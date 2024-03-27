Subscribe
JIOTA AND ALKMINI'S POINT-BY-POINT COMMENTARY ON A RECENT STATEMENT BY VIVIANE FISCHER
If you have been following Reiner’s trial, you will have had the chance to form an assessment of Viviane Fischer’s behavior, based on her responses in…
14 hrs ago
Elsa
THEY'RE NOT HUMAN. IT'S JUST LOGICAL.
What is being done to the planet is not to the benefit of humans, or even non-human earth-animals, including insects. The sky spraying, to mention just…
15 hrs ago
Elsa
A STORY. 18. THE MUSIC PLAYS
You’ve put your quarter in the little jukebox in your booth. You take a sip of your chai. The song begins to play.
Published on Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life
19 hrs ago
A STORY. 17. ACROSS THE ROAD, DOWN THE LANE, IN THE FIELD
You leave the bookshop, look across the road, see the narrow lane. You look left and right, as you learned to do many years ago. You pause. Are you…
Published on Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life
Mar 26
FIRST THING IN THE MORNING. WAKING UP IS HARD TO DO!! An old song, new lyrics.
I’m one of those people who tends to wake up full of energy. So what was that song doing, playing in my head: Waking up is hard to do I recognized the…
Published on Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life
Mar 25
UPDATE. REINER'S MOST RECENT STATEMENT. Strong optimism coming from evidence.
It was a pleasure, listening to Reiner’s most recent statement. Highlights: Reiner is receiving mail unopened, not pre-read, envelops removed. He is…
Mar 25
Elsa
A STORY. 16. THE ARCHEOLOGIST UNEARTHS A TREASURE
Now suddenly, unexpectedly, somewhat like Alice dropping into the rabbit hole, I’m an archeologist, digging through, unearthing precious things from my…
Published on Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life
Mar 25
A STORY. 15. IT HURTS WHEN WE BREAK A LEG OR A HEART
You’ve made your own pick. It Hurts When We Break a Leg or a Heart https://elsasemporium.com/when-we-break-a-leg-or-a-heart.html You were right about…
Published on Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life
Mar 24
A STORY. 14. FOR THE FIRST TIME, YOU CHOOSE
You open the book, turn to the table of contents. Three titles stay with you. The first two are kind of regular. If We Keep Flirting and The Warmth…
Published on Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life
Mar 23
ANOTHER DISASTER. FISH WHIRLING TO DEATH. NO JOKE.
Where to pay attention? This morning, yet another disaster, one the author of Coffee and Covid wasn’t aware of either, a huge brewing disaster to … the…
Mar 22
Elsa
A STORY. 13. YOU ARE BECOMING A REGULAR
It’s your fourth visit to the old bookstore. How soon will it be, you wonder, when you will have lost count of how many times you have been to it. You…
Published on Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life
Mar 22
UPDATE. CITIZEN JOURNALIST DANIELA GOEKEN IS BACK. Now with DAY 8.
Daniela Goeken is back, now with a less happy account of Day 8 than she would have liked to be able to give. Nothing new in the courtroom A report on…
Mar 21
Elsa
