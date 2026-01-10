I was eager to do the interview with Bill McKenna. I came across CognoMovement a bit over 2 weeks ago and I’ve spent about 15 hours this past week learning more about it - listening to interviews, watching sessions, hearing the stories of people whose lives have been transformed by using it.

How does this fit with my quest? A huge inner drive is helping people with their inner messes. This is what got me, over the years, not just to explore the huge and very varied personal development movement, but to develop my own model of personal development, Full Flourishing, as I could not find any one model that felt adequate. Something was always missing.

CognoMovement is amazing. I can add it to my toolbox of ways of helping people clear away blocks! In fact, it may become a favorite tool! My goal isn’t to use one tool or another. The goal is that people come to lives that feel right for them, instead of feeling blocked. Sometimes the route is through talking - getting to understanding. Sometimes we just need something gone.

There are 2 co-creators, Bill McKenna and Liz Larson. The first interview I watched was with Bill, so when I asked for an interview, I requested to interview Bill first. I will also be interviewing Liz.

One question you may have: what is this CognoMovement that I’m so enthusiastic about? It’s a body-based system. It uses the whole body, including eye movements and the 6 to 8 foot energy field around the body, to undo blocks and stuck points. Often those blocks have been in the way just about lifelong. They could be fears or angers or resentments. They could be cravings or addictions. They could be from a single traumatic event or from ongoing situations. They may also include brain injury, even severe brain problems.

Quite something, a method that can do something with all that - especially remove blocks and damage completely!

From the CognoMovement homepage: “Cognomovement is a multi-sensory brain-body method made up of techniques that are individually supported by peer-reviewed, published neuroscience and clinical research.”

Another question. Who are Bill McKenna and Liz Larson - because in my experience, it isn’t average people who come to something new. It takes lots of digging at things, staying with questions, determination to get to answers, curiosity and persistence and perseverance.

That definitely was the case with Bill, who underwent what he calls an awakening - totally not sought out! His starting point: selfish and with few interests beyond making money and enjoying things like his yacht. Yet he had a lifelong fascination with people able to do the supposedly impossible. And he learned early: if you want something, you have to make it happen. So that’s what he did.

The interview:

the starting point - Bill as a child, and his family;

a dream from which he woke up terrified - a dream which a year later was a reality, of his yacht being badly damaged;

his slow unsought awakening, starting from deciding to really try to have things work out with his on-again-off-again girlfriend (now wife) - plus wanting to have a quality she had - intuition;

CognoMovement - the development, an exciting first session with a human guinea pig, and an explanation;

an extended session with me, on something I’ve had stuck in me as far back as I can remember. Very interesting.

Here is the interview, 3 links:

Bitchute: COMING

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v743t1e-cognomovement-life-changer-lifelong-blocks-removed.-bill-mckenna-interview-.html

Youtube: youtu.be/33EDf2ucXno

I will be sending out lots of links, especially to interviews other people have done with Bill, and to lots of sessions - including a 7-hour workshop.

But first, I wanted you to get to know Bill.

I also have a big question about CognoMovement. Part of my quest is for something that can do far more than provide help for individuals, for something that can (I know - grandiose thought!) help humanity. My question: could CognoMovement be part of what may help humanity out of the mental rigidities so many people are stuck in? My sense is that the answer is yes - for people willing to explore if they have blocks and to see what happens when the block is addressed.

Posted Jan 10, 2026