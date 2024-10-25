I am about to begin sending the email below to the list of media people I have put together with the help of a number of you.

This is an urgent call for help, a cry for help for 2 people, Reiner Fuellmich and Ed Wackerman. Both are being tortured in prison, Reiner Fuellmich in Germany, Ed Wackerman in California.

It’s an urgent call for help because on October 18, in his previous court appearance, Reiner said, for the first time ever, that he was not well. Today, October 25, the presiding judge asked him how long he would be able to be in the trial today. He answered, “Not long.” Then the hearing was interrupted. On October 18, it was revealed that Reiner had undergone, for 3 weeks, extreme sleep deprivation: in the cell next to his, a prisoner had been placed who screamed non-stop night and day.

Who are these people? And who am I?

Reiner Fuellmich, from high-profile lawyer to political prisoner, key figure in the Corona Committee which exposed the plandemic.

Ed Wackerman, retired disabled 73-year-old widower, a “nobody” charged with setting a forest fire started by directed energy.

Elsa Schieder, lifelong lover of truth and justice, in contact with both men, has followed both cases closely.

More information

Reiner Fuellmich, high-profile lawyer who won against VW and German banks. Key figure in the Corona Committee which documented every aspect of the plandemic through interviews with key people, both in English and German. Now a political prisoner.

On Oct 12, 2023, abducted from Mexico to Germany and arrested. A fabricated case, which would anyway be civil not criminal. In a maximum security prison since his arrest. A clearly biased judge. Taken to court in handcuffs and ankle shackles. Since early May, in isolation. Increasingly tortured, most recently through 3 weeks of non-stop severe sleep deprivation. On October 18, for the first time, Reiner says he is not feeling well. As stated, on Oct 25, the hearing was interrupted due to his ill health. People are worried.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant.” A favorite saying of Reiner’s. The world needs to know, through interviews worldwide.

Ed Wackerman, a “nobody” - an “anybody” - a seriously disabled widower, retired firefighter, difficulty walking, hard of hearing, living happily on his homestead with his little dog, Bella.

Arrested on June 16, 2023. 6 police officers with guns drawn. Major media event. Charged with starting a massive fire, the Oak Fire, that he could not have set, as it was started by directed energy. As documented with photos, the fire has all 10 of the 10 anomalies found only in such fires. Further, Ed could not have set it as he has difficulty walking.

After 16 months, not even a preliminary hearing.

Mental as well as intense physical torture. In extreme pain, deliberately inflicted. Upon his arrest, the special inlay and brace he needs to be able to walk without agony were taken from him. His pain medication was stopped. Instead, Tylenol. He often wakes up crying from the pain. He often writes of being at his mental and physical limit.

Ed is not, by the way, the only person charged, in California, with setting an unnatural fire. A homeless man: charged and convicted. A confused shaman: charged and convicted.

Again: “sunlight is the best disinfectant.” Almost no one knows of Ed. He has only one close friend. As with Reiner, the world needs to be made aware.

Both cases are about these individual men - and about more than them. Both cases bring to light the utterly corrupted “justice” systems, and the mental as well as physical torture deliberately inflicted, clearly intended to break these men.

Why is this being done? Reiner began by exploring what was happening with the PCR tests. He has gone on to explore who is behind what is going on. He has a large reach and huge popularity.

As for Ed, the corruption seems to relate to efforts to keep people ignorant of the use of high technology, such as directed energy, in forest fores.

In both cases, one also comes to the personality traits of the abusers, notably the utter lack of empathy. For more on this, I recommend Andrew Lobaczewski’ s brilliant Political Ponerology.

And who am I - Elsa Schieder, PhD?

Writer, professor, coach, poet. Truth-seeker, truth-teller and life-lover. Lifelong questioner. Thinker. Interviewer.

A friend recently complimented me: Your positive outlook and courage in the face of adversity easily qualifies you as the Reiner Fuellmich of Canada.

Then, I am in contact with Reiner, largely through his wife, and with Ed.

I interviewed Reiner twice before his abduction to Germany. When he was arrested, I could find nothing in English, so I translated the little I found in German. The posting has continued for over a year now.

As for Ed, we have been in touch, texting and letters, since March 2024. I’ve asked him to write his story, and he has done it. A powerful story of a warm caring man. Never a quitter, no matter what he’s faced. I posted his story as he wrote it.

I would love to tell you and your audience more. In fact, it is urgent for the message to go out worldwide, about:

- the amazing achievements of Reiner Fuellmich,

- the current extreme danger to Reiner’s life through present-day prison torture,

- the ordinary happiness of Ed Wackerman,

- his current extreme suffering, intentionally inflicted, more present-day prison torture,

- the huge injustices both men face within a patently corrupt system.

The goal:

- freedom for these men,

- exposure of the corruption,

- and massive needed change.

Needed: Many voices, especially those with a wide reach, who can present the stories of Reiner Fuellmich and Ed Wackerman, plus the massive corruption and deliberate abuse.

Links to interviews re Reiner Fuellmich:

Interview with Dr Fuellmich, June 2023: https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich.html

Interview with Dr Fuellmich, Sept 2023: https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich-update.html

Interviewed by Dr Sansone, October 2024: josephsansone.substack.com/p/elsa-shieder-on-mind-matters-and

Ed Wackerman:

ANOTHER WORD FOR BULLY: SADIST. THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/another-word-for-bully-sadist-ed-wackerman-case

Reiner’s drawing of himself forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.

Ed Wackerman in prison.



Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25 (half day - less as Riner is not well)





Posted Oct 25, 2024