Here is Reiner’s message at the demonstration in Geneva, in front of the UN, November 30, 2024. He starts with a review leading up to the case, shows the failure of the case against him, and documents the white torture he has experienced and is experiencing.
The video is below. Here is a summary.
Thank you for the support. He could not have gone through the past 14 months without it.
The file: it is about CORONA!!! From page one.
June 14, 2022. Failure of the first attempt with a seasoned District Attorney to create a case against Reiner. That DA did not see grounds for any case.
Sept 2, 2022. A junior District Attorney, Jon, was parachuted in. A police officer sent a note regarding the need to question. Jon refused to question anyone, just took on the case. There was just the kidnapping from Mexico and the case.
By early 2024, it was clear that the complaint against Reiner contained only falsehoods.
May 3, 2O24. New charges were filed, of Reiner having violated secret trust agreement. No one knows anything about the agreement at all about the agreement. And the defense was not allowed to have any witnesses disproving the charges.
There were also attempts to keep public out, but these failed.
By now, there have been 5 and a half months of solitary confinement, handcuffs and shackles going to and from the courthouse, as well as heavily armed guards.
He was refused a last visit with his dying mother.
He was denied the right to join his family for her sea burial.
Prisoners whom he has given advice - for example after severe beatings and one after sexual abuse by a guard - were transferred to another prison.
The purpose is to cover the scandalous conditions in the prison.
Fellow prisoners have been asked to tell anything negative about Reiner and their signatures have been faked.
But there will be justice.
The monsters are on the run.
Reiner ends by saying:
Thank you, both as a lawyer and a human being. Nothing is more valuable than this human support.
The FREE REINER FUELLMICH movement is continuing to gather momentum.
I love the quote: "What is an ocean but a multitude of drops." There are so many of us, our many drops adding enormously to the mix.
Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.
REINER:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,
- previous and scheduled court dates.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES
Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am
Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am
Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am
Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)
34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)
35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)
36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)
37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024
38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill
39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill
Posted Dec 1, 2024
Continuing to pray for Reiner and for the truth to shame and convict his accusers.
Disgusting what RF has gone through. It’s to break him down. I’m hoping and praying for him. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