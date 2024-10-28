What more can I do? I have been posting on Reiner since his arrest on October 14, 2023, and on Ed Wackerman since 9 months after his arrest in June 2023, since March 2024 when he was supposed to have a preliminary hearing which has still not happened.

A few days ago I decided: I can do interviews about them - about both of them, or about either one of them. I’ve written a letter and, with the helpful suggestions of a number of people, I have put together a list of people to send to, have been digging out contact information, and have started sending out requests for an interview.

What will this do? I don’t know. I just know that it matters to take another step and another.

PLEASE TAKE ANY NON-VIOLENT STEP YOU CAN THINK OF, INCLUDING SHARING THE INTERVIEWS. For Reiner, you could picket German embassies and consulates. For Ed Wackerman, you could picket American embassies and consulates. You could email or write letters to those embassies and consulates. You can create and distribute fliers on either of these people, or on both of them. Many of you include these people in your prayers, and in sending energy and love. Many of you write letters to Reiner. A few of you write to Ed. I’m sure you have many further thoughts.

Click here for the letter I am sending.

Click here for a post on Reiner, which includes a link to donate, the address for sending letters, and links to detailed overviews of his case.

Click here for a post on Ed Wackerman, which includes links to more posts, plus detailed instructions on how to mail to him.

INTERVIEWS, THE MOST RECENT ON TOP:

Note: more interviews on the way, including with people Reiner interviewed.

CONFIRMED, UNSCHEDULED:

Peter and Ginger Breggin

SCHEDULED:

Rima Laibow and Connie Shields (US and Canada), Oct 29, 2024

Martin Gustavsson (Sweden), Oct 28, 2024

Bob Biermann (US), Oct 28, 2024

RECORDED:

Ron Myers (www.radio74.org Europe, www.radio74.net USA, www.KPLS.org, Denver), Oct 27, 2024, interview to be posted.

Martin Gustavsson (Sweden) interviews Elsa, promo video, Oct 22, 2024:

truthsummit.substack.com/p/oct-28-2-pm-est-elsa-interviewed-reiner-ed-plus

Dr Joseph Sansone interviews Elsa, Oct 16, 2024:

josephsansone.substack.com/p/elsa-shieder-on-mind-matters-and

REINER FUELLMICH, ED WACKERMAN AND ELSA

Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.

Ed Wackerman in prison.



Posted Oct 28, 2024