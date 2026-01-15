I am sitting sipping coffee, warmed up from yesterday. It’s fine with me. Faster than making fresh coffee. I do have fresh coffee on the stove, in its Italian-style coffee-maker, ready to brew.

But what matters is what I am thinking. Nothing to do with coffee.

Loneliness.

I sent out a tribute to Scott Adams in the middle of the night. Dilbert creator. Best-selling author. He died from cancer 3 days ago, close to the community he accidentally created - Coffee Chats with Scott Adams.

And now so many thoughts. His quest: to be useful. My quest, as I have seen it so far: to be some small part of helping with The Good - from helping two people wrongfully imprisoned, to helping spread effective personal development methods, to being part of spreading accurate knowledge from great truth tellers, to spreading my own thoughts.

Another part of my quest - which I have often let slip, and which has at other times been forefront - is to reach “the world” - many people - with my poems and songs.

This morning yet another part of my quest came to me. To find a way out of considerable lifelong loneliness. That has very much mattered to me, still matters to me. A long time quest.

I started with: I believe I’ve got it. I never get all of it!!

I believe I may have found yet another small part of the way out. To let you know about me and about my quest, including the quest about loneliness.

Then, before my coffee, when I was kneeling to put cat food into 5 bowls for the 5 cats I have in Canada, I thought: I have shared nothing about these little creatures, or the other 4 who are already in Costa Rica. I have not shared about my dog. I have not shared about the big move I’ve been making, half-moving to another country. Three more cats are to come with me in a few days, on my next trip to that other country, Costa Rica, where I now have a second home. I haven’t brought up much about that. It has all felt irrelevant, in terms of what I’ve wanted to convey.

I started with: I have not shared anything about the lifelong quest to get out of considerable loneliness.

Lots of muddled thoughts.

How do I do this? What am I doing?

This is, obviously, one step.

________________________

It’s now a day later. Lots of complexities about the loneliness. So much being with people does nothing, for me, about the loneliness. This is, in fact, why I started Talk Time - people talking about what matters to us, and listening to the others.

________________________

The 3 cats who will be going next to Costa Rica, and who don’t have a clue about the journey ahead of them. Sleek (black - i know, hard to see him on the photo), Big Boy (caramel and white), and Caramel Cat (caramel).

____________________

The 2 cats who are most often together. Sleek and Big Boy. Big Boy, such a gentle cat, a feral who had been seen for half a year with a kitten. He was caught in a catch-release trap by a neighbor when the kitten was almost fully grown. The neighbor does not appreciate ferals on his land, and brought him to me. The almost-grown kitten was never seen again.

___________________________

Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

Your Quest: https://truthsummit.substack.com/what-about-you



___________________________

_______________________

Posted Jan 15, 2026