Finally, an update on Reiner:

prison conditions,

three more court dates - at long last!

a new development: Reiner a candidate for the Bundestag,

Andrea Christidis’ big question: what role did Viviane Fischer play in the show trial against Reiner?

update on the letters sent by Daisy Papp.

1. GENERAL UPDATE ON PRISON CONDITIONS

Prison conditions continue to be greatly improved. Even the food is better. Reiner is now given, as is required by law (a law that had not been respected), his full hour daily outside his cell. He is also now allowed to interact with other inmates during that time. And when the court dates resume, there are to be no more shackles.

Why the improved conditions? It could be from all the efforts on Reiner’s behalf. It could be because of a huge scandal in Germany at another prison about the abysmal (meaning, illegal) conditions. It could be from a combination.

_________________________________________

_________________________________________

2. THREE NEW TRIAL DATES

There are three new trial dates, replacements for those that were cancelled in December, due to the fall and subsequent surgery of one of the judges.

FURTHER TRIAL DATES:

Monday, January 6, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025

_________________________________________

_________________________________________

3. REINER TO BE A CANDIDATE FOR THE BUNDESTAG

On Bittel tv, Andrea Henning mentioned the collection of signatures for Reiner’s candidacy for the Bundestag elections, namely. The signatures must be submitted by by January 16 and must be verified.

Here’s more:

Like a plot twist worthy of a John le Carré cover, the German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich is taking steps to run against Thomas Haldenwang, former president of the ‘Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz’ (BfV, Germany’s Secret Services), in the upcoming parliamentary elections, at the end of February 2025.is taking steps to run against Thomas Haldenwang, former president of the ‘Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz’ (BfV, Germany’s Secret Services), in the upcoming parliamentary elections, at the end of February 2025. Fuellmich’s name as an independent candidate has been put forward by three signees, as is required, and he will have to obtain 200 supporting ‘first vote’ signatures, to secure his candidacy in Wuppertal’s District 1. Wuppertal is part of North Rhein-Westphalia and not of Lower Saxony, where Fuellmich used to live and is currently held on remand in the prison of Rosdorf. The city was specifically chosen, after Haldenwang defeated Derya Altunok, on 30 November, as the CDU-candidate. https://pinchofsoot.nl/reiner-fuellmich-to-run-against-former-secret-services-head-in-upcoming-german-elections/

The election is to be on February 23, 2025.

If you have recent information, please put it in the comments.

_________________________________________

_________________________________________

4. ANDREA CHRISTIDIS’ BIG QUESTION

Andrea Christidis poses a big question: what role did Viviane Fischer play in the show trial against Reiner?

She answers her question. There’s a video - in German. Fortunately there is also an English transcript. I’ll start with the transcript, and afterwards give a link to the video for German speakers.

The blurb before the video asks:

What role does Viviane Fischer play in this alleged judicial scandal? By spreading untruths, did she help to protect the Göttingen Regional Court judge (RiLG) Schindler and public prosecutor John from the disclosure of a judicial fraud? While Dr. Reiner Füllmich continues to be unlawfully detained, serious questions about truth and integrity remain. See for yourself what connections come to light and what consequences this could have. https://rumble.com/v6581y7-schauprozess-dr.-reiner-fllmich-dr.-andrea-christidis-deckt-auf.html

Transcript:

Giessen Academic Society | Dr. Andrea Christidis | 2024

Show trial vs. Dr. Fuellmich Strange coincidences? ⚫ On 17.08.2022, V.Fischer withdrew money from the company account comfortable IBAN DE 09 1009 0000 8702 3280 05 € 60,000, as an “advance author's fee”. ⚫ On 17.08.2022, V. Fischer transferred € 50,000 to the company account comfort: DE28 1005 0000 0191 0924 60 with the purpose: Repayment of partial amount 2 so-called loan, liquidity reserve Committee. ⚫ On the same day, there was a mediation meeting with Martin Martin Schwab, in which V. Fischer announced that she had repaid had repaid € 70,000 of the loan. In fact, however, she had only transferred back € 60,000 by then. ⚫ On 17.08.2022, StA John was already investigating Dr. Fuellmich with the help of v. A. Fischer against Dr. Fuellmich on the grounds of breach of trust - without

criminal charges? (Volume III sheet 135) ⚫ On 18.08.2022, she then withdrew money from the company account DE28 1005 0000 0191 0924 60. The missing €10,000 was transferred. ⚫ She then transferred the remaining € 30,000 by 21.10.2022 in 4 small installments of 2 times in the amount of € 5000 and 2 times in the amount of € 10,000. ⚫ She transferred these seven installments in total with the last transfer amount as the intended purpose with (quote): “Repayment (...) so-called loan, liquidity reserve”.

