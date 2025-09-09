Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LInda Shepler's avatar
LInda Shepler
1h

I’m so glad Ed is receiving healing energy and his lungs and breathing have improved greatly! Ed is very much in both my daily thoughts and prayers. I am praying for Ed’s health and wellbeing, for excellent legal representation and for the success of his upcoming trial which is now delayed until January?? It’s wonderful news that now a second DA is gone! Let’s get rid of the corruption! That’s an answer to prayer! Hopefully the difficult nurse will leave too. I hope that the new DA will be committed to the truth and not narratives and will see that there is no case against Ed. I know we all want nothing more than for Ed to be able to go home to his little dog Bella.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
3h

Great that we can try to send energy healing to Ed! I’m not trained, but know it works! I’ll try

during prayer!🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture