Here is Reiner’s message at the demonstration in Geneva, in front of the UN, November 30, 2024. He starts with a review leading up to the case, shows the failure of the case against him, and documents the white torture he has experienced and is experiencing.

The video is below. Here is a summary.

Thank you for the support. He could not have gone through the past 14 months without it. The file: it is about CORONA!!! From page one. June 14, 2022. Failure of the first attempt with a seasoned District Attorney to create a case against Reiner. That DA did not see grounds for any case. Sept 2, 2022. A junior District Attorney, Jon, was parachuted in. A police officer sent a note regarding the need to question. Jon refused to question anyone, just took on the case. There was just the kidnapping from Mexico and the case. By early 2024, it was clear that the complaint against Reiner contained only falsehoods. May 3, 2O24. New charges were filed, of Reiner having violated secret trust agreement. No one knows anything about the agreement at all about the agreement. And the defense was not allowed to have any witnesses disproving the charges. There were also attempts to keep public out, but these failed. By now, there have been 5 and a half months of solitary confinement, handcuffs and shackles going to and from the courthouse, as well as heavily armed guards. He was refused a last visit with his dying mother. He was denied the right to join his family for her sea burial. Prisoners whom he has given advice - for example after severe beatings and one after sexual abuse by a guard - were transferred to another prison. The purpose is to cover the scandalous conditions in the prison. Fellow prisoners have been asked to tell anything negative about Reiner and their signatures have been faked. But there will be justice. The monsters are on the run.

Reiner ends by saying:

Thank you, both as a lawyer and a human being. Nothing is more valuable than this human support.

____________________________

The FREE REINER FUELLMICH movement is continuing to gather momentum.

____________________________

I love the quote: "What is an ocean but a multitude of drops." There are so many of us, our many drops adding enormously to the mix.

__________________

Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.

_________________________________

REINER:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

___________________

FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES

Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024

Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill

39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill



Posted Dec 1, 2024