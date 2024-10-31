Here is an update about Ed Wackerman and a call for help.

Most of you know about Ed. A retired, seriously disabled widower, 73. Hard of hearing, difficulty walking. Firefighter for 12 years. Warm, caring. Living alone on his homestead with his little dog, Bella. Until June 16, 2023. Arrested for setting a fire he could not have set.

THE STORY, IN BRIEF

Summer 2022. The Oak Fire, which destroyed about 100 homes near Mariposa, California. You can read about that terrible day here:

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

As for the fire, it was set by directed energy, as his court-appointed lawyer was informed early in 2024. On March 13, 2024, the lawyer was sent proof - photographs - documenting that the fire had all 10 of the 10 anomalies found only in fires started with directed energy. You can read about the anomalies and see the photos here.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

The lawyer did not answer.

Back to June 16, 2023. This is almost a year after the fire, and 9 months before the letter was sent to the lawyer. Ed Wackerman is arrested with major media coverage. His car is stopped. He gets out. Six police officers have their guns out, pointed at him. The officer arresting him declares that they have him, he’s in for life, no bail. As noted, major media coverage. You can read about the arrest here:

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

Upon his arrest, Ed’s special inlay and brace, required to stand without severe pain on a badly damaged foot, are taken away. So is his pain medication, and instead he is given Tylenol. He asks for the inlay and brace multiple times, and for stronger pain medication. The inlay and brace are not returned for 15 months. His court-appointed lawyer has them. When Ed stands, the pain is so severe he cannot move for a minute. Moving is excruciating. For the next 15 months Ed is basically bed-ridden to try to control the pain. He sometimes wakes up crying from the pain. He does his best to stay positive.

I would say Ed is undergoing deliberately inflicted torture.

By the way, Ed has let me know that Erica, the prison nurse treating Ed, is married to the DA who was in charge of his case until recently.

At the end of August 2024, after a court order, the inlay and brace are returned to Ed.

Unfortunately, about a month later he has a bad fall, injures his back.The pain is terrible. He is given a wheelchair for a short time, but then it is taken away and he is given a walker instead, which he cannot use as it increases the pain. His Tylenol dosage is decreased.

I would say Ed is again being deliberately tortured - utterly illegal.

On October 29, after 16 months and 2 weeks in prison, Ed has a preliminary hearing. He is informed that his trial is scheduled to start in about a year, on October 7, 2025.

The judge also informs Ed that there will be a bail hearing in just under 3 weeks, on November 19, 2024, and that as many as 125 people can be present to speak against his being given bail.

WHAT HELP AM I ASKING FOR?

Needed: someone who goes and checks out the situation, and perhaps also attends the bail hearing.

Even better: if 2 or 3 people would do this together.

An excellent way of checking out the situation would be by going to the local supermarket, talking to people as they come out. One could also give everyone a flyer about Ed.

Ed can be visited for one hour on Saturday.

If you would be willing to help, and also if you have any further ideas, please let me know.

BELOW:

- A PHOTO OF ED, FROM BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED,

- THE NEW ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO WRITE TO ED,

- THE ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOOKS,

- AN EVEN QUICKER RETELLING OF HIS STORY,

- and finally, EARLIER POSTS ON ED.

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

FOR WRITING TO ED

First, a big thank you to those of you who have written to Ed.

And then, detailed instructions on what you can and cannot do.

PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY

For example, Ed has just been informed that letters have been destroyed where the writer wrote on the back of a page. This is not in accord with the instructions given. The instructions are that, if one writes on the back, whatever is on the back is not scanned. Only one side is scanned. However, in this case, nothing was sent to Ed.

Then, someone sent 2 books and had them returned. It took me half an hour to get the instructions about books. I was told the instructions are on the site. I kept the operator on the phone, to make sure that, with her help, I could find them. It turned out that the instructions are not on the site. However, she had them:

One. Books are to be mailed to the actual detention center (address below).

Two. They must be new soft cover books, mailed either from Amazon or a publisher. Nothing else gets to a prisoner.

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1):

All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

INSTRUCTIONS - PLEASE READY CAREFULLY.

