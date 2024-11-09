I’m going to start with the update from the Telegram channel of wearegreeekja, continue with a video from Roger Bissel, and end with a report from another lawyer, Attorney Ludwig.

Short report from Wearegreeekja

It was another day when not much (from what I saw, anyway) was done. Attorney Siemund, one of Reiner’s lawyers, started to make his plea but when he said he admired the judge’s iron, with which the judge ironed everything flat, the judge interrupted the day, ended it and said they would continue on November 14, the next day of the trial.

37th day of trial on November 7, 2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court Fresh breeze Brief info - that means a more or less short summary of what happened in the courtroom today, which does not claim to be complete or could be complete in this format. This contribution from “We are Greek- What's your Superpower?” is for those people who follow Reiner's fate and would like to be kept up to date. We do not claim to know all the connections and legal details or the whole truth. The report and our pictures are protected by copyright and must not be taken out of context. - Chamber challenges the defense, which is present in full today and continues to insist on oral proceedings. - Comments directed at the prosecutors present: Füllmich is said to have steadfastly stated, also with reference to the outcome of the American presidential elections, that the wind will change “and those sitting over there will come to where I am sitting now!” Part 2 Ironed flat - Motions were rejected. - Attorney Siemund agreed to begin his plea. As part of this, he took the opportunity to first present the rejected motions for evidence. - The Chamber knew how to protect the personal rights of Viviane Fischer and Dr. Justus Hoffmann. Any marital problems or health conditions were not allowed to be mentioned in public; if they were, they were excluded. - Turning to the presiding judge, Mr. Schindler, Mr. Siemund admitted his admiration for his iron - with which he ironed everything. The presiding judge interrupted the afternoon hearing and scheduled the hearing to continue on 14.11.2024. @wearegreeekja Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

2 videos from Roger Bittel (bittel.tv)

Roger Bittel learned that, when Reiner’s daughter wanted to schedule a visit, she was told that, since the visit was not immediate, the trial would probably be over so Reiner would no longer be at Rosdorf but in a regular prison. In other words, it seems he is fully expected to be given a prison sentence, rather than perhaps found not guilty and released. Not a surprise when we know that Judge Schindler, months ago, stopped the appearance of further witnesses for the defense and wanted to read out a preliminary judgement sentencing Reiner to 3 years and 9 months.

Note: the videos are in German but you can get auto-generated English subtitles. (Instructions on how to turn on the auto-generated English subtitles are at the very end.)

Finally, here is a report from Attorney Ludwig from his Telegram channel, t.me/RA_LUDWIG The big thing: it appears that additional charges - in fact, 16 additional charges - are likely to be filed against Reiner.

💥 Proceedings against Dr. Reiner Füllmich extended💥 My colleague Dr. Reiner Füllmich, who is currently facing legal proceedings in Göttingen for breach of trust and has also been in pre-trial detention under inhumane conditions for more than a year, has suffered another legal setback: The Braunschweig Higher Regional Court ruled on November 5, 2024 that it is currently sufficiently likely that the defendant will be convicted of embezzlement in 16 further cases in each case. Source:

https://tinyurl.com/Reiner-Fuellmich

which is:

https://oberlandesgericht-braunschweig.niedersachsen.de/startseite/aktuelles/presseinformationen/ehemaliger-rechtsanwalt-aus-gottingen-wegen-16-weiterer-straftaten-der-untreue-vor-gericht-der-strafsenat-des-oberlandesgerichts-braunschweig-sieht-hinreichenden-tatverdacht-auch-hinsichtlich-16-weiterer-untreuevorwurfe-236956.html This means that a considerable number of additional charges will be added to the already serious accusations. What is Dr. Füllmich's case actually about? He is accused of having used funds made available to the Corona Investigation Committee for his own purposes in breach of trust. This is therefore a civil law dispute between the parties involved in the committee of inquiry. I am unable to provide an assessment of who had what rights, what agreements existed between the parties involved and under what conditions funds were used for what purposes. There are numerous statements and publications on this subject. From a legal policy perspective, however, I consider it highly problematic that the state criminalizes civil disputes and sanctions them with prison sentences. Incidentally, this does not help anyone. If the parties involved believe that funds have been withheld from them or their joint organization (for whatever reason), this procedure may serve a need for revenge or punishment, but in no way does it help to recover the desired funds. Criminalizing a fellow campaigner with the help of the state, whose abusive behaviour towards others gave rise to the cooperation in the first place, seems to me - to put it kindly - like the emotion-driven behaviour that I have experienced in children's playgrounds. I cannot understand which of the complainants is satisfied that a former lawyer with a doctorate is being treated like a serious criminal because of this dispute. We urgently need a change in legal policy. In too many places, the state assumes the role of a “caring” controller of our lives. However, we are not a disposable mass in a coercive collective society, but free individuals. The criminal justice system needs to be cleaned up and reformed. The state must stay out of civil law disputes, the patient-doctor relationship, libel offenses and other private disputes under criminal law. This overreach is increasingly leading to a tendentious criminal justice system that is being misused for political purposes. I especially call on advocates for education to make this important issue a primary concern of their/our association. My channel: t.me/RA_LUDWIG Join the list of supporters now and become part of the Democracy Team. (Currently for Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, soon also Baden-Württemberg): https://www.zaavv.com/de-de/demokratie-tour#dokumente-volksinitiativen 👉 Here you can become a supporting member of ZAAVV: https://zaavv.com/de-de/foerderverein Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7

Posted Nov 9, 2024