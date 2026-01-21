TALK TIME. These past few days, I’ve been thinking a lot of shadows from the past - shadows on my life that come from the past. Angers that sometimes do not let go. Fears, sometimes called shynesses. I’m remembering my father and his angers - which he did not want but which were there, over and over.

I’m also thinking of other people - their inner messes and the high cost.

And what about you? What has been most important to you this past week?

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates. Then the next person talks, which is usually very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