Cash payments to V. Fischer: ⚫ From January 2021, V. Fischer granted himself monthly monthly allowances of € 952 gross. (Invoices were sent to “Stiftung Corona-Ausschuss Vorschalt gUG i. Gr.” from 01.01.2021 and from 01.01.2022) ⚫ Regarding disclosures to the Foundation's patrons. Corona Ausschuss Vorschalt gUG, V. Fischer has claimed that she is not does not take any money for herself, which is patently untrue.

Donations to friends and acquaintances of V. Fischer: ⚫ V. Fischer also paid large sums of money in some cases for various services to friends and acquaintances,

- e.g. for “literature support and research” etc. in the amount of totaling € 5,340.72,

- for material from film production in the amount of € 113,076.88,

- but also for the IT support for the Corona Committee totaling € 58,340.32, which for the employees of Dr. Fuellmich was intriguingly held as a criminal offense. These invoices are available. ⚫ Both these invoices and the invoices from the law firm Fuellmich are all legal and defensible. What is not justifiable is that one person is treated like a criminal,

while others sweeten their lives with his achievements.

Further information ⚫ V. Fischer even filmed her own husband in a desperate situation. in order to put herself in a positive light in her environment and in this vile way degrading her husband. ⚫ However, she was not afraid to ask the humiliated husband for a confirmation of assets, and use the humiliated husband's confirmation of non-existent assets for public prosecutor John, and even put the husband into criminal liability if necessary. ⚫ The numerous untruths and contradictions in Viviane Fischer's statements made by Viviane Fischer could go on for pages, but that would be pointless and

would be a matter for the investigating authorities and the court, if they actually wanted to consider the necessary exculpatory facts, but this does not appear to be the case.



⚫ However, the aim seems to be to eliminate Dr. Reiner Füllmich so that he does not publish any more exposures of Deep State activities and to prevent him from becoming politically active. ⚫ StA John presumably did not check whether the documents submitted to him were of any value; indeed he even lied on Viviane Fischer's behalf by using

justification for dropping the investigation proceedings that she had already repaid the loan “before the criminal complaint was received”, presumably in order to her as a compliant witness. (Volume II, page 187). ⚫ Judge Schindler, his assessors and the lay assessors were not only were they not interested in the fact that V. Fischer was not very particular about the truth, but that she must be a completely unscrupulous person. Her credibility played no role, although she serves the prosecution as the only remaining witness. I.e.: The charges brought by the three denouncers of Dr. Fuellmich, the port lawyers Antonia Fischer, Dr. Justus Hoffmann and Marcel Templin, were invalid, the indictment was based exclusively on the dubious testimony of their only remaining witness, Viviane Fischer. I.e. also:

⚫ Prosecutor S. John,

⚫ Presiding Judge C. Schindler,

⚫ Associate Judge Wedekamp and Associate Judge Hoock and

⚫ the lay assessors Horn and Voß

presumably any untruth is fine if it means that the oh-so independent judiciary fulfills its obligations.



Thank you for your attention --------------------------------------------------------- Source: Telegram channel

AXION resist, [03.01.2025 00:20] !! IMPORTANT Evidence in the case Fuellmich!! Dear fellow campaigners, attached you will now find further evidence and also the monthly invoices that Viviane Fischer has submitted to the Corona-Ausschuss-gUG for her legal advice. She has always claimed that Reiner Fuellmich transferred money via his law firm in breach of agreement. According to the files, this money only went to employees for activities. Viviane Fischer, on the other hand, transferred money to herself, although allegedly no legal advice was to be given in accordance with the agreement. This raises the question of whether the public prosecutor John and the court did not realize that this was the case, or whether Reiner's investigative work was too dangerous and he therefore had to be removed? It is an unparalleled scandal. Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Then, for German speakers, here is a link to the video.

https://rumble.com/v6581y7-schauprozess-dr.-reiner-fllmich-dr.-andrea-christidis-deckt-auf.html

_________________________________________

_________________________________________

5. DAISY PAPP ON LETTERS SHE HAS SENT REGARDING REINER

You can read the letters here.

(By the way, as the following video is on Youtube, you can use auto-translate ifor English sub-titles. You can find instructions on how to do this at the very end.)

And with that, all the best to Reiner so that soon, REINER FREE - FREIHEIT REINER.

_________________________________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

__________________________

___________________

___________________

Posted January 4, 2025