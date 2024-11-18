How to reach more people about what is happening with Reiner and Ed? Interviews.

Here are the interviews to date. More outreach is happening.

A QUICK INTRO

Reiner, high profile lawyer who took on VW and the German banks and won, key figure in the Corona Committee documenting every aspect of the plandemic, and since October 14, 2023, a political prisoner undergoing increasingly abusive treatment, including months in solitary confinement and extensive sleep deprivation. A sham trial. Further witnesses for the defense not permitted, after the first two demonstrated there was no case against him. Then nothing more allowed to be done orally, so nothing can be heard in court. The judge has let it be known that he is convicting.

Ed, 73, seriously disabled senior, hard of hearing, difficulty walking, firefighter for 12 years, charged with setting a fire he could not have started for many reasons, including that he has no motive, has been a caring person all his slife, could not have outrun the fire had he started it, and finally, it was started using directed energy. Since his arrest on June 16, 2023, in extreme pain, deliberately inflicted. Upon his arrest, the special inlay and brace he needs to be able to walk without agony were taken from him. His pain medication was stopped. Instead, Tylenol. He often wakes up crying from the pain. He often writes of being at his mental and physical limit.

Click here for a post on Reiner, which includes a link to donate, the address for sending letters, and links to detailed overviews of his case.

Click here for a post on Ed Wackerman, which includes links to more posts, plus detailed instructions on how to mail to him.

INTERVIEWS:

Laura-Lynn - Nov 13

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Update with Elsa Schieder

https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1MnxnDeoRlmGO

Peter and Ginger Breggin - Nov 12

Reiner Fuellmich: A great man martyred by the German government

https://www.americaoutloud.news/reiner-fuellmich-a-great-man-martyred-by-the-german-government/#

Jesse Hal, The Missing Link - Nov 11, 2 hours

Reiner Fuellmich & Ed Wackerman, tortured.

A question: was it honorable, what Reiner did to keep money safe from being seized by the government?

https://rumble.com/v5npphz-int-921-with-dr-elsa-schieder-about-tortured-political-prisoners.html

Rima Laibow and Connie Shields, Oct 29, 2024

Dr. Rima E. Laibow Truth Reports

Bob Biermann, Truth2Ponder (US), Oct 29, 2024

Political Prisoners, Scapegoats, and Tyrants

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/bob-biermann-elsa-reiner-fuellmich-ed-wackerman

Ron Myers Oct 27, 2024

www.radio74.org Europe, www.radio74.net USA, www.KPLS.org, Denver.

Martin Gustavsson (Sweden) interviews Elsa, promo video, Oct 22, 2024

truthsummit.substack.com/p/oct-28-2-pm-est-elsa-interviewed-reiner-ed-plus

Dr Joseph Sansone interviews Elsa, Oct 16, 2024

Reiner Fuellmich and Ed Wackerman

josephsansone.substack.com/p/elsa-shieder-on-mind-matters-and

REINER FUELLMICH, ED WACKERMAN AND ELSA

Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.

Ed Wackerman in prison.



Posted Nov 18, 2024