A few days ago, Ed wrote to me: Only 5 months until my trial, can't wait.

In the meantime, what is there to say.

I’m not involved with the court case.

I doubt it will be a case where Ed is immediately vindicated. We’ve all seen the treatment of Reiner.

But I am in touch with Ed, in general every couple of days.

A few weeks ago, I realized that I knew almost nothing about a very big part of his life, his marriage. I knew how he and his partner met - that friends arranged for the two of them to meet, Ed and this young woman with two young daughters, three and four. I knew about the huge tragedy that happened four years later, when a log smashed into one of the girls, killing her instantly. I knew there were two sons. I knew his wife died of cancer in 2017.

I imagined that perhaps Lori, Ed’s partner, was a lot like him, warm and loving.

I asked him to tell me the story.

It was nothing like I had imagined. Ed loved being a firefighter. Lori hated his being a firefighter. Over and over in their decades together, she was not happy for him.

This was not easy for Ed. But he knew he would always be there for the kids.

I have written to him, asking if I can share what he has written.

That brings me to something else. I have always had to pay (25 cents for 200 letters) to be able to reach Ed. Now, for the second time, my message has been quarantined:

Your Most Recent Message Has Been Quarantined Awaiting Payment. Your Contact Must Agree To Pay For The Message Before It Will Be Revealed

The previous time this happened, I thought there was some glitch in the system, that it thought there were no funds. So I added funds. Nope. It was that Ed was required to pay.

I’ll end with something that tells a lot about Ed - it’s so very like him. I know it is fine to share this part of the story - his compassionate attitude to Lori. Here are his words about her: Lori was a runaway at 13 living on the streets of Seattle Washington. … I'll leave out the details.

This is yet one more piece of evidence about Ed - that he could never have intentionally set a devastating fire.



PHOTOS OF ED, HIS DOG BELLA AND HIS HOME



I’ve already posted what’s below. Good to have it again here, showing Ed’s innocence.

Below that, detailed instructions on how to mail to Ed, and more posts on Ed.

ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT

Ed Wackerman. A retired, seriously disabled widower, 73. Hard of hearing, difficulty walking. Firefighter for 12 years. Warm, caring. Living alone on his homestead with his little dog, Bella. Until June 16, 2023. Arrested for setting a massive fire, the Oak Fire. 6 police officers with guns pointed at him. Huge media coverage. The officer in charge declares that Ed will now be in jail for life, no bail.

WHY CLAIM ED WACKERMAN IS INNOCENT?

ONE. ED COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT, DUE TO PHYSICAL LIMITATIONS.

If he had started the fire, he would have burned to death. Ed walks slowly, with a cane, due to a badly damaged foot. According to a neighbor, it would have taken an Olympic sprinter to outrun the fire.

TWO. ED COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT, BECAUSE HE IS A CARING, LOVING, KIND, HELPFUL PERSON.

His entire life is testimony to that. In fact, the morning of the fire, Ed helped a neighbor whose car had slipped over the edge of the road. Ed brought his tractor to pull it back onto the road. The Oak Fire burned the homes of his neighbors and twice Ed’s home caught fire. He and the friends who took shelter there managed to put out the fires, but everything else on his property burned.

THREE. ED SAW 5 FIREFIGHTERS BURNED TO DEATH WHEN HE WAS A CHILD. HE WOULD NEVER HAVE SET A FIRE. INSTEAD HE BECAME A FIREFIGHTER.

FOUR. ED TELLS THE TRUTH, SOMETHING HE HAS DONE SINCE AGE 7.

Always tell the truth. That is a lesson he learned, age 7. If he had started the fire, he would have admitted it.

FIVE. HE HAS NO MOTIVE.

In fact, his home almost burned. He lost everything else in the fire, and was only able to do some rebuilding through a funding drive.

SO WHO HAS A MOTIVE? IN OTHER WORDS, WHO BENEFITS?

Who has a motive? Whoever - or whichever institutions - are responsible for setting the fire.

But that is not what is core here, which is Ed’s obvious utter innocence.

A CLUE ABOUT THOSE WHO GOT ED IMPRISONED

Ed Wackerman has been made to endure non-stop excruciating pain from the time of his arrest. He needs a special inlay and brace, plus a cane, to walk without extreme pain. He also needs special pain medication. The inlay, brace and cane were taken from him upon his arrest. The pain medication was also stopped, and he was instead given Tylenol.

He asked, over and over, for his inlay and brace, plus stronger pain medication. In other words, he made his need known for his inlay, brace and stronger pain medication. No help.

Instead, from the time of his arrest, standing up was agony. He would have to stand for a minute before he could endure the pain of taking a step. He was basically bed-ridden for over 15 months, from his arrest on June 16, 2023 until the end of August 2024.

His inlay and brace were returned to him after a court order at the end of August 2024. His court-appointed lawyer had the inlay and brace all along.

The deliberate infliction of pain is a clue about those who got Ed Wackerman imprisoned.

As the infliction of pain was clearly intentional, whoever made the decision to do this could be sadists who take pleasure in the pain of another, or psychopaths who in this case believed that inflicting the pain would be more likely to get them whatever they wanted. Was it to break Ed’s spirit? Was it to have Ed die?

What is evident is that whoever did this was deliberately doing harm.

Why would they be doing this?

This brings us to what has been happening with California fires, their frequency and the cause for the frequency.

Many people do not want to explore this, so if you don’t, you can stop reading here.

