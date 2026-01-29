Cognomovement has shown it can do what most people have thought impossible: to quickly and completely undo the hold of trauma on so many lives. The lifelong impact blocks untold millions of people from flourishing fully. It can create someone’s Achilles’ heel, a weakness where strength is needed.

Liz Larson is one of the two co-creators of Cognomovement. I’ve already interviewed the other co-creator, Bill McKenna, who came from a background with no interest in personal development.

But who is Liz?

Very different. While she long avoided - due to a powerful message from her mother - anything to do with undoing self-limiting patterns, she was always noticing, for example, how someone blocked from making a sale, or from doing a bit of paperwork, etc.

She finally came to study NLP, which held out the possibility of brain remapping.

The impetus for Cognomovement came from finding that NLP did not do enough. Often what had been learned did not stick, did not hold - including in her own life.

How could one create permanent change?

One answer is Cognomovement, which is still developing, with new techniques found almost daily.

Here is the interview with Liz Larson:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7500nm-cognomovement-life-changer-liz-larson-cognomovement-co-creator..html

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nhqBODi4Xgna/

Youtube: youtu.be/kzzxYHV0Nqw

For more, here are:

the interview with co-creator Bill McKenna,

a whole series of videos on Cognomovovement,

and on January 31, 2026, a full day of Cognomovement - World Cognomovement Day (which will be available permanently)

To register for the live event:

https://www.cognomovement.com/event-details/world-cognomovement-day-2

Here’s to your flourishing fully, to your living a life that is truly right for you.

Posted Jan 28, 2026