In some ways, Reiner Fuellmich and Ed Wackerman could not be more unlike each other. Reiner - high-profile lawyer who has taken on VW and banks and most recently, the Plandemic. Ed - retired senior, hard of hearing, trouble walking, living alone with his beloved little dog, Bella. Yet both have ended up in prison - Reiner since October 14, 2023, and Ed since June 16, 2023. And both are being, I would say, tortured. Reiner’s treatment has gotten progressively worse. Now he is undergoing ongoing sleep deprivation. As for Ed, his torment started with his arrest, when the inlay and brace he needs to be able to stand without extreme pain were taken from him.

What is going on here?

Elsa talks with Jesse Hal about Reiner and Ed, and about the key characteristic of psychopaths.

Then, while Jesse admires the amount of good Reiner has done, he initially sees as not honorable what Reiner has done to keep money safe from being seized by the government. Elsa and Hal have a very interesting discussion.

Instead of giving away the ins and outs of the discussion, here is the link:

Interview 921 with Dr Elsa Schieder about tortured political prisoners

https://rumble.com/v5npphz-int-921-with-dr-elsa-schieder-about-tortured-political-prisoners.html

Links to interviews re Reiner Fuellmich:

Interview with Dr Fuellmich, June 2023: https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich.html

Interview with Dr Fuellmich, Sept 2023: https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich-update.html

Interviewed by Dr Sansone, October 2024: josephsansone.substack.com/p/elsa-shieder-on-mind-matters-and

Links to Ed Wackerman:

ANOTHER WORD FOR BULLY: SADIST. THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/another-word-for-bully-sadist-ed-wackerman-case

At this link you will also find information on how you can write to Ed.

NOTE: BAIL HEARING for ED WACKERMAN: NOVEMBER 19, MARIPOSA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA.

The judge at his preliminary hearing on October 19 (after 17 months in prison without any possibility of bail), informed Ed that up to 125 people could come and testify why he should not be given bail.

NOTE: FOR REINER, ON NOVEMBER 7, THE JUDGE INTERRUPTED THE HEARING UNTIL THE NEXT SCHEDULED DATE, NOVEMBER 14, SEEMINGLY BECAUSE HE DID NOT APPRECIATE A COMMENT FROM ONE OF REINER’S LAWYERS.

Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES

Posted Nov 12, 2024