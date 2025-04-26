REINER. From GREG REESE, MARK TROZZI, JOSEPH MOLITORISZ, PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS. Also, FULL FLOURISHING COMMUNITY GROUP STARTS TUESDAY, APRIL 29.
Everywhere I turn, there are responses to Reiner’s sentencing, starting with a very quick clear overview from Greg Reese, of the ins and outs of Reiner’s case.
Greg Reese on Reiner’s case:
https://x.com/gregreese/status/1778418164423901676
There, there is Mark Trozzi:
There is also:
An Alternate Plaidoyer in Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's Case
by Joseph Molitorisz
The piece starts:
A "plaidoyer" is a noun that refers to an address, plea, or argument made, especially by an advocate in court. It is derived from the French word meaning "to plead."
This is a helpful vocabulary lesson for me and most likely for many people, as most of us have been used to the everyday use of pleading - like children pleading to be allowed to stay up way past bedtime.
Then, the past few weeks, there was Reiner’s own lengthy plaidoyer, plus further final pleas.
I will give the last word to Paul Craig Roberts.
Reiner Fuellmich, The German Julian Assange
by Paul Craig Roberts
https://substack.com/inbox/post/162216866
Finally, I have written, in a previous post, that I am starting a Full Flourishing Community Group, for people who want more connection and community as we are in this for the long haul. It was overwhelming for many people, hearing Reiner’s conviction. Together we are stronger, and also more effective.
If this group interests you, please write to me at elsa@fullflourishing.com.
The first meeting, at 2 times, will be on Tuesday. Details are being emailed.
I WILL END, ONCE AGAIN, WITH WE SHALL OVERCOME - A SONG WE CAN PLAY MANY TIMES A DAY IF WE FEEL IT’S TOO MUCH.
And here is Marin Luther King Jr speaking: We Shall Overcome:
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,
- previous and scheduled court dates.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
NO FURTHER TRIAL DATES:
PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)
34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)
35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)
36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)
37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024
38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill
39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill
CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:
Cancelled allegedly due to the illness of a Chamber member
Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am
Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am
Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am
Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am
Monday, January 6, 2025, 09:15 am
Thursday, January 9, 2025, 09:15 am
Friday, January 17, 2025, 09:15 am
FURTHER COURT DATES:
42nd day, Monday, Feb 17, 2025
43rd day, Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
44th day, Friday, Feb 21, 2025
45th day, Wednesday, 26, 2025
46th day, Monday, March 10, 2025
47th day, Tuesday, March 18, 2025
48th day, Tuesday, April 1, 2025
49th day, Thursday, April 3. 2025, 2pm
April 14th 2025, 09:15am - last minute cancellation
50th day, Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 09:15am
51st day, Thursday, April 17th 2025, 09:15am
52nd day, Wednesday, April 23rd 2025, 09:15am
53rd day, Thursday, April 24th 2025, 09:15am - SENTENCE GIVEN.
TO GET YOUTUBE TO AUTO-GENERATE ENGLISH SUBTITLES
Turn on CC
Go to the icon on the right of CC - the bumpy wheel. That is Settings:
Click on the Settings icon. You will get something like the following. You may need to click more than once to get the option of auto-generated subtitles in many different languages, But those instructions will appear.
When you click CC, you will be given the option to select many different languages. Select English.
Posted April 25, 2025
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.