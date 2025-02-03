Here is reliable news: Reiner and his team are in direct contact with the team from Bobby Kennedy.

So Tulsi Gabbard posting a clip from Reiner’s Grand Jury is fake news. And Reiner’s reference number being requested by RFK Jr is about something from a couple of months ago, so it’s not news at all.

I have that from Katja Woermer, Reiner’s main lawyer, who also confirmed that the other pieces of supposed news are fake.

What does this mean? It is definitely very welcome news.

That’s not the only news that links back to the recent US election.

For at least a decade I have been hearing about the murders of white South African farmers and the confiscation of their land. I have watched Lauren Southern’s gripping documentary on this. But I did not see anything being done on the worldwide political level to stop this.

Now here’s something from the Lioness of Judah Ministry:

Trump to cut off funding for South Africa WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, without citing evidence, that "certain classes of people" in South Africa were being treated "very badly" and that he would cut off funding for the country until the matter is investigated. "South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "The United States won't stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!" he said.

That does not mean everyone is delighted by the current changes that increase safety to residents .

Again from the Lioness of Judah Ministry:

Tens of thousands protest in Berlin against proposed German immigration crackdown BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Thousands of people protested in Berlin on Sunday against plans to limit immigration proposed by opposition conservatives and supported by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Friedrich Merz, the conservatives' leader who is tipped to become Germany's next chancellor after a national election set for Feb. 23, sponsored a draft bill with AfD support, breaking a taboo against cooperating with the far-right party. Around 160,000 gathered at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, next to the Bundestag lower house, according to the Berlin police. The protesters held banners reading "We are the firewall, no cooperation with the AfD" and "Merz, go home, shame on you!".

And here’s a message from a friend:

The globalists want to blow up government negotiations in Austria! Kickl and the FPÖ [Freedom for Austria]are to be prevented! https://t.me/stefanmagnet

A lot is clearly not smooth sailing. But at least we are seeing huge movement, instead of those against, for example, mass intake of outsiders being entirely shut out of government.

And at the same time, here is chilling news, something an election cannot change.

Again, from the Lioness of Judah Ministry

Czech Republic: Women Who Are COVID Vaccinated Are 66% Less Likely to Give Birth Data from the Czech Republic shows that COVID vaccinated women are 66% less likely to give birth compared to unvaccinated women. During 2023, even though only about a third of Czech women were unvaccinated, most births were among unvaccinated women. The birth rate among vaccinated women aged 18-39 was 42 per thousand, while unvaccinated women had a birth rate of 114 per thousand.

May there very soon be freedom for Reiner and so many more people punished - including like Reiner being imprisoned - for seeking out truth, exposing the truths they find, being for human rights and freedoms and justice

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

FURTHER TRIAL DATES:

6 further trial dates have been scheduled

AND NOW THE FIRST 2 HAVE BEEN CANCELLED:

starting January 21, 2025

until the end of February 2025

PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024

Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill

39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill

CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:

Cancelled allegedly due to the illness of a Chamber member

Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, January 6, 2025, 09:15 am

Thursday, January 9, 2025, 09:15 am

Friday, January 17, 2025, 09:15 am

TO GET YOUTUBE TO AUTO-GENERATE ENGLISH SUBTITLES

Turn on CC

Go to the icon on the right of CC - the bumpy wheel. That is Settings:

Click on the Settings icon. You will get the following:

When you click CC, you will be given the option to select many different languages. Select English.

Posted February 3, 2025