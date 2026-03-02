Several people asked me about the first part of David Hughes 4-part series on Reiner - or, more accurately, not on Reiner, but attacking Reiner. I soon came across a comment from Hughes, in reply to someone challenging him. The comment was something along the lines of: Reiner is a convicted criminal in prison, what more evidence do you want?

As I - along with thousands of others - have followed Reiner’s case closely, one horrible court day after the next, where the judge would not allow Reiner’s witnesses, where eventually speech in the court was not allowed - all had to be in writing - anyway, it was utterly clear that Hughes’ comment was out of line with the facts.

Yes, Reiner is a convicted person in prison, but that shows nothing about his guilt or about any wrong-doing. It is very evident from the facts: there was a complete miscarriage of justice, starting with Reiner’s abduction from Mexico, or even long before that.

Paul Charles Gregory, who has written extensively on Reiner’s case, looking into the details, wrote Hughes a personal note:

Hello David Hughes, 17th February Re: Reiner Füllmich In April last year, at the behest of Celia Farber, I spent a week examining the original German submitted by Füllmich’s defence team and other documentation. I was already very familiar with the case, and had followed developments from the earliest broadcasts. You can read my extensive analyses at: https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/edgar-siemund-summing-up.html https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/what-the-notary-had-to-say.html My conclusion was that there had been a definite and deliberate hi-jacking of legal process for political purposes. Much in line with the illegal hi-jacking of Füllmich himself from Mexico, unmentioned by you. Skimming through your Part One (1800 words) I see no reason to revise my judgement. Skimming through 37000 words by the Landgericht Göttingen would be a big ask, bearing in mind that the courts in New Nazi Germany have proven as perverse (verlogen) as their predecessors 1933-1945. The Vorschaltgesellschaft had no legal standing; it was a non-entity and is irrelevant. Since you write: “PART 2 will look in greater depth at the specific legal violations committed by Fuellmich.” I urge you to examine the three documents I wrote in April and refer to them in any follow-up, with links. You are also free to retract or revise your analysis. Yours sincerely, Paul Charles Gregory https://www.character-and-ethics.com/

https://fuzzydemocracy.com/

For parliaments without parties.

That note does not seem to have had any impact on David Hughes. Three more parts have followed.

I have, in this case, followed Paul’s lead. I have not read the series. I have spent months paying attention to Reiner’s court case and testimony.

I am wondering: Why this attack NOW? Reiner is not well known in Germany, but his case is finally gaining worldwide visibility. Paul was surprised at the attack coming from Hughes. Hughes has seemed, to him, someone who pays attention to the facts.

Why this attack NOW? Could it be that this attack series is coming out now, so that as more people learn of Reiner, at the same time they are led to believe he is guilty?

I read - somewhere - to expect a response soon from Reiner and his team. The source, I thought, was Seba Terribilini, but she has written to me that she does not remember making the comment. Anyway, perhaps Reiner and/or his team will issue a response.

In the meantime, here is my answer to something fundamental: What kind of person is Reiner? While most people were falling for the covid psy-op, he was exposing it, the many aspects. He was so very clearly the major force in the Corona Committee and gave us all an amazing overview of what was going on. In my case, I had recognied that something very malevolent was going on and that the mRNA injections had to be dangerous. But I learned of so many people through Reiner. He hugely expanded my understanding, week after week. Many people found his interviews life-savers. Sanity.

Then, for another aspect of Reiner: he cares. Here is his last interview before his arrest (I have sent out this interview once before), with 2 sisters in a seniors residence. Both sisters were badly injured by the injections, one more severely than the other. Reiner’s caring, compassion, empathy shine through - and also his passion for justice.

I can hardly think of a bigger contrast with David Hughes.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6cKPzeFho

PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/edgar-siemund-summing-up.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/what-the-notary-had-to-say.html

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

Posted March 2, 2026