For all non-legal mail and non-books:

https://www.mariposacounty.org/2337/64301/Incarcerated-Persons-Mail

All envelopes and mail must include the incarcerated person’s name and Sheriff’s Office “Incarcerated person Number” as well as a return address. Only mail that is within 8.5 inches wide x 11 inches tall will be accepted.

Mail sent to incarcerated persons must contain NO MORE THAN 5 PAGES . Anything that is over 5 pages will NOT be sent to the incarcerated person and will be returned to the sender.

All mail that is entered into the system will be entered front side only. Do not write on the back of pages because only the front will be sent to the incarcerated person.

Incarcerated persons may receive a maximum of 1 photo per mailing . If more than 1 photo is mailed, the entire letter and all its contents will all be Returned to Sender and nothing will be scanned in or delivered to the incarcerated person.

No legal or medical mail will be accepted. Legal and medical mail must be sent to the facility (see address above) where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Detention Center Mail Guidelines.

No magazines, bulk mailing, newspapers or books will be accepted at PO Box 591, Longview, Texas 75606 and will be returned to sender. These items must be sent to the facility where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Mail Guidelines.

Once the mail is received for processing it will be scanned in at the central processing location and then will be sent to the incarcerated person electronically via the same messaging system referenced above and the incarcerated person can then view it on the kiosks or tablets.

There will be no exceptions for receiving mail that does follow the above guidelines.

NOTE: YOU CAN SEND SCANS YOURSELF BY PURCHASING CREDITS AT:

https://videovisit.ncic.com/login

There is a 3.50 service charge. After that, every scan or photo or PDF you send is .35

If you send yourself, you can send as many photos as you like!

Ed can also answer. You will need to pay (.25 per 200 characters).

FOR MAILING A BOOK,

You can only send new soft cover books.

They must be mailed directly to the facility.

They must be from Amazon or a publisher.

HERE IS THE ADDRESS FOR BOOKS.

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727,

Mariposa, CA95338

USA

THE STORY, IN BRIEF. Ed Wackerman, an innocent man. He’s been in jail for almost a year, since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary hearing until October 30. 2024. You might believe: He must have done something. In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing, difficulty walking. He’s been charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. (Proof available.) But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. I’ve been told that only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because a friend asked me to (January 2024) and when I did nothing, asked me again (the beginning of March 2024). So I got in touch with Ed, wrote a letter to his lawyer, and more - like I’ve written about half a dozen posts on him, posting the letters he’s written to me.

From the time of his arrest: tortured. Due to a badly injured foot, he needs a special inlay and brace to walk without agony. These were taken from him at the time of his arrest, never returned. When he stands, it takes him a minute to be able to endure the pain, and move. He also was taking pain medication, That was also taken from him. Instead he was given Tylenol by the prison nurse, who is married to the DA in charge of his case until recently. He spent much of the 15 months after his arrest bedridden to try to control the pain.

Posts on Ed Wackerman:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN's LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE ARREST. ED WACKERMAN TRICKED FOR A MAJOR PUBLIC DISPLAY. AT LEAST 6 POLICE CARS. POLICE WITH GUNS DRAWN ARRESTING AN INNOCENT DISABLED MAN, CAN HARDLY WALK

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

ANOTHER WORD FOR BULLY: SADIST. THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT, FRAMED, AND (I believe) BULLIED

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/another-word-for-bully-sadist-ed-wackerman-case

SCARING AN INNOCENT MAN WITH THE TERM, GRAND JURY

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-threat-of-a-grand-jury

ED WACKERMAN. FROM ABLE-BODIED TO DISABLED THROUGH THE SLOW TREATMENT OF A WORK INJURY, AND NOW THE FURTHER TRAUMATIZATION OF THIS DISABLED MAN

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-able-bodied-to-disabled

AFTER 14 MONTHS IN PRISON, ED WACKERMAN FINALLY GETS WHAT WAS HIS RIGHT TO HAVE ALL ALONG - HIS SPECIAL INLAY AND BRACE FOR A SEVERELY DAMAGED FOOT

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-gets-his-needed-brace-and-inlay

FREE ED WACKERMAN! A FREEDOM CHANT. I hear many voices. Music: like Jimmy Cliff's The Bigger They Come, The Harder They Fall

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/free-ed-wackerman-a-freedom-chant

Posted October 31, 2024