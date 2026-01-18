I believe this is the final Ed Wackerman update. On December 8, the day of his release from prison, this was not how I expected the connection to end. The connection was so warm and close.

Elsa, you are more than just a good friend. You mean more than that to me, just so you know.

So why do I say I believe this is the last update? It is because I, once more, reached out to Ed.

Here is the story. Ed was released on December 8. There were a couple of final caring texts back and fort.

Then, no word.

A few days later, I was feeling disappointed, even somewhat betrayed. i wrote about it. Give him time, I heard from many people. Think of his terrible time in prison.

When three weeks had gone by, with no word from Ed, I sent a text to him via his daughter, Julie, about my response. I got back name-calling. I was a liar and he wanted nothing to do with liars.

I am absolutely appalled that you are the one that is now a liar. You are lying about me not saying thank you that’s bullshit. I have thanked both of you (meaning my sister as well as myself) endlessly time and time again now you’re lying that is not acceptable. You have just made your choice I will not deal with liars and you put it in writing. You lied to me. I will FaceTime you and you will not like it. I don’t care for liars. Have yourself a very nice day both of you your liars.

I initially thought this came from his daughter, but she assured me it was her dad’s words.

I had, not even once, asked Ed for more thank you’s. And, of course, I had not lied.

I posted about this. A big thank you to those of you who answered with caring, including several of you who did not believe the words were from Ed, but from his daughter.

What to do? It did not feel right to me, letting things end like that.

I knew the name of one of Ed’s neighbors from the local newspaper. He had testfied on Ed’s behalf. I found his contact info online, and called.

Would he hand-deliver a letter to Ed? Yes.

So I wrote it and mailed it.

Today, just about two weeks later, I called the neighbor. Yes, he had received the letter, had given it to Ed, and had watched Ed read it.

Ed was concentrating while reading the letter. His comment: I repeat myself a lot.

And that is why I started by saying: I believe this is the final update about Ed.

The neighbor may go by and see if Ed has any answer that he cares to send. But my strong sense is: this is the final update about Ed.

While he was in prison, Ed asked, several times, why was he getting all this caring. My answer: we all deserve caring.

Here I am adding that we also need to care for ourselves.

My questing continues. The same quests.

One of Scott Adams’ books comes to mind, about failing forward: How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life.

I don’t feel I have failed, or we have failed, by the way. We did get Ed out of prison. My sense is that he has failed to stand up for himself to Julie.

We each have many quests, is my sense.

I wrote, not long ago, that I woke up with I am Frodo going through my head. The biggest thing about Frodo, for me: he does take on the quest brought to him by Gandalf. And he continues on that quest to destroy Mordor to the end.



TO BE CONTINUED

Elsa

