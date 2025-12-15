

It has now been a week since Ed’s release. Silence. A couple of days before his release, I signed a message to him with, Your good friend, Elsa. He answered that I was more than a good friend.

Here are the final exchanges:

Thank you Elsa. Your really good friend ED

07 Dec, 2025 10:03:31 / Inmate - $0.25 ELSA

Dear really good friend Ed!! Great all you are doing, keeping all the information. I’m looking forward to being able to really “talk” (even if mainly in writing) back and forth, and to see each

07 Dec, 2025 10:07:24 / User - $0.25 other, like with zoom. I also look forward to meeting you and Bella and Julie and Ted and Aaron - especially Bella!!! - and of course you.

07 Dec, 2025 10:08:27 / User - $0.25 ED

You will Elsa, I feel it, and of course look forward to it. My home will be able to zoom. Julie will teach me how. Again, your really good friend Ed

07 Dec, 2025 11:14:46 / Inmate - $0.25 Elsa I made a mistake, that name [the name of the person he thought was the second prosecutor] is from the jail, I think it’s the new captain of the jail that is going to be at court tomorrow. Judge Fagaldi ordered him to come testify about the jail not able to

07 Dec, 2025 01:06:23 / Inmate - $0.25 Give me adequate care. Julie just told me that it will all come together in court, and Emily is on board and says yes to release. So everything will be presented to Fagaldi. Sound’s like a good

07 Dec, 2025 01:11:36 / Inmate - $0.25 Positive outlook for court. I feel good about the Deputy Attorney General Emily. Julie said she has researched on her own to help me with physical therapy and is talking to Julie about it. Emily sees

07 Dec, 2025 01:20:46 / Inmate - $0.25 What’s been going on and seems to be Becoming educated about Mariposa County people of power corruption .all a big positive plus. Can’t wait for tomorrow. Your great friend Ed

07 Dec, 2025 01:27:31 / Inmate - $0.25 ELSA

Yeah!!! What more can I say. Yeah!! I am so looking forward to when you are released!! On top of everything, we will be able to zoom talk!! Your great friend Elsa

07 Dec, 2025 03:37:46 / User - $0.25 ED

I can’t wait for tomorrow Elsa, I feel positive and I will believe. That’s the energy I have to have and project to the judge. Great friend Ed

07 Dec, 2025 05:47:07 / Inmate - $0.25 ELSA

9 am your time. You are most likely in court. All the very best, Elsa - speaking for many people who are rooting for you every way they can

08 Dec, 2025 12:01:21 / User - $0.25 ED

Hi Elsa, my hearing is at 11:00a.m. I am ready as I can be, been up sense 2:10a.m. I can’t wait. Thank you for all the positive support, you know Elsa,your a fantastic friend now

08 Dec, 2025 12:20:00 / Inmate - $0.25 ELSA

Very good friend Ed, I’m very glad to be there for you and to know you.

08 Dec, 2025 02:02:14 / User - $0.25 All the best, as always!

08 Dec, 2025 02:02:51 / User - $0.25 ED

ELSA,I’M FREE, HOUSE ARREST AND I GET TO BE WITH BELLA. I’m released to Julie at my homestead.

08 Dec, 2025 03:33:28 / Inmate - $0.25

And that was the last I heard from Ed.

I answered. It was an hour later, so he was most likely out of prison and unlikely to get the message.

ELSA

Fabulous!!!!! Yes, Julie texted me, and I sent the message to everyone.

08 Dec, 2025 04:31:40 / User - $0.25

Two days later, on Wednesday, the 10th, I texted Julie:

Hi Julie, does your dad have an email address and also a computer? I know he was going to pick up his computer when they arrested him, but I don’t know if you ever got it back. Anyway if he has an email address, would you please send it to me.

Also does he have a cell phone now? I’m sure he will be getting one. Please let me know.

There was no answer.

I emailed her the next day, on Thursday, the 11th:

Hi Julie,

Neither my sister nor I have received contact info for your dad.

I know your father intended to stay in touch, and that the contact with both of us mattered to him.

Elsa

She answered quickly:

Hi Elsa

I have told my dad about emails from you and your sister. He does and will stay in contact with both of you. We are working a tablet/phone.

I have told him to let me know when he is ready to reach out and he can use my tablet in the meantime time to do so.

Thank you for all your efforts and support. Words cannot express the help my dad received from you and Gerda.

Julie

And then, as I have said, continued silence from Ed. I have heard nothing from him. Likewise my sister has heard nothing. No message about how great it is to be at home. No photos of Bella.

One sense I have: disbelief.

Another sense (which may or may not make sense to you): betrayal. There’s not a lot of feeling attached to this sense - it’s not an intense sense of betrayal. It’s more a quiet disappointment in Ed.

