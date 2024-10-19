Who are these men? Who is Reiner Fuellmich? Who is Ed Wackerman? What is going on? And how do we stop it?

THE TWO MEN.

REINER FUELLMICH

Reiner Fuellmich, a highly respected lawyer, outspoken about the plandemic with the Corona Committee, he gave so many people a place to turn when desperate to understand. Amazing interviews with a huge array of people, including on what is behind the plandemic. Then the Grand Jury, sent to the court of public opinion, as the courts worldwide cannot be trusted. Over 30 hours of testimony from experts from around the world. And then, ever more interviews with experts. Until October 13, 2023.

For many people, Reiner is a major hero.

On October 13, 2023, abducted from Mexico to Germany, on the basis of what, if true, would be a civil, not criminal, complaint. In prison, in Goettingen, Germany. In pre-detention since October 14, 2023. In solitary confinement since early May 2024. Not permitted to say anything to any other prisoner at any time. Complete isolation. Taken to and from prison not only with handcuffs but with ankles shackled. In September, not allowed to see his dying mother except in handcuffs and shackles and with armed guards present. Of course he refused.

And now, Oct 18, 2024, extreme sleep deprivation for the past 3 weeks through having a prisoner put in the adjacent cell who screams night and day, especially shrieking and cursing at night. Reiner sends updates, letting his supporters know he is strong despite all this. And yet, when he was allowed to say a few words to the spectators at his trial on October 18, he said he was not well. People are afraid for him.

The trial - 34 days now - has been a farce. As soon as it was time for the witnesses for the defense, and they were giving evidence that Reiner was clearly innocent of the charges, the judge began every kind of shenanigan to stop the proceedings, declaring there was no more need for witnesses, getting set to read a preliminary judgement which had a sentence of 3 years and 9 months. Reiner’s lawyers have been able to get the trial to continue, amidst ongoing blockage - including that everything must be in writing and read (silently, not out loud), versus presented in court. So one day, the non-silent part of the day was 20 minutes.

ED WACKERMAN

Ed Wackerman, disabled retired senior, widower, hard of hearing, difficulty walking, caring neighbor, just living a quiet life with his beloved dog, Bella. A nobody. An anybody. On June 16, 2023, charged with setting a massive forest fire he could not have set as it was set by directed energy (the fire has all the 10 anomalies that occur only in fires set by directed energy).

A huge arrest, 6 police officers with guns drawn. Major media coverage. The officer who did the arrest: “I have you now. Your life is over. You’re in for life and no bail.”

In prison, what qualifies as torture right from the beginning. Until October 2024, deprived of his inlay and brace so waking was torture. When he stood up, it took him a minute before he could endure the pain and move. Several weeks ago, after a court order, his inlay and brace were given to him. More recently, after a major fall, he was allowed a wheelchair briefly - but now that has been taken away. He has been given a walker which he cannot use because of the pain.

He has written to me about sometimes waking up crying from the pain.

He keeps telling himself he is strong and he must stay positive, but he keeps feeling he is at his limit.

From June 16 2023 to the present, Ed Wackerman has has not even had a preliminary hearing, though one was scheduled for January 2024, and another for March 2024.

WHAT IS GOING ON?

What is this about? The evidence indicates that one goal is to break both men.

With Ed Wackerman, the initial goal appears to have been to pin the fire on him. Another goal - which appears to have become the main goal - is to break him. Otherwise it might not be easy to pin the fire on him. Inflicting pain for the sake of inflicting pain may also be a goal.

With Reiner Fuellmich, one goal - from a dossier that a whistleblower brought to one of the defense lawyers - is to prevent Reiner from ever being in government. He is a very popular person - definitely not someone those against him would like to see in government, or a major advisor to the government. The goal also seems to be to break him. My sense is that another vital goal is to stop him reaching people with his findings.

HOW DO WE STOP WHAT IS GOING ON?

Julien Assange is free.

One major goal is the freedom of these men.

How? Public opinion. Public voices. Maybe combined with new people in government who are on the side of truth and human right.

My thing: one step after another.

The current step. Get them known to millions. Get their cases known to millions.

The long-term goal: hold responsible those who are doing this.

For now, rhe first goal is to get interviews with major voices.

Reiner has 3 hours a month he is allowed to speak with people other than his lawyers. Perhaps he can use part of that time for a Skype interview. i am sure he would be delighted.

Also, there is Inka, his wife, plus Christof Miseré, from his defense team.

And I would be glad to be interviewed. I have been posting on his case since his arrest and I interviewed him twice before that - on Reiner the person as well as on his achievements.

As for Ed, he is allowed a visitor for 2 hours a week. Also he can be texted through the prison system. I am another contact person. i have letters from him - which I have posted, from his childhood, from his being a firefighter for 12 years, from his having learned early never to tell a lie, from his life as a loving caring hard-working person who fought his way back from every adversity - including a broken back and a terribly injured foot

How do we stop this? We start by getting everyone to know. We get word to the Big Voices. The truth, as Reiner is fond of saying, is an excellent disinfectant.

SO WELCOME TO GETTING THE WORD OUT. YOU ARE PART OF THIS, IF YOU CHOOSE TO BE - BY PASSING THE INFORMATION ON AS MUCH AS YOU CAN, AND BY SENDING ANY CONTACT INFORMATION YOU HAVE FOR MAJOR AND MINOR VOICES.

_________________________________

May the truth - and all the amazing support - set Reiner and Ed Wackerman free. May justice prevail.

_________________________________

_________________________________

Information on Reiner is below.

For information on Ed Wackerman, click here.

_________________________________

_________________________________

Below:

- for letters to Reiner,

- to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

___________________

FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18 (half day)





Posted Oct 19, 2024