Two things. An interview with Yvonne Katsande, an investigative journalist from South Africa who did research for Reiner for the Grand Jury, gathering data for him on “vaccine” injuries and deaths. Plus, David Sorenson’s call for support for Calin Georgescu, interviewed by Reiner on, for instance, the corruption at the UN, now the frontrunner in the primaries in Romania - and in danger of arrest.

First the interview with Yvonne Katsande. For over a year, Reiner disappeared from view for so many people worldwide. Now there is gathering momentum about his case. On Saturday, November 30, there was a demonstration in Geneva outside the UN.

On Monday, December 2, Yvonne Katsande interviewed me, to let her South African audience know what has been happening with Reiner.

https://ln24international.com/2024/12/03/uncovering-the-truth-yvonne-katsande-and-dr-elsa-schieder-discuss-political-persecution-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich/

Now the second thing I mentioned at the start.

On December 2, not just the interview with Yvonne Katsande to get word out about Reiner’s situation,, but an email in my inbox with a plea from David Sorenson, of StopWorldControl, to give support to Calin Georgescu. I first heard of Calin Georgescu through one of Reiner’s excellent interviews - a courageous outspoken man, letting the world know, for instance, of the corruption at the UN. Now Calin Georgescu is appealing for the help that comes from having his situation known worldwide:

Calin Georgescu is leading the presidential race in Romania. However, his fight for justice has made him a target. The corrupt establishment is working to have him arrested. This morning, Calin reached out to me with a plea: "David, there’s a full-blown jihad against me. They’re trying to take my life because I’m ahead in the elections.” He urgently needs our international support. Please watch the video I’ve created to stand with Calin Georgescu and share it far and wide. Together, we can amplify his voice and protect his mission for freedom.

Here is the video:

https://x.com/davidjsorensen/status/1863260364839833711

And here is Reiner’s brilliant interview with Calin Georgescu:

The FREE REINER FUELLMICH movement is continuing to gather momentum.

I love the quote: "What is an ocean but a multitude of drops." There are so many of us, our many drops adding enormously to the mix.

Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.

REINER:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