The important thing, for Ed, is that he is innocent and should be cleared and released and also compensated for the harm done to him.

If you want to know more, please keep reading

Between 30 and 10 years ago, a total of 20 years, there were a total of 5 fires, maximum. That is an average of one fire every four years.

Between 10 years ago and 2 years ago, a total of 8 years, there were slightly over 40 fires. Only 3 of them - a maximum of 5 of them - had the signs of a natural fire. In other words, the rate of natural fires appears relatively unchanged. However in addition to the natural fires, there were, in these 8 years, about 37 fires which had anomalies that do not occur in natural fires. That is, there were an average of 5 fires with these anomalies per year.

The fire Ed has been charged with setting has all 10 of these anomalies. In other words, it is almost certainly not a natural fire. Photo evidence is available of all 10 of these anomalies being at the Oak Fire. You can read further here:

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

Who might be doing this?

That is beyond the scope of this inquiry.

Why might Ed be charged?

Initially, the fire was blamed on global warming.

However, the Oak Fire is not the only fire with anomalies where people have been charged. In one, a homeless man was charged and convicted. In another, a shaman who appeared confused and was off the path was charged and convicted.

Why might this be done?

One highly likely reason is that, in this case, it’s case closed. There is no place for questions. “We got our man (or woman)!”

That would explain the huge media coverage, 6 police officers with guns aimed at Ed, the arresting officer declaring Ed guilty and behind bars for life, no bail. It would also explain the delay in a preliminary hearing.

Why the infliction of pain? This is a guess. My guess is that the intent was to break Ed, perhaps have him die. Once again, case closed.

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

FOR WRITING TO ED

First, a big thank you to those of you who have written to Ed.

And then, detailed instructions on what you can and cannot do.

PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY

For example, Ed has just been informed that letters have been destroyed where the writer wrote on the back of a page. This is not in accord with the instructions given. The instructions are that, if one writes on the back, whatever is on the back is not scanned. Only one side is scanned. However, in this case, nothing was sent to Ed.

Then, someone sent 2 books and had them returned. It took me half an hour to get the instructions about books. I was told the instructions are on the site. I kept the operator on the phone, to make sure that, with her help, I could find them. It turned out that the instructions are not on the site. However, she had them:

One. Books are to be mailed to the actual detention center (address below).

Two. They must be new soft cover books, mailed either from Amazon or a publisher. Nothing else gets to a prisoner.

____________________________

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1):

All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

INSTRUCTIONS - PLEASE READY CAREFULLY.

For all non-legal mail and non-books:

https://www.mariposacounty.org/2337/64301/Incarcerated-Persons-Mail

All envelopes and mail must include the incarcerated person’s name and Sheriff’s Office “Incarcerated person Number” as well as a return address. Only mail that is within 8.5 inches wide x 11 inches tall will be accepted.

Mail sent to incarcerated persons must contain NO MORE THAN 5 PAGES . Anything that is over 5 pages will NOT be sent to the incarcerated person and will be returned to the sender.

All mail that is entered into the system will be entered front side only. Do not write on the back of pages because only the front will be sent to the incarcerated person.

Incarcerated persons may receive a maximum of 1 photo per mailing . If more than 1 photo is mailed, the entire letter and all its contents will all be Returned to Sender and nothing will be scanned in or delivered to the incarcerated person.

No legal or medical mail will be accepted. Legal and medical mail must be sent to the facility (see address above) where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Detention Center Mail Guidelines.

No magazines, bulk mailing, newspapers or books will be accepted at PO Box 591, Longview, Texas 75606 and will be returned to sender. These items must be sent to the facility where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Mail Guidelines.

Once the mail is received for processing it will be scanned in at the central processing location and then will be sent to the incarcerated person electronically via the same messaging system referenced above and the incarcerated person can then view it on the kiosks or tablets.

There will be no exceptions for receiving mail that does follow the above guidelines.

NOTE: YOU CAN SEND SCANS YOURSELF BY PURCHASING CREDITS AT:

https://videovisit.ncic.com/login

There is a 3.50 service charge. After that, every scan or photo or PDF you send is .35

If you send yourself, you can send as many photos as you like!

Ed can also answer. You will need to pay (.25 per 200 characters).

__________________________

FOR MAILING A BOOK,

You can only send new soft cover books.

They must be mailed directly to the facility.

They must be from Amazon or a publisher.

HERE IS THE ADDRESS FOR BOOKS.

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727,

Mariposa, CA95338

USA

THE STORY, IN BRIEF. Ed Wackerman, an innocent man. He’s been in jail for almost a year, since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary hearing until October 30. 2024. You might believe: He must have done something. In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing, difficulty walking. He’s been charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. (Proof available.) But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. I’ve been told that only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because a friend asked me to (January 2024) and when I did nothing, asked me again (the beginning of March 2024). So I got in touch with Ed, wrote a letter to his lawyer, and more - like I’ve written about half a dozen posts on him, posting the letters he’s written to me.

From the time of his arrest: tortured. Due to a badly injured foot, he needs a special inlay and brace to walk without agony. These were taken from him at the time of his arrest, never returned. When he stands, it takes him a minute to be able to endure the pain, and move. He also was taking pain medication, That was also taken from him. Instead he was given Tylenol by the prison nurse, who is married to the DA in charge of his case until recently. He spent much of the 15 months after his arrest bedridden to try to control the pain.

Posted February 28, 2025