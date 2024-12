Here is Reiner’s message at the demonstration in Geneva, in front of the UN, November 30, 2024. He starts with a review leading up to the case, shows the failure of the case against him, and documents the white torture he has experienced and is experiencing.

The video is below. Here is a summary.

Thank you for the support. He could not have gone through the past 14 months without it.

The file: it is about CORONA!!! From page one.

June 14, 2022. Failure of the first attempt with a seasoned District Attorney to create a case against Reiner. That DA did not see grounds for any case.

Sept 2, 2022. A junior District Attorney, Jon, was parachuted in. A police officer sent a note regarding the need to question. Jon refused to question anyone, just took on the case. There was just the kidnapping from Mexico and the case.

By early 2024, it was clear that the complaint against Reiner contained only falsehoods.

May 3, 2O24. New charges were filed, of Reiner having violated secret trust agreement. No one knows anything about the agreement at all about the agreement. And the defense was not allowed to have any witnesses disproving the charges.

There were also attempts to keep public out, but these failed.

By now, there have been 5 and a half months of solitary confinement, handcuffs and shackles going to and from the courthouse, as well as heavily armed guards.

He was refused a last visit with his dying mother.

He was denied the right to join his family for her sea burial.

Prisoners whom he has given advice - for example after severe beatings and one after sexual abuse by a guard - were transferred to another prison.

The purpose is to cover the scandalous conditions in the prison.

Fellow prisoners have been asked to tell anything negative about Reiner and their signatures have been faked.

But there will be justice.

The monsters are on the run.