf Prison as described in this link, The persecution of Reiner Fuelmich - by Robin Westenra. In the spirit of Rudolf von Jhering and of those who taught in your university since the establishment of your Faculty of Law in 1737, we are calling upon your desire to see Justice prevail by contributing and joining our collective action to have this illegal procedure conducted by the Court of Justice of Göttingen exposed and stopped, and demand Mr. Fuellmich's release so he can be reunited with his wife and defend himself in accordance with the Rule of Law.

If you wish to know more about Mr. Fuellmich, please do your research starting with the following link: truthsummit.substack.com where Mr. Fuellmich’s biased trial and terrible living conditions for over one year are well documented. Attached is excellent overview information on this case and on its upcoming court dates.

WE NEED YOUR ENERGY NOW. DUE TO DEPRIVATION, INCLUDING EXTREME SLEEP DEPRIVATION SINCE THE END OF SEPTEMBER, MR. FUELLMICH IS VERY ILL. ACT FOR HIM, FOR YOUR CHILDREN, FOR YOUR FAMILY, FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS.

How can you take action? Well by creating a movement, peacefully and with determination, which consists of talking about Reiner, of putting yourselves in his shoes, and of showing publicly your support. As you live in Göttingen, that can be done by printing the visual introduced on the site www.freereiner.com either on a T-shirt which you can wear or on A3 paper which you can show anywhere to proudly state that FREEDOM MUST PREVAIL here! Share this message locally and nationally so that this movement keeps growing as an irresistible wave of compassion, love and justice THAT WILL SET REINER FREE.

With our kind regards.

Pascal

from the

Reiner Fuellmich Freedom Committee

www.freereiner.com

_______________________

THE LETTER TO THE ENTIRE LAW FACULTY:

SUBJECT LINE:

The Case of Reiner Fuellmich

EMAIL:

Dear all,

I am writing to you today as one of the most critical legal case of our time is taking place in your town of Göttingen. A Man has been blatantly forbidden to benefit the Rule of Law which for centuries and until recently Germany has enjoyed. Today, November 2nd 2024, I would like to bring to your attention a case of torture happening in your city which is to be compared to the fate met by the likes of Mr. Nelson Mandela and Mr. Julian Assange.

Today, it is Mr. Reiner Fuellmich, one of your very own people, who is tortured daily in the Rosdorf Prison as described in this link The persecution of Reiner Fuelmich - by Robin Westenra. In the spirit of Rudolf von Jhering and of those who taught in your university since the establishment of your Faculty of Law in 1737, I am calling upon your commitment to teach and exercise Justice to have this illegal procedure conducted by the Court of Justice of Göttingen exposed and stopped, and Mr. Fuellmich released so he can be reunited with his wife and defend himself in accordance with the human Rule of Law.

If you wish to know more about Mr. Fuellmich's case, please do your research starting with the following link: truthsummit.substack.com where Dr. Elsa Schieder follows Mr. Fuellmich's biased trial and terrible living conditions for over one year now.

WE NEED YOUR LEGAL INPUT NOW. DUE TO DEPRAVATION, MR. FUELLMICH IS VERY ILL. ACT FOR HIM, FOR YOUR CHILDREN, FOR YOUR GRANDCHILDREN, FOR YOUR STUDENTS.

With my kind regards.

Pascal Léger

www.freereiner.com

Here is the entire faculty. Everyone received Pascal’s message.

_______________________

Needed: Many voices, especially those with a wide reach, who can present the stories of Reiner Fuellmich and Ed Wackerman, plus the massive corruption and deliberate abuse.

Contact Information:

Elsa Schieder, PhD

(514) 465-3018

truthsummit@substack.com

elsa@truthsummit.info

I look forward to hearing from you.

In fact, could we please talk for 10 minutes. The case of Reiner Fuellmich is urgent.

Sincerely,

Elsa Schieder, PhD

Psychology, Sociology, Cultural Studies

truthsummit.substack.com

https://truthsummit.info

https://elsathoughtcreativitypassionlife.com

https://fullflourishing.com

__________________

Links to interviews re Reiner Fuellmich:

Interview with Dr Fuellmich, June 2023: https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich.html

Interview with Dr Fuellmich, Sept 2023: https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich-update.html

Interviewed by Dr Sansone, October 2024: josephsansone.substack.com/p/elsa-shieder-on-mind-matters-and

Links to Ed Wackerman:

ANOTHER WORD FOR BULLY: SADIST. THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/another-word-for-bully-sadist-ed-wackerman-case

Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.

_________________________________

Below you will find:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

___________________

FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)



Posted Nov 3, 2024