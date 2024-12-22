What do we do, to help Reiner? It depends on who we are. Some people write letters to Reiner. He receives over 100 letters a day, savors them all. Some people write to various authorities, including to the law faculty at the university where Reiner has taught. Some people go to protests, including outside the UN in Geneva. About 400 people weht to Reiner’s birthday celebrtion outside the prison. Reiner was deprived of hearing it, as he was put in another wing of the prison. However, the authorities were extremely aware. A huge number of people send prayers and energy.

Recently Reiner’s prison conditions have greatly improved. Who knows what was the final catalyst, As I’ve written, my sense it that the change came from the cumulative impact of the many efforts.

Recently I learned of yet another endeavor: Daisy Papp’s letter to the new German Justice Minister. His recent appointment was, she saw, a great opportunity to inform him of the unacceptable conditions Reiner has been subject to, and to suggest that a great way of getting off to a good start what intervening and changing that.

But that isn’t all Daisy has done. She started with something else: a letter hand-delivered to Trump. A great move. Of course she informs the Justice Minister, and later on the Justice Minister of Lower Saxony, of this letter.

Here are:

Nov 19, 2024, the letter hand-delivered to Trump,

Nov 23, 2024, the letter to the new German Justice Minister,

Nov 29, 2024, the response,

Dec 6, 2024, the letter the Minister of Justice Lower-Saxony,

and to start, the link to the excellent overview of the timeline of events included in the letter to Trump and offered to the German authorities.

Nov 19, 2024, the letter hand-delivered to Trump (download)

President Donald J. Trump

Mar-a-Lago

1100 S Ocean Blvd

Palm Beach, FL 33480

United States FROM THE DESK OF

Daisy Papp

Founder, CEO/President

Mindset Evolution Foundation Subject: Scandal in German Justice - Californian Attorney Tortured in German Prison November 19th 2024 Dear President Trump, Please let me bring to your attention an enormously serious case of miscarriage of justice and its abuse including torture. My name is Daisy Papp, and I am presenting to you the case of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, an attorney at law in the state of California and in Germany. As an internationally recognized and globally respected advocate, always committed to humanity and justice,Dr. Fuellmich has educated millions of people worldwide. Dr. Fuellmich is loved and respected for his honesty, integrity and tireless research into the causes of the global Covid-19 pandemic. In more than 400 interviews with experts from various fields, his co-founded Corona Investigative Committee and the live broadcasts of his ICIC International Crimes Investigative Committee, Dr. Fuellmich has shed light on the serious crimes against humanity. After speaking out about the crimes against humanity, Dr. Fuellmich has been unlawfully held in pre-trial detention in the German high-security prison in Rosdorf for 14 months after being kidnapped from Mexico and deported to Germany against his will, without an extradition order and in violation of his human rights. Dr. Fuellmich has even been held in solitary confinement and is subjected to severe abuse, including torture, on a daily basis. I kindly ask you to read the detailed outline and background of Dr. Fuellmich’s case, attached to this letter. Dr. Fuellmich is an innocent man who is being denied a fair and just hearing. He must be released immediately and unconditionally. I am sure that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is friends with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, can attest that Dr. Fuellmich is a man of unwavering moral integrity, of great value to you and your Presidency. Dr. Fuellmich must be freed now to continue serving humanity to the highest degree. Thank you very much for your attention. Yours sincerely, Daisy Papp

Founder, CEO/President

Mindset Evolution Foundation

_________________________

On December 6, 2024, there is a reply, thanking Daisy for the letter, and informing her that, along with the many other letters regarding similar issues, it will be looked at as soon as Trump is in office.

_________________________

On November 21, 2024, two days after the letter to Trump is hand-delivered, a letter is sent to the new German Justice Minister (download - German)

Justizminister Volker Wissing

Bundesministerium der Justiz

Mohrenstraße 37 10117 Berlin FROM THE DESK OF

Daisy Papp

Founder, CEO/President

Mindset Evolution Foundation Subject: Scandal in German Justice - Californian Attorney Tortured in German Prison 23. November 2024 Dear Minister Volker Wissing, Please allow me to draw your attention to an official letter to the US President-elect, President Donald Trump, which was personally delivered yesterday. This is an extremely serious case of miscarriage of justice and abuse of justice, including torture, in the case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich, which is unspeakably shocking. We are happy to provide you with facts concerning the case, which need to be urgently reviewed and which clearly demonstrate the political nature of these proceedings. This will make this case and the charges disappear into thin air. Political prisoners are a painful thorn. I would remove this thorn as quickly as possible. We congratulate you warmly on your assumption of office and are happy to support you in bringing this case to a successful conclusion by releasing Dr. Reiner Fuellmich immediately and unconditionally. Please have someone from your new office contact us to finally resolve this matter. Highly respectfully yours, Daisy Papp

Founder, CEO/President

Mindset Evolution Foundation

_________________________

November 29, 2024 - a polite reply is received, saying that the Justice Ministry has no jurisdiction over individual cases. For that, highly esteemed Daily Papp needs to contact to the legal advisory professions - that is, the local ministry. (download - German)

CORE PART OF THE REPLY:

The BMJ cannot provide legal advice in specific individual cases. This is reserved for the legal advisory professions, in particular reserved to the legal professions, in particular lawyers.

_________________________

December 6, 2024 - Letter to Minister of Justice Lower-Saxony (download - English)

Subject: President Donald Trump - Scandal in German justice system - Californian lawyer tortured in Lower Saxony priso Niedersächsisches Justizministerium

Justizministerin Dr. Kathrin Wahlmann

Staatssekretär Thomas Smollich

Am Waterlooplatz 1

30169 Hannover FROM THE DESK OF

Daisy Papp

Founder, CEO/President

Mindset Evolution Foundation Dear Minister of Justice Dr. Kathrin Wahlmann, dear State Secretary Thomas Smollich, Please allow me to draw your attention to the official letter to the US President-elect, President Donald Trump, which was personally delivered on November 21, 2024. This is an extremely serious case of miscarriage of justice and abuse of justice, including torture, in the case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich, which is unspeakably shocking. As we received a letter of reply from the Federal Ministry of Justice today, which states that according to the provisions of the Basic Law, the expression of the structure of the federal state system, the courts involved in the administration of justice - apart from exceptions not to be considered here - perform the tasks of the federal states. As the Federal Ministry of Justice, BMJ, does not exercise any supervision over the judicial authorities of your federal state of Lower Saxony and their employees, the powers lie with the Ministry of Justice of Lower Saxony. It is your responsibility and duty, Minister of Justice Wahlmann and State Secretary Smollich, to act directly as the supreme supervisory authority. It is your responsibility to take immediate action in this highly disgraceful case. We would be pleased to send you detailed facts concerning the case, which clearly demonstrate the political nature of these proceedings and which need to be reviewed as a matter of urgency. This will make this case and the charges disappear into thin air. Political prisoners, even in the state of Lower Saxony, are a painful thorn. This thorn should be removed as quickly as possible. We warmly congratulate you on your office and are happy to support you in bringing this case to a successful conclusion by releasing Dr. Reiner Fuellmich immediately and unconditionally. Please have someone from your office contact us to finally resolve this matter. Yours sincerely, Daisy Papp

Founder, CEO/President

Mindset Evolution Foundation

_________________________

One step and then another.

To all, thank you.

_________________________

MY VISION FOR REINER AND INKA

_________________________________

REINER:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

___________________

PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024

Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill

39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill

CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:

Cancelled due to the illness of a Chamber member

Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am



Posted Dec 22, 2024