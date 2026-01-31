I’ve been posting about Reiner since his arrest on October 13, 2023, keeping people updated in English, as almost everything of the little available was only in German.

And right now I’m wondering about “I am Reiner.” Is that something we should all take on, like “I am Charlie” when millions of people in France took on that slogan, in the huge protests that followed the massacre at Charlie Hebdo.

We stand with you, locked up.

We demand your freedom.

And we recognize that we too are vulnerable.

All that is good.

________________

But I’m wondering something different. How much am I truly like Reiner, in personality and passions? And maybe also, how much are you, reading this, like him in personality and passions? More important, actually, what are our passions, our personal quests, and our vulnerabilities?

I am Reiner, and I am not.

A few weeks ago, I woke up with the words, “I am Frodo,” going through my head. Frodo, who answered the call when Gandalf the Wise showed up in the night. Frodo, who took on the mission, along with two friends, to destroy Mordor. “I am Frodo” - meaning, I take on the quest to do what I can about ending the evil going on worldwide.

Those words, I am Frodo, led to my thinking a lot about my multiple quests:

to do what I can to save the world, like by helping Reiner regain freedom, and like by bringing greater awareness of important truths;

to do what I can to enable people to flourish fully, like through removing inner blocks;

and maybe most, to bring my creativity - my poetry, songs and stories - far more into the world. Creativity - it brings people more alive.

________________

And what about, I am Reiner?

Reiner’s quests, as far as I can see them: Truth and Justice.

My quests, in a nutshell: Truth and Full Flourishing, especially creative flourishing.

A shared quest: Truth.

I remember my great pleasure, listening to fabulous interviews from the Corona Committee and ICIC. Such a wide range of people, most of whom I had never heard of. Catherine Austin Fitts and David Martin come to mind. Also Dr. Călin Georgescu - whose name I had to look up just now. You can find a link to the interview with him here, toward the bottom of the page.

In terms of the shared commitment to truth, I’ve done Truth Summits - June 2023 and October 2023, plus back in 2012 and 2014.

Both of us have wide and growing truth interests. The Corona Committee wasn’t just about the plandemic, but about the whole world where the plandemic was engineered. A couple of the last ICIC interviews were with Clif High and David Icke on things like the forces behind everything. Excellent interviews. They brought so much together.

Reiner was always going further in seeing what was happening. So am I.

And then I think: Reiner cared to share all he found. I am so much the same.

But then, Justice. Over and over, Reiner speaks of wanting justice - justice for himself; justice for everyone wrongfully imprisoned; and justice for those he terms the monsters - those who created the plandemic, those creating so much of the what is going wrong in the world, those in control of so much in the world.

In his most recent message, he remembers:

Every time we [Reiner and his father] stood in front of the statue of that famous knight, the Roland of Bremen, who stands tall in the middle of the marketplace, sword in one hand and shield in the other hand, a crippled person between his legs and feet. Every time we stood there, my father said, this is the symbol of justice and freedom. And that, justice and freedom is what all people must cherish, as without justice and freedom there can be no peace.

I care about justice and peace. Very much. But not with the same passion, the same intensity.

On my side, for four decades I’ve explored how we might flourish fully - how we might undo inner blocks, many of them imposed from around us: our families, our friends, the media, evil global forces, trauma and more trauma. I’ve developed my own model of personal development, Full Flourishing, and am always reaching further, just now to Cognomovement, which fits perfectly in the Full Flourishing toolkit.

Part of flourishing fully is through creativity. In my case, over 3 decades ago - 1994, a brand new PhD in hand - I started waking up - quite a surprise - with the beginnings of things I called “word pieces” (words meant to go with music) in my mind. I’ve ended up writing hundreds, have many of them online. But my creative drive goes back much further. I recently came across my Grade Two composition book. I still remembered one of the poems.

I know Reiner also cares about creativity. He has ended many of his messages with the names of favorite songs.

But I have no sense that it’s the same level of lifelong passion for him.