Why the silence? I can only guess. My sense is that both my sister and I link to more than getting out of jail - that we link to awareness of the massive corruption that got Ed into jail. Maybe Ed believes if he now just stays quiet he will be allowed to stay out of jail. Maybe he has even been told this: Lie low, and it will all blow over.

One guess is that, with attention to what is going on coming from outside Mariposa (like from the prosecutor), the judge, Ed’s lawyer, the nurse, the initial DA and the arresting police officer would like this whole case not to be dug into. So I imagine they would rather prefer that it not go to court. Further and maybe most important, if anyone starts digging, not only will they be fully exposed, but the digging will go to whoever initiated charging Ed with setting not only the Oak Fire, but the four (or more) others which he has also been charged with setting. A bigger and bigger fetid swamp.

This is all just conjecture.

If this is the case, I can imagine Ed choosing silence. Those corrupt people have caused him a lot of misery. On the other hand, silence allows them to continue, and Ed is far from the only innocent person who has been charged and imprisoned.

There will be developments of one kind or another.

And where is Ed in all this? As I’ve said, right now he is silent.

____________________________

As for me, I have much more to write about, on my own quest which goes far beyond freedom for Ed, and even far beyond freedom for Reiner. It goes all the way back to my childhood.

In a way, I am grateful to Ed for his silence, as it gets me to focus on: WHAT IS MY QUEST?

TO BE CONTINUED.

___________________________

The photo: Elsa, yesterday, dressed 1970’s, for a friend’s birthday party!!!

____________________

____________________

BELOW:

photos of Ed, his dog Bella, and his home;

evidence indicating Ed Wackerman’s innocence,

several key posts on Ed,

Ed’s story which links to the larger issues,

the larger issues,

finally, detailed instructions on how to get cards and letters to Ed, and what you can mail Ed (only softcover books, and only from Amazon.)

ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT

Ed Wackerman. A retired, seriously disabled widower, 73. Hard of hearing, difficulty walking. Firefighter for 12 years. Warm, caring. Living alone on his homestead with his little dog, Bella. Until June 16, 2023. Arrested for setting a massive fire, the Oak Fire. 6 police officers with guns pointed at him. Huge media coverage. The officer in charge declares that Ed will now be in jail for life, no bail.

WHY CLAIM ED WACKERMAN IS INNOCENT?

ONE. ED COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT, DUE TO PHYSICAL LIMITATIONS.

If he had started the fire, he would have burned to death. Ed walks slowly, with a cane, due to a badly damaged foot. According to a neighbor, it would have taken an Olympic sprinter to outrun the fire.

TWO. ED COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT, BECAUSE HE IS A CARING, LOVING, KIND, HELPFUL PERSON.

His entire life is testimony to that. In fact, the morning of the fire, Ed helped a neighbor whose car had slipped over the edge of the road. Ed brought his tractor to pull it back onto the road. The Oak Fire burned the homes of his neighbors and twice Ed’s home caught fire. He and the friends who took shelter there managed to put out the fires, but everything else on his property burned.

THREE. ED SAW 5 FIREFIGHTERS BURNED TO DEATH WHEN HE WAS A CHILD. HE WOULD NEVER HAVE SET A FIRE. INSTEAD HE BECAME A FIREFIGHTER.

FOUR. ED TELLS THE TRUTH, SOMETHING HE HAS DONE SINCE AGE 7.

Always tell the truth. That is a lesson he learned, age 7. If he had started the fire, he would have admitted it.

FIVE. HE HAS NO MOTIVE.

In fact, his home almost burned. He lost everything else in the fire, and was only able to do some rebuilding through a funding drive (long before he was charged).

____________________

NOTHING ELSE IS NEEDED TO SHOW ED’S INNOCENCE.

WE WILL TURN TO: WHO HAS A MOTIVE? IN OTHER WORDS, WHO BENEFITS?

Who has a motive? Whoever - or whichever institutions - are responsible for setting the fire.

BUT FIRST, SOME KEY POSTS ON ED

______________________

Some Key Posts on Ed Wackerman:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN’s LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE ARREST. ED WACKERMAN TRICKED FOR A MAJOR PUBLIC DISPLAY. AT LEAST 6 POLICE CARS. POLICE WITH GUNS DRAWN ARRESTING AN INNOCENT DISABLED MAN, CAN HARDLY WALK

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

ANOTHER WORD FOR BULLY: SADIST. THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT, FRAMED, AND (I believe) BULLIED

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/another-word-for-bully-sadist-ed-wackerman-case

SCARING AN INNOCENT MAN WITH THE TERM, GRAND JURY

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-threat-of-a-grand-jury

ED WACKERMAN. FROM ABLE-BODIED TO DISABLED THROUGH THE SLOW TREATMENT OF A WORK INJURY, AND NOW THE FURTHER TRAUMATIZATION OF THIS DISABLED MAN

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-able-bodied-to-disabled

AFTER 14 MONTHS IN PRISON, ED WACKERMAN FINALLY GETS WHAT WAS HIS RIGHT TO HAVE ALL ALONG - HIS SPECIAL INLAY AND BRACE FOR A SEVERELY DAMAGED FOOT

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-gets-his-needed-brace-and-inlay

ED WACKERMAN. UPDATE. FROM ONE TO MANY. Cornell University Campus: we are standing with you, may you be free.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-update-from-one-to-many

_____________________________

_____________________________

NOW, TO MOVE FROM THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, TO MUCH LARGER EVENTS

FIRST, AGAIN, THE STORY IN BRIEF OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT.

