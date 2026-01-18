Truth Summit

Truth Summit

tRuth
5h

Wishing you strength Elsa!

So often, the 'Time to let go', is challenged with thoughts of the unknown, broken souls.

Rest, reset and reenergise! ^_^

Sharie Fox
1h

This is disappointing indeed. I suspect he may have dementia. He was on so many meds that could have affected his brain and who knows about the daughter? Dementia can come on pretty suddenly. It's hard to have loose ends like that and I really do hope we get answers but it seems like it's time to stop focusing on it as frustrating as it is.

1 reply by Elsa
12 more comments...

