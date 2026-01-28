TALK TIME. Seven days. It could be hundreds of things that have taken our attention. Or it could be that one thing have been huge, has overshadowed everything else.

TALK TIME - a time to share this, our everyday living, and to listen to the others.

What will come to mind? I have no idea. Right now I’m looking out at the late afternoon sunlight, golden, and at the wind in the huge palm tree not far off. I can hear the wind too. I love late afternoon sunlight. I can remember loving it even as a child.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

Elsa

Posted January 28, 2026