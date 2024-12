There is good news. Reiner has considerably improved prison conditions.

In his one hour daily outside the solitary confinement of his cell, Reiner is now allowed to interact with other prisoners - rather than that this is strictly prohibited, and that another prisoner would even be punished for smiling at him. This is huge for Reiner, such a very social person.

I was told he has also been seen by the one prison doctor whom he trusts.

When court days resume, he will no longer be shacked.

A beginning.

Two questions.

What’s going on with the cancellations of the court days?

And why are the changes happening?

About the cancellations, at first there was speculation about the cause. This has been resolved. It has been confirmed that one of the judges had a bad fall and has required surgery.

And then, the bigger question: WHY THESE CHANGES FOR REINER NOW?

Was it the image of Reiner shackled that went around the globe? Was it the demonstration outside the UN? Was it the many letters to many authotiries - including a letter hand-delivered to Trump? Was it the increasing media coverage of Reiner’s case?

I do not know. What feels right to me is that it was not any one of these things, but the combination of them.

_____________________

I will be reporting (as soon as I have time to do the deepl translations) on one more of the things people have been doing for Reiner: a letter sent to the new Justice Minister of Germany. The Ministry responded that it had nothing to do with local cases. For that, one needed to write to the appropriate local Justice Ministry. This was done and just at that time, Reiner’s changed prison conditions were announced.

We don’t know if this was a coincidence or the changes were already being implemented.

We do know that all the many efforts were made, and are cointinuing to be made.

_____________________

Today is the Winter Slstice, the shortest day of the year. I usually light candles, often in the dukk, shortly before nightfall. Today I’m at the garage with my car. I will light candles when I get home. For the coming of the light. Though the deepest of winter is ahead, we know spring is also coming.

All the best to all of us,

Elsa

__________________

MY VISION FOR NEXT CHRISTMAS FOR REINER

MY VISION FOR REINER AND INKA

_________________________________

REINER:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

___________________

Posted Dec 21, 2024