REINER UNDER ATTACK. DAVID HUGHES' 4-PART SERIES
Several people asked me about the first part of David Hughes 4-part series on Reiner - or, more accurately, not on Reiner, but attacking Reiner. I soon came across a comment from Hughes, in reply to someone challenging him. The comment was something along the lines of: Reiner is a convicted criminal in prison, what more evidence do you want?
As I - along with thousands of others - have followed Reiner’s case closely, one horrible court day after the next, where the judge would not allow Reiner’s witnesses, where eventually speech in the court was not allowed - all had to be in writing - anyway, it was utterly clear that Hughes’ comment was out of line with the facts.
Yes, Reiner is a convicted person in prison, but that shows nothing about his guilt or about any wrong-doing. It is very evident from the facts: there was a complete miscarriage of justice, starting with Reiner’s abduction from Mexico, or even long before that.
Paul Charles Gregory, who has written extensively on Reiner’s case, looking into the details, wrote Hughes a personal note:
Hello David Hughes,
17th February
Re: Reiner Füllmich
In April last year, at the behest of Celia Farber, I spent a week examining the original German submitted by Füllmich’s defence team and other documentation. I was already very familiar with the case, and had followed developments from the earliest broadcasts.
You can read my extensive analyses at:
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/edgar-siemund-summing-up.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/what-the-notary-had-to-say.html
My conclusion was that there had been a definite and deliberate hi-jacking of legal process for political purposes. Much in line with the illegal hi-jacking of Füllmich himself from Mexico, unmentioned by you.
Skimming through your Part One (1800 words) I see no reason to revise my judgement. Skimming through 37000 words by the Landgericht Göttingen would be a big ask, bearing in mind that the courts in New Nazi Germany have proven as perverse (verlogen) as their predecessors 1933-1945. The Vorschaltgesellschaft had no legal standing; it was a non-entity and is irrelevant.
Since you write: “PART 2 will look in greater depth at the specific legal violations committed by Fuellmich.”
I urge you to examine the three documents I wrote in April and refer to them in any follow-up, with links.
You are also free to retract or revise your analysis.
Yours sincerely,
Paul Charles Gregory
https://www.character-and-ethics.com/
https://fuzzydemocracy.com/
For parliaments without parties.
That note does not seem to have had any impact on David Hughes. Three more parts have followed.
I have, in this case, followed Paul’s lead. I have not read the series. I have spent months paying attention to Reiner’s court case and testimony.
I am wondering: Why this attack NOW? Reiner is not well known in Germany, but his case is finally gaining worldwide visibility. Paul was surprised at the attack coming from Hughes. Hughes has seemed, to him, someone who pays attention to the facts.
Why this attack NOW? Could it be that this attack series is coming out now, so that as more people learn of Reiner, at the same time they are led to believe he is guilty?
I read - somewhere - to expect a response soon from Reiner and his team. The source, I thought, was Seba Terribilini, but she has written to me that she does not remember making the comment. Anyway, perhaps Reiner and/or his team will issue a response.
In the meantime, here is my answer to something fundamental: What kind of person is Reiner? While most people were falling for the covid psy-op, he was exposing it, the many aspects. He was so very clearly the major force in the Corona Committee and gave us all an amazing overview of what was going on. In my case, I had recognied that something very malevolent was going on and that the mRNA injections had to be dangerous. But I learned of so many people through Reiner. He hugely expanded my understanding, week after week. Many people found his interviews life-savers. Sanity.
Then, for another aspect of Reiner: he cares. Here is his last interview before his arrest (I have sent out this interview once before), with 2 sisters in a seniors residence. Both sisters were badly injured by the injections, one more severely than the other. Reiner’s caring, compassion, empathy shine through - and also his passion for justice.
I can hardly think of a bigger contrast with David Hughes.
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6cKPzeFho
__________________
PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
_________________________________
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
___________________
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Charles Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/edgar-siemund-summing-up.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/what-the-notary-had-to-say.html
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
_________________________________
Posted March 2, 2026
I could hardly believe it when Hughes said he read the 134 page judgement against Reiner and claimed they made the right decision. Upon what basis does he say this??? To everyone’s knowledge, he wasn’t even there at the trial. He obviously knows zilch about Reiner and his case. What’s in it for him? Is some entity behind him saying this? Are they dangling a carrot in front of him. Does he not know that it was a kangaroo court run by baby junior Judge Schindler or does he not care? The first Judge with much more experience declined to do the Deep State’s bidding stating there was no case. This is all highly suspicious on Hughe’s part.
I've followed David Hughes, and have huge respect for him. I've also followed Reiner and Elsa. I've struggled with cognitive dissonance between these respected individuals, so I avoided David's writing on Reiner up until the 4th volume. I agree that this all seems suspicious.