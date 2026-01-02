My quest. It isn’t something straightforward, like getting to Mordor and destroying it. Of course, even in that quest, there are many adventures. But it’s fairly straight forward: DESTROY MORDOR, THE WORLD IS SAVED, GO HOME.

As a child, I knew 2 of my lifelong quests. Be part of saving the world. Get your creative stuff to the world.

Near the beginning of my 30’s, I came to another quest. In very simple language: fix stuff that’s stopping you from flourishing. I saw that as something that would be quick and easy to take care of.

In the first place, other people had huge problems and I didn’t. I still agree with that: around me I saw so many people with stuff like heavy-duty addictions, abusive partners, childhoods with massive trauma.

In myself, I saw some small glitches.

I didn’t have a clue about the very deep roots - a bit like noticing a thin wire that looks like nothing to pull out, but stays rooted and leads ever deeper and deeper.

It’s been 4 decades, and I haven’t, in this quest, gotten to what I was sure was an easy-to-achieve goal. I have gone huge distances, and have also taken lots of time out. I’ve even developed my own model of personal development - Full Flourishing.

I’ve learned that most people get at most part of the way. It isn’t easy. Also it may feel like enough for most people. There’s been major improvement.

Plus there are loads of traps. Millions upon millions got hooked into the covid-get-the-shots psy-op. Millions upon millions (many of them the same people) got hooked into the law-of-attraction-no-big-attention-to-reality trap.

But that’s not the topic for today. There’s a weird word, one I’d never heard, cognomovement, coined to describe a system for removing inner blocks I’d never heard of. The co-creators: Bill McKenna and Liz Larson, two people I’d never heard of.

How did I hear of this system? I accidentally came to a video on cognomovement - Bill McKenna being interviewed by Tom McCarthy. I had been watching another interview by Tom McCarthy. It ended. I didn’t close the window. The interview with Bill McKenna started playing. Before I got to the end, I had one of those mini eureka momemts. Not: eureka this is the answer. But, eureka this could be another important piece of the Get To Full Flourishing puzzle.

I ended up so taken with exploring cognomovement - a number of hour-long videos plus a full day webinar - that I completely forgot what I was watching before the first video on it. I’ve dug. It was on Raymon Grace, another of the people who, for me, has provided pieces of the Get to Full Flourishing puzzle. I’ve written on him. Dowsing.

As for cognomovement, I’ve now heard a bunch of people say that they had used a whole bunch of methods, and might even have a dozen certifications, but it’s only with cognomovement that they feel they are really fully themselves, joyful, thriving.

How? The explanation is dry. Cognomovement is a method using eye movements and soft tapping for accessing and releasing brain and body traumas.

I’m not going to try to explain further. I have 2 interviews coming up, one with each of the co-creators.

January 7. Interview with Bill McKenna.

January 28. Interview with Liz Larson.

I expect to post the interviews within a day or 2 of doing them.



TO BE CONTINUED

Elsa

___________________________

Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

___________________________

_______________________

Posted Dec 24, 2025