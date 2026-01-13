I came to CognoMovement by accident. A video started playing after an interview I had chosen to watch. I was about to turn off the video, but the interviewer was so enthusiastic about his guest’s method that I decided to give the interview a few minutes. I watched to the end, and then went looking for more.

How to deal with lifelong blocks, with traumas, with fears and resentments and angers and cravings that one wants gone, but that we can’t get rid of? It’s a huge concern. You can’t decide, for instance, that you will no longer have nightmares from war trauma. You can do a lot, but sometimes - like with a stubborn stain - the impact of trauma stays. Some emotions are closed off - you can’t feel them. Others erupt uncontrollably.

Bill McKenna and Liz Larson have developed a whole-body approach, CognoMovement. It recognizes how the brain eyes body and the field around us (about 6 to 8 feet) are all connected, and how we can use this to make permanent changes. Lifelong blocks can be gone, no trace left. PTSD can be undone. We have just the memory. The blocks are no longer in our life. CognoMovement can also be used for brain injury, and for people with autism.

Here:

the first interview that so impressed me;

the interview I did with Bill McKenna, one of the 2 co-founders;

and a whole slew of interviews and CognoMovement sessions.

Tom McCarthy on his channel, The Breakthrough Code, interviews Bill McKenna - Healing Trauma to Manifest your Best Life

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG5QwrbNxE0

If you’re more of a reader:

https://awakenedmagazine.com/rewire-your-reality-the-power-of-cognomovement-an-interview-with-bill-mckenna/

In this case, the interviewer had set up a convention, and found that she dreaded the thought of a big success, say 1500 attendees. A huge shift happens.

Then, the interview I did with Bill McKenna (3 links)

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lPF8G6EBpwbT/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v743t1e-cognomovement-life-changer-lifelong-blocks-removed.-bill-mckenna-interview-.html

Youtube: youtu.be/33EDf2ucXno

Cogno Hour Replay: Rewire Your Stuck Spots in Real Time

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZK0Ex6H8yY

7 hours!!! A full day workshop. Many sessions with different practitioner, and also testimonials.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5z2MumzZyyY

And then, here’s more and more and more:

In the 2nd half - Bill tells the story of his first use of CognoMovement on a friend - life altering in huge ways.

Free CognoMovement Session - Manifesting With CognoMovement

Magic in your life. Plus the importance of doing a daily session.

How to do a CognoMovement session.

Full session - get rid of cravings and fear.

Live CognoMovement experience.

Free CognoMovement session on money.

More:

https://www.gaia.com/video/simple-method-profound-healing-bill-mckenna

Rewiring the Mind: Bill McKenna on Breaking Trauma Loops.

And that should be enough!!!

A suggestion: if you’ve gotten all the way to here, keep this post for reference.

By the way, here is the comment from someone who watched my interview with Bill McKenna:

Dear Elsa I watched your interview with the wonderful Bill McKinna twice yesterday and I have to say I am SUPER inspired!!!!!!! Thank you both so much with all my body and soul 💕 I did the exercises that Bill taught you Elsa and the effect was just amazing !!!! First I began big powerful sneezes... then my neck was shaking and when I arched backwards I felt a beautiful and much needed release through the crown Chakra... After that when I rolled my eyes again the blocked area was a lot less blocked !!!! This feels like the icing on the cake for me. After all my years of inner body work this is like pulling it all together ... THANKYOU ❤️ I am so keen now to learn more ... perhaps even to teach it later... Oh and also I received beautiful healing colour...deep majenta... Definitely I believe new pathways have been opened in my brain .. I slept so well and today I feel so very good and happy 😊 Have a wonderful day Much love Annie and Zita ❤️ 🙏🙏🙏🫂🫂🫂🫂

To everyone: Enjoy!!! And may others also benefit so enormously.

Posted Jan 13, 2026