________________

Reiner and myself. As I’ve told Reiner, in many ways, he reminds me so much of my father: his passionate personality, his caring about the world, his searching. And I’ve always felt very like my father.

There are huge differences as well between Reiner and my father. Reiner has achieved hugely in the world. He has taken on Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen. He was clearly the core figure in the Corona Committee. And then there was the Grand Jury. So very much a doer. I’d say that, in many ways, Reiner has been living a fully flourishing life in his career. Even now, imprisoned for over two years, he exudes intensity and the conviction that he will soon be free and the days of the monsters are numbered. He keeps working on his case and reaching out.

My father worked very hard, and wrote masses of poetry. But he did not take his place in the world, either in career achievements or with his creative gifts. After his death, I put nine of his poems online, and for a number of years they got up to 10,000 views a year. They are still online, but I don’t know how many views they are getting now.

As for myself, I’m not like my father, keeping my ideas and poetry largely to myself and a few people around me. I’ve spent much of my life not just creating, but also reaching out, both through teaching, and even more, online.

But I have not achieved to anything like Reiner’s level of success. It is my sense that, in terms of reach, I have not flourished fully. I have quite a distance to go.

I have the sense that a vulnerability is that the world was such a mystery to me. How could anyone find their way in it?

As for my creative passions, they have come and ebbed and come to the fore again.

Reiner has, from what I see, a different weak area: recognizing who is dangerous to himself and protecting himself. He could not, for example, see the danger posed by Vivianne Fischer, co-host of the Corona Committee. If you have followed his court case, you know she denounced him on air, after tricking him not to be present at that meeting. So he could not defend himself. Later he entrusted a very simple but extremely important task - depositing the check from the sale of his house, into his bank account - to someone who deposited the money into his own account.

My knowledge is that inner blocks, inner gaps, inner damage - mine, Reiner’s, everyone’s - can be massively limiting, and sometimes deadly dangerous. It can make all the difference in the world if we manage to repair those areas.

I’ll go back to strengths. Reiner is not a quitter, and neither am I.

So, Reiner and myself. Two people on ongoing quests. Many shared strengths and passions. Also major differences.

________________

Is that where I end things?

One thing about Reiner and myself, is that there is always more. More questioning. More reaching. More curiosity. More sharing.

Here are some things I’d like to be sharing with him, discussing with him.

I appreciate “mind-stretchers” I get from a couple of friends.

So, while I personally have had little patience with QAnon, all these clues which have supposedly been dropped here and there, I am grateful to the friend, clearly much more of a QAnon fan, who recently sent me the Q documentary which gives quite convincing evidence (convincing to me, anyway) that QAnon exists as a force for good and that Trump is on the side of the forces of good:

https://rumble.com/v5qfdjw-the-q-documentary.html

How would Reiner respond, if he saw this video? My father, I am fairly sure, would debate, arguing both sides.

__________________-

From the same friend who sent the Q documentary, another “mind-stretcher” (for some people, anyway) - photo indications that we are watching a show - that Putin, for example, is not Putin.

Link: x.com/CynthiaLDelozi1/status/2015950876481839348?s=20

Again, I’d like to be discussing this with Reiner, especially in terms of who is in control of which actors.

__________________

I know what Reiner would say about evidence that there was no AIDS epidemic: He would completely agree. In fact, I believe he knows this, as he interviewed Celia Farber. Here is Celia’s tribute to Peter Duesberg, who along with Celia did all he could to expose that non-epidemic,and paid the price - lifelong zero funding of his research projects:

Link: celiafarber.substack.com/p/peter-h-duesberg-in-loving-memory

I would like to talk with Reiner about all these things.

Right now, I can’t.

What to end with? Reiner is doing the best he can. So am I doing my best to live as fully as I can, and to bring you along, as fully as I can.

And then there is you. How do you feel about your own quest, whatever matters most to you for you to do?

__________________________

___________________________

_______________________

Posted Jan 31, 2026