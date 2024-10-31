How do we get the word out? One way is interviews. A big thank you to Bob Biermann for getting the stories of Reiner Fuellmich and Ed Wackerman to his audience.

Here is the interview -

Political Prisoners, Scapegoats, and Tyrants:

https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/6QGtvc3Y5Nb

And then, who is Bob Biermann? He’s been involved in radio going back to 1970, was retired in 2020, when he was asked to join a project to deal with something just starting - the pandemic. He said yes. Over a few months, he learned that the reality was a huge distance from what he had been led to expect. Over those months, in his area there were 52 deaths supposedly from covid, not the expected thousands.

He left that organization and started his own short-wave radio show which now has a reach across North America and into western Europe.

By now, he’s had this daily show for 4 years: Truth To Ponder. That word, truth - it pulls so many of us.

https://truth2ponder.com



Posted Oct 31, 2024