It’s a bit of a miracle, what has happened for Ed. There he was, innocent, framed for committing a crime - setting a huge fire - that he could not have set, because it was an unnatural fire. He had, by early 2024, been in jail for over half a year, since June 2023, no bail.

But - the beginning of the miracle - someone took an interest - the group Protect and Alert. And they got me to take a look. And with that, I came to take on the Ed Wackerman case, getting in touch with him, writing about him, trying to get his court-appointed lawyer to respond to powerful evidence that the fire was unnatural, meaning Ed could not have set it.

It is now July 2024. Ed is still in prison, no bail - not even permitted the orthopaedic inlays that make walking tolerable for him, not given the pain medication prescribed by hiw own doctor for 18 years. Instead he is in pain 24/7, often spending the day lying on his cot, to make the pain more tolerable.

I sent him 3 books a couple of months ago. One he was not allowed to get, as it had a hard cover, and the authorities would not even take the cover off and pass him the book. As for the other 2 books, one he has read 6 times, and the other he has read 3 times.

NOW I AM ASKING FOR HELP. A TEAM.

Reiner has a team. There’s his wife, Inka, with her caring support. There’s a formal team connected with ICIC. There are the lawyers, Katja Woermer and Christof Miseré. There are a number of people (especially in German, but also me) posting about Reiner and doing translations.

With Ed Wackerman, I could use help and support. I believe there is a powerful book to put together about his case. His story. How I came to help him. Other people and their involvement.

I have also been contacting a couple of lawyers, to see if they would take on the case or could otherwise help.

A lot of work. Some of it needs to be my work.

But one area where someone could definitely help is typing up Ed’s words. Ed has written quite a bit, including about the day of the fire, a life lesson learned at age 7 (never to lie), his arrest. I’d love it if someone would type those up.

If this is something you’d be interested in doing, and would have the time to do it, please contact me, either by leaving a message in the comments section, or by emailing me directly: truthsummit@substack.com.

I’d also like an ongoing team. Perhaps helping in outreach. Perhaps able to visit Ed.

If this is something that might interest you, again please contact me.

With a good team, we can do a lot more.

BELOW:

NEXT:

- THE NEW ADDRESS TO WRITE TO ED,

- A PHOTO OF ED WACKERMAN BEFORE THIS HAPPENED,

- A VERY QUICK RETELLING OF HIS STORY,

- PREVIOUS POSTS ON ED.

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1):

All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

THE STORY, IN BRIEF. Ed Wackerman, an innocent man. He’s been in jail for almost a year, since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary until July 2024. You might wonder: He must have done something. In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing. He’s been charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. Only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because a friend asked me to (January 2024) and when I did nothing, asked me again (the beginning of March 2024). So I got in touch with Ed, wrote a letter to his lawyer, and more - like I’ve written about half a dozen posts on him, posting the letters he’s written to me.

Posts on Ed Wackerman:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN's LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER: incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE ARREST. ED WACKERMAN TRICKED FOR A MAJOR PUBLIC DISPLAY. AT LEAST 6 POLICE CARS. POLICE WITH GUNS DRAWN ARRESTING AN INNOCENT DISABLED MAN, CAN HARDLY WALK

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

FREE ED WACKERMAN! A FREEDOM CHANT. I hear many voices. Music: like Jimmy Cliff's The Bigger They Come, The Harder They Fall

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/free-ed-wackerman-a-freedom-chant

SCARING AN INNOCENT MAN WITH THE TERM, GRAND JURY

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-threat-of-a-grand-jury

ED WACKERMAN. FROM ABLE-BODIED TO DISABLED THROUGH THE SLOW TREATMENT OF A WORK INJURY, AND NOW THE FURTHER TRAUMATIZATION OF THIS DISABLED MAN

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-able-bodied-to-disabled

Posted July 10, 2024