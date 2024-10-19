Yesterday, October 18, Day 33 of his trial, Reiner was allowed to say a few words to the audience. His message: he is not feeling well.

Small wonder. Abducted from Mexico and imprisoned in Germany since October 13 2023 on charges that, even if true (which they are not, from all the evidence) are civil not criminal. In solitary confinement for 4 months. Severe sleep deprivation for the past 3 weeks through having a prisoner put in the adjacent cell who screams night and day, especially shrieking and cursing at night.

That was the final straw. Time for a huge campaign to reach the biggest voices. I made the decision yesterday: I would make time for that!

I wrote the start of my first sendout on this.

And 2 people contacted me about doing exactly what I am aiming to do!!!

Fabulous. I very much want to be doing this as a team.

So look for that sendout later today.

For now, my interview with Dr Joseph Sansone. It’s from last week. An accidental kickoff to this campaign to get Reiner’s plight heard by millions. (After the interview, more on the major campaign.)

Link: josephsansone.substack.com/p/elsa-shieder-on-mind-matters-and

The campaign to reach the Biggest Voices will be for both Reiner and Ed Wackerman.

If you have been reading my posts for a while, you know I am also very concerned with Ed Wackerman, a nobody/anybody charged with setting a major forest fire, the California Oak Fire, he could not have set (started with directed energy). He is also experiencing what definitely qualifies as torture. For over a year, he had his special inlays and brace kept from him, so walking was agony. He had to stand for a minute so he could endure the pain of moving. A few days ago, after a serious fall, he was allowed a wheelchair - but it has been taken from him. He has now been given a walker instead - which he cannot use because of the pain. Also the dosage of his utterly inadequate pain medication - Tylenol - has been cut.

SO WELCOME TO GETTING THE WORD OUT. YOU ARE PART OF THIS, IF YOU CHOOSE TO BE - BY PASSING THE INFORMATION ON AS MUCH AS YOU CAN, AND BY SENDING ANY CONTACT INFORMATION YOU HAVE FOR MAJOR AND MINOR VOICES.

May the truth - and all the amazing support - set Reiner and Ed Wackerman free. May justice prevail.

For information on Ed Wackerman, click here.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES

Posted Oct 19, 2024