Ed Wackerman has been in jail since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary hearing until October 30, 2024. Easy to believe: He must have done something major!! In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing, difficulty walking. He was charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. (Proof available.) But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. I’ve been told that only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because, in January 2024, a friend asked me to. When I did nothing, she asked me again at the beginning of March 2024. So I got in touch with Ed. We have been in touch since then. I’ve also written his lawyer - no response.

From the time of his arrest, I’d say that Ed was tortured - meaning, there was the deliberate infliction of pain. Due to a badly injured foot, he needs a special inlay and brace to even stand without agony. These were taken from him at the time of his arrest, not returned for over a year. When he stood, it took him a minute to be able to endure the pain. He also was taking effective pain medication at the time of his arrest. That was also taken from him. Instead he was given Tylenol by the prison nurse, who is married to the DA in charge of his case until recently. He has spent much of the time since his arrest - 28 months now - bedridden to try to control the pain. Now he is allowed only 2 Tylenol a day, and needs to buy them himself. They do nothing for the pain.

A CLUE ABOUT THOSE WHO GOT ED IMPRISONED

Ed Wackerman has been made to endure non-stop excruciating pain from the time of his arrest. He needs a special inlay and brace, plus a cane, to walk without extreme pain. He also needs special pain medication. The inlay, brace and cane were taken from him upon his arrest. The pain medication was also stopped, and he was instead given Tylenol.

He asked, over and over, for his inlay and brace, plus stronger pain medication. In other words, he made his need known for his inlay, brace and stronger pain medication. No help.

Instead, from the time of his arrest, standing up was agony. He would have to stand for a minute before he could endure the pain of taking a step. He was basically bed-ridden for over 15 months, from his arrest on June 16, 2023 until the end of August 2024.

His inlay and brace were returned to him after a court order at the end of August 2024. His court-appointed lawyer had the inlay and brace all along.

The deliberate infliction of pain is a clue about those who got Ed Wackerman imprisoned.

As the infliction of pain was clearly intentional, whoever made the decision to do this could be sadists who take pleasure in the pain of another, or psychopaths who in this case believed that inflicting the pain would be more likely to get them whatever they wanted. Was it to break Ed’s spirit? Was it to have Ed die?

What is evident is that whoever did this was deliberately doing harm.

Why would they be doing this?

This brings us to what has been happening with California fires, their frequency and the cause for the frequency.

Many people do not want to explore this, so if you don’t, you can stop reading here.

The important thing, for Ed, is that he is innocent and should be cleared and released and also compensated for the harm done to him.

If you want to know more, please keep reading

Between 30 and 10 years ago, a total of 20 years, there were a total of 5 fires, maximum. That is an average of one fire every four years.

Between 10 years ago and 2 years ago, a total of 8 years, there were slightly over 40 fires. Only 3 of them - a maximum of 5 of them - had the signs of a natural fire. In other words, the rate of natural fires appears relatively unchanged. However in addition to the natural fires, there were, in these 8 years, about 37 fires which had anomalies that do not occur in natural fires. That is, there were an average of 5 fires with these anomalies per year.

The fire Ed has been charged with setting has all 10 of these anomalies. In other words, it is almost certainly not a natural fire. Photo evidence is available of all 10 of these anomalies being at the Oak Fire. You can read further here:

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

Who might be doing this?

That is beyond the scope of this inquiry.

Why might Ed be charged?

Initially, the fire was blamed on global warming.

However, the Oak Fire is not the only fire with anomalies where people have been charged. In one, a homeless man was charged and convicted. In another, a shaman who appeared confused and was off the path was charged and convicted.

Why might this be done?

One highly likely reason is that, in this case, it’s case closed. There is no place for questions. “We got our man (or woman)!”

That would explain the huge media coverage, 6 police officers with guns aimed at Ed, the arresting officer declaring Ed guilty and behind bars for life, no bail. It would also explain the delay in a preliminary hearing.

Why the infliction of pain? This is a guess. My guess is that the intent was to break Ed, perhaps have him die. Once again, case closed.

____________________________

BELOW:

- A PHOTO OF ED, FROM BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED,

- THE NEW ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO WRITE TO ED,

- THE ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOOKS,

_______________________



Posted Dec 15, 2025