We all know Reiner is amazing - his passion, his keeping going despite more than 4 months in solitary confinement, his determination that he will not be broken.

What about Ed Wackerman, the seriously disabled senior charged with setting what was, according to all the evidence, an unnatural fire? Upon his spectacular arrest - 6 police officers with guns drawn - his special inlay and brace were taken from him, an inlay and brace needed for a badly damaged foot. Also his pain medication was denied to him, medication that had kept him pain-free for 18 years. From his arrest on June 16, 2023 to more than 14 months later, August 26, 2024, when he got his inlay and brace back after a court order, whenever Ed stood up, he had to steel himself for at least a minute before he could endure the pain and move.

And yet, imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, not even a preliminary hearing for 14 months, in such pain that he would sometimes wake up crying, he did not quit.

He had never quit before, not when his back was broken, not when his foot was badly damaged.

Or to put it the other way, he’s a fighter, to the best of his ability.

I’ll end with his teen years.

But first, here he is right now.

ED

No word on pain medication, no word on anything, frustrating for sure. I'm thinking positive though, patiently waiting for news.

12 Sep, 2024 Elsa, it all started when I was 10 years old and my mother told me I was too young to know I was going to be a firefighter. Then, you can't have long hair, you can't visit your aunt. My driver's license was the beginning. I immediately started firefighting, seeing my aunt and growing my hair long. It was all a good fight for freedom. Now I'm fighting again, it's more difficult but I will do it.

16 Sep, 2024

And now, Ed in his family and as a teenager. A big word for him. FREEDOM. Find out what he did to get 360 minutes of detention all at once!

My sense is that Ed and I were lucky to find each other. He’s a fighter, not a quitter. But there he was, in prison for over a year, not even a preliminary hearing, with only one friend who came to see him every week.

After I got in touch with Ed, his court-appointed lawyer did not even answer the letter I sent, asking him to take the deposition from expert arborist Robert Brame, establishing that the fire Ed was charged with setting was unnatural, meaning Ed could not have set it. That lawyer also, so I heard, had Ed’s inlay and brace in his possession for over a year, and did nothing to get them to Ed.

I’d say Ed needed help.

As for me, Ed could have been someone with no fighting spirit, or someone whose spirit had been broken, or someone who did not want to hear about the fire being from directed energy.

It has been one step after another. Many more to go.

_______________________________

BELOW:

- A PHOTO OF ED, FROM BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED,

- THE NEW ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO WRITE TO ED,

- THE ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOOKS,

- A VERY QUICK RETELLING OF HIS STORY,

- and finally, EARLIER POSTS ON ED.

._______________________

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

FOR WRITING TO ED

First, a big thank you to those of you who have written to Ed.

And then, detailed instructions on what you can and cannot do.

PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY

For example, Ed has just been informed that letters have been destroyed where the writer wrote on the back of a page. This is not in accord with the instructions given. The instructions are that, if one writes on the back, whatever is on the back is not scanned. Only one side is scanned. However, in this case, nothing was sent to Ed.

Then, someone sent 2 books and had them returned. It took me half an hour to get the instructions about books. I was told the instructions are on the site. I kept the operator on the phone, to make sure that, with her help, I could find them. It turned out that the instructions are not on the site. However, she had them:

One. Books are to be mailed to the actual detention center (address below).

Two. They must be new soft cover books, mailed either from Amazon or a publisher. Nothing else gets to a prisoner.

____________________________

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1):

All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

INSTRUCTIONS - PLEASE READY CAREFULLY.

For all non-legal mail and non-books:

https://www.mariposacounty.org/2337/64301/Incarcerated-Persons-Mail

All envelopes and mail must include the incarcerated person’s name and Sheriff’s Office “Incarcerated person Number” as well as a return address. Only mail that is within 8.5 inches wide x 11 inches tall will be accepted.

Mail sent to incarcerated persons must contain NO MORE THAN 5 PAGES . Anything that is over 5 pages will NOT be sent to the incarcerated person and will be returned to the sender.

All mail that is entered into the system will be entered front side only. Do not write on the back of pages because only the front will be sent to the incarcerated person.

Incarcerated persons may receive a maximum of 1 photo per mailing . If more than 1 photo is mailed, the entire letter and all its contents will all be Returned to Sender and nothing will be scanned in or delivered to the incarcerated person.

No legal or medical mail will be accepted. Legal and medical mail must be sent to the facility (see address above) where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Detention Center Mail Guidelines.

No magazines, bulk mailing, newspapers or books will be accepted at PO Box 591, Longview, Texas 75606 and will be returned to sender. These items must be sent to the facility where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Mail Guidelines.

Once the mail is received for processing it will be scanned in at the central processing location and then will be sent to the incarcerated person electronically via the same messaging system referenced above and the incarcerated person can then view it on the kiosks or tablets.

There will be no exceptions for receiving mail that does follow the above guidelines.

NOTE: YOU CAN SEND SCANS YOURSELF BY PURCHASING CREDITS AT:

https://videovisit.ncic.com/login

There is a 3.50 service charge. After that, every scan or photo or PDF you send is .35

If you send yourself, you can send as many photos as you like!

Ed can also answer. You will need to pay (.25 per 200 characters).

__________________________

FOR MAILING A BOOK,

You can only send new soft cover books.

They must be mailed directly to the facility.

They must be from Amazon or a publisher.

HERE IS THE ADDRESS FOR BOOKS.

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727,

Mariposa, CA95338

USA

_______________________________

THE STORY, IN BRIEF. Ed Wackerman, an innocent man. He’s been in jail for almost a year, since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary until July 2024. You might wonder: He must have done something. In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing. He’s been charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. Only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because a friend asked me to (January 2024) and when I did nothing, asked me again (the beginning of March 2024). So I got in touch with Ed, wrote a letter to his lawyer, and more - like I’ve written about half a dozen posts on him, posting the letters he’s written to me.

_______________________________

