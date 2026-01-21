I have sent out more than one enthusiastic message about Cognomovement:

This is yet another message that comes from my enthusiasm. I’ve just received notice of THE major annual Cognomovement online event - no cost - and want to let you know about it. Will I be there? Yes. I’ve put it on my calendar.

But first, WHY this attention to Cognomovement? Because it holds out something so many of us long for: something that can erase the root of inner damage, can eliminate the shadow that hard experiences from decades ago, or even taken in from our parents and even further back, may cast over our lives. Fears, rages, blind spots, panics - the list goes on.

There’s debris I am keen to get rid of - still hanging around decades after I started on my quest for inner freedom.

So . . .

Saturday, January 31

World Cognomovement Day

It starts at 9 Pacific, which is noon Eastern, 5 pm UK time, 6 pm in most of Europe.

A full day. 7 hours.

Here’s the sendout I’ve just received from Bill McKenna and Liz Larson, the co-creators.

The world is getting wilder… and it’s too easy to lose yourself in it. On Saturday, Jan 31 (Pacific Time) we’re hosting World Cognomovement Day. A free live Zoom event with short guided Cognomovement sessions throughout the day. This isn’t a lecture. It’s an experience you can feel while you’re on the call. How it works 9:00 AM PT kickoff + what to expect

Sessions start at :30 each hour

Each session is 15–20 minutes , followed by time for Q&A and connection

Drop in for one session or stay for the day Full schedule (PT)

9:00 — Kickoff / Intro

9:30 — Sandra Nathan: Starting Your Day the Cognomovement Way

10:10 — Katie Wrigley: Intro/Stories

10:30 — Katie Wrigley: How is Stress Impacting Me

11:10 — Andrea Fitzgerald & Tami McBerty: Cognomovement with Kids (special video)

11:30 — Andrea & Tami live: Stories + Q&A

12:10 — Bill & Liz: Intro/Stories

12:30 — Bill & Liz: Live Session

1:10 — Coral Buchanan: Intro/Stories

1:30 — Coral Buchanan: Patience

2:10 — Miriam Cutelis: Intro/Stories

2:30 — Miriam Cutelis: Manifesting

3:10 — Pam Malow-Isham: Intro/Stories

3:30 — Pam Malow-Isham: Living From Joy

4:00 — Wrap RSVP here:

https://www.cognomovement.com/event-details/world-cognomovement-day-2 Bring your Cogno ball (or a pen, ball, or something colorful if you don’t have one), water, snacks and a little space to move your arms. See you there,

Bill & Liz

Again, the link to sign up for the event:

https://www.cognomovement.com/event-details/world-cognomovement-day-2

As I’ve said, I will be there. I even have a Cognomovement ball, which has the different chakra symbols with their different colors. But any mid-size ball will do. Or even a pen. I’m looking forward to the event.

___________________________

And then, in case you missed the earlier posts on Cognomovement:

the first interview that so impressed me;

and the interview I did with Bill McKenna.

Tom McCarthy interviews Bill McKenna - Healing Trauma to Manifest your Best Life

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG5QwrbNxE0

Then, the interview I did with Bill McKenna (3 links to the interview)

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lPF8G6EBpwbT/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v743t1e-cognomovement-life-changer-lifelong-blocks-removed.-bill-mckenna-interview-.html

Youtube: youtu.be/33EDf2ucXno

___________________________

Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

Your Quest: https://truthsummit.substack.com/what-about-you



___________________________

_______________________

Posted Jan 21, 2026